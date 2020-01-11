Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 11, 2020, 10:37:34 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Adi Dem
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Adi Dem (Read 1135 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 226
Re: Adi Dem
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 10:25:31 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 10:01:32 PM
Adi doesn't know anything, he posts rubbish, I know this because I have a family member at the club
You're wrong, Jonjo and one other told me.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 471
Re: Adi Dem
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 10:31:18 PM »
He said one other so when it turned out to be total bollocks he could claim.he predicted yanic wildschut, blokes a fucking clown
Logged
Pages:
1
[
2
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...