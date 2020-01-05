Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Adi Dem  (Read 1068 times)
headset
« on: January 05, 2020, 08:44:40 PM »
I'm thinking being a red and hating Geordies just might not be enough this season.
Then again even a cunt like me can be wrong now and again.... :beer: :beer: :wanker:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #1 on: January 05, 2020, 10:08:49 PM »
Yep you said it! Bizarre thread of the day - quite an achievement for this forum!
headset
« Reply #2 on: January 06, 2020, 09:24:08 AM »
Hoof for the day crew!!  monkey
Wee_Willie
« Reply #3 on: January 06, 2020, 09:58:29 AM »
The vast majority of us felt the same way at the time ... good on Woody to earn some credibility
yabbadabbawho
« Reply #4 on: January 06, 2020, 10:41:22 AM »
He is the lefties superstar and they fall over each other to lick his boots on FMTTM.
He's wonderful and never wrong.
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #5 on: January 06, 2020, 12:07:53 PM »
That is simply not true. Old thread resurrected with one aim -to ridicule him.
headset
« Reply #6 on: January 06, 2020, 03:56:00 PM »
Bump for the afternoon crew... monkey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: January 06, 2020, 03:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 06, 2020, 09:58:29 AM
The vast majority of us felt the same way at the time ... good on Woody to earn some credibility

It wasn't the vast majority it was you and a bunch of other lily livered moaning Minnie snowflake cunts

Including liddle
headset
« Reply #8 on: January 06, 2020, 04:00:07 PM »
Quote from: yabbadabbawho on January 06, 2020, 10:41:22 AM
He is the lefties superstar and they fall over each other to lick his boots on FMTTM.
He's wonderful and never wrong.

 :like:

Yep but no longer the superstar//poster boy he once thought he was.
Hell be licking his wounds after hes backslapping pal Coluka had that recent meltdown  
headset
« Reply #9 on: January 06, 2020, 04:01:56 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on January 06, 2020, 03:59:43 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 06, 2020, 09:58:29 AM
The vast majority of us felt the same way at the time ... good on Woody to earn some credibility

It wasn't the vast majority it was you and a bunch of other lily livered moaning Minnie snowflake cunts

Including liddle




 :like: bunch of wankers worse than the fucking ities  monkey
T_Bone
« Reply #10 on: January 06, 2020, 04:09:10 PM »
I use to hammer the lad when he posted on here and didn't have his flyme bum chums to back him up  :mido:

Sent him packing in one of these 
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #11 on: January 06, 2020, 04:11:25 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on January 06, 2020, 04:09:10 PM
I use to hammer the lad when he posted on here and didn't have his flyme bum chums to back him up  :mido:

Sent him packing in one of these 


I single handedly got him to flounce from borome for a bit and his fucking mate coluka  :ponce:
T_Bone
« Reply #12 on: January 06, 2020, 04:16:49 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 06, 2020, 04:11:25 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on January 06, 2020, 04:09:10 PM
I use to hammer the lad when he posted on here and didn't have his flyme bum chums to back him up  :mido:

Sent him packing in one of these  


I single handedly got him to flounce from borome for a bit and his fucking mate coluka  :ponce:

Their a bunch of snowflakes on there  

Don't know how they survive in the real world  cry
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #13 on: January 06, 2020, 04:59:23 PM »
In your fucking dreams Rifle. Christ you really think you are the dogs...   You spout bollox and thats the nearest you get to being the dogs. Shithouse
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #14 on: January 06, 2020, 05:02:37 PM »
Far from it who made coluka flounce the other day???  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #15 on: January 06, 2020, 05:09:09 PM »
Under what user name?
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #16 on: January 06, 2020, 05:30:49 PM »
Never you mind kid :ponce:
mingebag
« Reply #17 on: January 06, 2020, 05:33:55 PM »
What's an Adi Dem 
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #18 on: January 06, 2020, 05:53:26 PM »
So no proof at all - fucking fantasist
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #19 on: January 06, 2020, 05:55:39 PM »
Hope so  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #20 on: January 06, 2020, 06:06:26 PM »
No hope needed- you are!
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #21 on: January 06, 2020, 06:07:06 PM »
Your a bit slow aren't you kid
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #22 on: January 06, 2020, 06:12:12 PM »
Like you are bright? Seen power cuts brighter
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #23 on: January 06, 2020, 06:15:59 PM »
You're funny too  :ponce:
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #24 on: January 06, 2020, 06:18:52 PM »
Is this about the scammer and donations again?
Logged
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #25 on: January 06, 2020, 06:21:01 PM »
No that was funny though, I'm talking about me getting coluka to flounce the other day  oleary
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #26 on: January 06, 2020, 06:23:51 PM »
So where does Adi come into it?



 
headset
« Reply #27 on: January 07, 2020, 05:26:52 AM »
To the top for the time zone gang.

I might keep this thread active until Adi's prediction of relegation bears fruit.
See below the feelings of fly me's one and only Adi D 

I'm beginning to wonder whether...being a red and hating Geordies is going to be enough.

Almost every relegated team has certain characteristics beyond just being XXXXXX. Theres always an injury crisis necessitating players being moved around in unfamiliar positions. There are always moments of indiscipline like Johnsons. They are always unlucky with decisions or the run of the green. There are always hidings (think Sheff Wed and today).

Thats where were heading and probably where we deserve to go. The conclusion of a period of utter incompetence summed up neatly by the parochial, insular and small time decision to appoint a Boro lad and his mates.

Fuck me talk about premature ejaculation  souey mcl
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #28 on: January 07, 2020, 06:37:21 AM »
Was this a post he made after Leeds?
Logged
tunstall
« Reply #29 on: January 07, 2020, 07:09:01 AM »
hind sight is a wonderful thing....
Skinz
« Reply #30 on: January 07, 2020, 07:38:12 AM »
Quote from: mingebag on January 06, 2020, 05:33:55 PM
What's an Adi Dem 

A free ATM 
Wee_Willie
« Reply #31 on: January 07, 2020, 09:56:38 AM »
Nobody really gives a fuck mate - what''s his stance on muslim grooming gangs? Does he defend them or accepting that there is a cultural issue?
headset
« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 09:00:56 AM »
Well Adi D will be wiping clumps of egg of his boat this morning now Woodgate's scooped the manger of the month award. So will "runway mouth" off here the slack jawed fucker...

  :jowo6: :jowo1: :beer: :beer: monkey monkey
calamity
« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 09:30:58 AM »
You ex FMTTM lot are like the worlds biggest broken record, with cocks drawn on it  :ponce:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 11:23:37 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:30:58 AM
You ex FMTTM lot are like the worlds biggest broken record, with cocks drawn on it  :ponce:

 :like:
headset
« Reply #35 on: Today at 06:15:15 AM »
Well im thinking the moral of the story here Adi D !

Is if you fuck too quick

Then you'll cum too soon!!  lost
Robbso
« Reply #36 on: Today at 10:15:22 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:30:58 AM
You ex FMTTM lot are like the worlds biggest broken record, with cocks drawn on it  :ponce:
:basil:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #37 on: Today at 10:31:46 AM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:30:58 AM
You ex FMTTM lot are like the worlds biggest broken record, with cocks drawn on it  :ponce:

See, you knew from the title what this thread was about. You chose to click on it. You chose to read it and now you've chosen to reply.

Your response is really a reflection on you and anyone who agrees with you. If you don't want to read about FMTTM and its posters then don't open threads that are clearly about them.

Or do and post moaning comments and make yourself look like a cunt. Your call.
Robbso
« Reply #38 on: Today at 10:34:15 AM »
What did you get banned for?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #39 on: Today at 10:39:50 AM »
Isn't predictability great  :alf:
Robbso
« Reply #40 on: Today at 10:48:08 AM »
 :meltdown:
calamity
« Reply #41 on: Today at 11:38:44 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 10:31:46 AM
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 09:30:58 AM
You ex FMTTM lot are like the worlds biggest broken record, with cocks drawn on it  :ponce:

See, you knew from the title what this thread was about. You chose to click on it. You chose to read it and now you've chosen to reply.

Your response is really a reflection on you and anyone who agrees with you. If you don't want to read about FMTTM and its posters then don't open threads that are clearly about them.

Or do and post moaning comments and make yourself look like a cunt. Your call.


I wont expect to find you on any threads you disagree with then?

Massive. Hypocrite.

An utterly sad and childlike arsehole too, to constantly whine about another message board you were banned from. I guess life satisfaction is low in your house  :alf:
headset
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:57:31 PM »
I see Adi D is picking on Fry now. Stop bullying the young lads....u  :wanker:

It's about time you told us when this Director Of Football is coming in  Remember that one !!!

Or is that another early Adi call like Millwall away last season. Remember that one !!!!  :wanker:

Yes im banned off fly me before you ask you foreskin tester... mcl
