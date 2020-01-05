|
Ural Quntz
« Reply #7 on: January 06, 2020, 03:59:43 PM »
The vast majority of us felt the same way at the time ... good on Woody to earn some credibility
It wasn't the vast majority it was you and a bunch of other lily livered moaning Minnie snowflake cunts
Including liddle
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
headset
« Reply #27 on: January 07, 2020, 05:26:52 AM »
To the top for the time zone gang.
I might keep this thread active until Adi's prediction of relegation bears fruit.
See below the feelings of fly me's one and only Adi D
I'm beginning to wonder whether...being a red and hating Geordies is going to be enough.
Almost every relegated team has certain characteristics beyond just being XXXXXX. Theres always an injury crisis necessitating players being moved around in unfamiliar positions. There are always moments of indiscipline like Johnsons. They are always unlucky with decisions or the run of the green. There are always hidings (think Sheff Wed and today).
Thats where were heading and probably where we deserve to go. The conclusion of a period of utter incompetence summed up neatly by the parochial, insular and small time decision to appoint a Boro lad and his mates.
Fuck me talk about premature ejaculation
Logged
calamity
You ex FMTTM lot are like the worlds biggest broken record, with cocks drawn on it
See, you knew from the title what this thread was about. You chose to click on it. You chose to read it and now you've chosen to reply.
Your response is really a reflection on you and anyone who agrees with you. If you don't want to read about FMTTM and its posters then don't open threads that are clearly about them.
Or do and post moaning comments and make yourself look like a cunt. Your call.
I wont expect to find you on any threads you disagree with then?
Massive. Hypocrite.
An utterly sad and childlike arsehole too, to constantly whine about another message board you were banned from. I guess life satisfaction is low in your house
Logged
