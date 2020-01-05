Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Adi Dem  (Read 608 times)
headset
Posts: 130


« on: January 05, 2020, 08:44:40 PM »
I'm thinking being a red and hating Geordies just might not be enough this season.
Then again even a cunt like me can be wrong now and again.... :beer: :beer: :wanker:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 886


« Reply #1 on: January 05, 2020, 10:08:49 PM »
Yep you said it! Bizarre thread of the day - quite an achievement for this forum!
headset
Posts: 130


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:24:08 AM »
Hoof for the day crew!!  monkey
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 960



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:58:29 AM »
The vast majority of us felt the same way at the time ... good on Woody to earn some credibility
yabbadabbawho
Posts: 818


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:41:22 AM »
He is the lefties superstar and they fall over each other to lick his boots on FMTTM.
He's wonderful and never wrong.
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 886


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:07:53 PM »
That is simply not true. Old thread resurrected with one aim -to ridicule him.
headset
Posts: 130


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 03:56:00 PM »
Bump for the afternoon crew... monkey
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 186

Pack o cunts


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 03:59:43 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:58:29 AM
The vast majority of us felt the same way at the time ... good on Woody to earn some credibility

It wasn't the vast majority it was you and a bunch of other lily livered moaning Minnie snowflake cunts

Including liddle
headset
Posts: 130


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:00:07 PM »
Quote from: yabbadabbawho on Yesterday at 10:41:22 AM
He is the lefties superstar and they fall over each other to lick his boots on FMTTM.
He's wonderful and never wrong.

 :like:

Yep but no longer the superstar//poster boy he once thought he was.
Hell be licking his wounds after hes backslapping pal Coluka had that recent meltdown  
headset
Posts: 130


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 04:01:56 PM »
Quote from: Ural Quntz on Yesterday at 03:59:43 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 09:58:29 AM
The vast majority of us felt the same way at the time ... good on Woody to earn some credibility

It wasn't the vast majority it was you and a bunch of other lily livered moaning Minnie snowflake cunts

Including liddle




 :like: bunch of wankers worse than the fucking ities  monkey
T_Bone
Posts: 1 684


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 04:09:10 PM »
I use to hammer the lad when he posted on here and didn't have his flyme bum chums to back him up  :mido:

Sent him packing in one of these 
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 424


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 04:11:25 PM »
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:09:10 PM
I use to hammer the lad when he posted on here and didn't have his flyme bum chums to back him up  :mido:

Sent him packing in one of these 


I single handedly got him to flounce from borome for a bit and his fucking mate coluka  :ponce:
T_Bone
Posts: 1 684


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 04:16:49 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Yesterday at 04:11:25 PM
Quote from: T_Bone on Yesterday at 04:09:10 PM
I use to hammer the lad when he posted on here and didn't have his flyme bum chums to back him up  :mido:

Sent him packing in one of these  


I single handedly got him to flounce from borome for a bit and his fucking mate coluka  :ponce:

Their a bunch of snowflakes on there  

Don't know how they survive in the real world  cry
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 886


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 04:59:23 PM »
In your fucking dreams Rifle. Christ you really think you are the dogs...   You spout bollox and thats the nearest you get to being the dogs. Shithouse
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 424


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 05:02:37 PM »
Far from it who made coluka flounce the other day???  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 886


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 05:09:09 PM »
Under what user name?
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 424


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 05:30:49 PM »
Never you mind kid :ponce:
mingebag
Posts: 4 097



« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 05:33:55 PM »
What's an Adi Dem 
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 886


« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 05:53:26 PM »
So no proof at all - fucking fantasist
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 424


« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 05:55:39 PM »
Hope so  :ponce:
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 886


« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 06:06:26 PM »
No hope needed- you are!
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 424


« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 06:07:06 PM »
Your a bit slow aren't you kid
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 886


« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 06:12:12 PM »
Like you are bright? Seen power cuts brighter
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 424


« Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 06:15:59 PM »
You're funny too  :ponce:
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 517


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #24 on: Yesterday at 06:18:52 PM »
Is this about the scammer and donations again?
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 424


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 06:21:01 PM »
No that was funny though, I'm talking about me getting coluka to flounce the other day  oleary
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 517


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 06:23:51 PM »
So where does Adi come into it?



 
headset
Posts: 130


« Reply #27 on: Today at 05:26:52 AM »
To the top for the time zone gang.

I might keep this thread active until Adi's prediction of relegation bears fruit.
See below the feelings of fly me's one and only Adi D 

I'm beginning to wonder whether...being a red and hating Geordies is going to be enough.

Almost every relegated team has certain characteristics beyond just being XXXXXX. Theres always an injury crisis necessitating players being moved around in unfamiliar positions. There are always moments of indiscipline like Johnsons. They are always unlucky with decisions or the run of the green. There are always hidings (think Sheff Wed and today).

Thats where were heading and probably where we deserve to go. The conclusion of a period of utter incompetence summed up neatly by the parochial, insular and small time decision to appoint a Boro lad and his mates.

Fuck me talk about premature ejaculation  souey mcl
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 517


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #28 on: Today at 06:37:21 AM »
Was this a post he made after Leeds?
Logged
