Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2020, 11:20:07 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Trump  (Read 631 times)
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM »
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 096



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 PM »
Another snowflake shitting his knickers  souey
Grow a pair 
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!

He drops 1 bomb in Iraq and its "bringing the world to the brink of war" but Obama dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 separate countries in a single year and he wins the Nobel peace prize.

Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.
Logged
Robbso
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 14 187


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:36:50 PM »
I thought you were a relative newbie. Once those temper tantrums start all sorts of bull shit is revealed. Chill out and have a  :beer:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.

Odd that you call me "snowflake" when so easily get your knickers in a twist.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 23 916


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:42:35 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!
trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Powers_Resolution
Wouldn't trust any religious based authority who worship death over life, trump is not a politician he is a business man, that could work in his favour because he doesn't have any coherent policies he does things off the cuff.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM »
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 959



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:56:46 PM »
Its a clear message that the left dont like Trump. Time to move on....
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 601


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:57:11 PM »
Trump is Fcuking Awesome..

Much Love
Plazmuh
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 096



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:58:03 PM »
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 935


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 PM »
Lets clear this up, is Bob new on here or not? 
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:00:34 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:58:03 PM
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:

Thr?
Logged
Erimus44
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 269


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 PM »
Well I suppose if the Twitter cranks are saying we're on the brink of war then we must be. Not like them to be out-of-touch and wrong, is it? 
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 096



View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:17:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:00:34 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:58:03 PM
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:

Thr?

Fucking truly tragic  souey
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:35:17 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 935


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM »
Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM
Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.

1110 posts.

You can click on my username and it tells you.
Logged
ccole
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 983


View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.

Nail on head. The Truth is often brutal.

Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 935


View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:35:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM
Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.

1110 posts.

You can click on my username and it tells you.


Its taken almost 4 years to reach 1110 posts?

Quote
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:54:09 PM by CapsDave » Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
dixieland
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 235


View Profile
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:14:43 AM »
For me, Trump is definitely flawed as most successful people are, but after visiting the states twice last year, for what he's doing for the economy, the majority of the people who I spoke to about him only sing his praises.

For myself, I do like him & agree with the other posts on here where he will easily win a second term in office.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 024


View Profile
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:04:50 AM »
Trump appears to be that rare entity.A politician who does what he promises.He had a massive swamp to drain in the US,but he is getting there.Im convinced he will win a second term. Boris had at least ten years in power, maybe more if he wants it.I agree with the poster above about Le Pen getting in in France.Politics has definitely shifted.The identity politics crap of the Labour Party will see them become no more than a protest group.Its going to be a very interesting and exciting ten years.Starting with January 31st.
Logged
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 998


View Profile
« Reply #25 on: Today at 11:38:11 AM »
As with everything people go to far; the EU, Labour, the Democrats, Macron, the unions back in the 80s. Power is abused by all, and it is time the "elite" stopped dreaming up these mandates and listen to the people who put them in power. Both sides.

Surprisingly enough it has taken the likes of Farage, Trump and Boris to prove this and I would imagine a decade ago, nobody would ever have thought those 3 would best capture and represent the wants of the working class man.
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 021



View Profile
« Reply #26 on: Today at 12:52:04 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:38:11 AM
As with everything people go to far; the EU, Labour, the Democrats, Macron, the unions back in the 80s. Power is abused by all, and it is time the "elite" stopped dreaming up these mandates and listen to the people who put them in power. Both sides.

Surprisingly enough it has taken the likes of Farage, Trump and Boris to prove this and I would imagine a decade ago, nobody would ever have thought those 3 would best capture and represent the wants of the working class man.

 charles Are you saying they do?!
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 397

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #27 on: Today at 12:56:16 PM »
I WOULD CHECK YA DIAPER LAD.... IT PROBS NEEDS CHANGING  👍😂😂😂👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
calamity
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 998


View Profile
« Reply #28 on: Today at 01:02:20 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:52:04 PM
Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:38:11 AM
As with everything people go to far; the EU, Labour, the Democrats, Macron, the unions back in the 80s. Power is abused by all, and it is time the "elite" stopped dreaming up these mandates and listen to the people who put them in power. Both sides.

Surprisingly enough it has taken the likes of Farage, Trump and Boris to prove this and I would imagine a decade ago, nobody would ever have thought those 3 would best capture and represent the wants of the working class man.

 charles Are you saying they do?!

Compared to Labour, yes. Notice I said wants and not needs. The current Labour party are shite. Saddens me to say, but they are miles away from what the modern "working man" wants. As evidenced in the polls. The Labour response after the election, and the leadership race, is highlighting this. 

I am not one of the RWNJ trolls that inhabit this place either. This is sad times.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 024


View Profile
« Reply #29 on: Today at 03:30:38 PM »
Working class to me means people who work and pay taxes.Labour's core vote appears to either be Islington socialists,benefit scrounges or Public Sector non jobs.Oh I forgot they also have 3 million Muzzies and their postal votes.
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 186

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #30 on: Today at 04:18:38 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:30:38 PM
Working class to me means people who work and pay taxes.Labour's core vote appears to either be Islington socialists,benefit scrounges or Public Sector non jobs.Oh I forgot they also have 3 million Muzzies and their postal votes.

Don't forget charity workers and NGO's funded by Mayor Khan
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 024


View Profile
« Reply #31 on: Today at 04:24:08 PM »
 :like:
Logged
DowningAlbion
***
Online Online

Posts: 166


View Profile
« Reply #32 on: Today at 04:40:46 PM »
What is really going on is the likes of Bannon and Cummings are using Populism as part of a formula that includes Social Media manipulation to persuade the non-rich to vote in the best interests of the super-wealthy

It is financed by Russian Oligarchs and Putin and involves many of the same people moving from campaign to campaign in the US, Brazil, Australia and the UK. Cambridge Analytica has also been heavily involved in Social Media manipulation in many of these countries. They have developed a formula for persuading enough relatively poor people to vote in the best interests of the super-rich via lies and deception and it is working!

Cummings is now recruiting many more data-scientists to shake up the Civil Service and Westminster via increasing use of AI to make critical decisions

Interesting times...
Logged
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
Oldfield
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 583



View Profile
« Reply #33 on: Today at 04:43:58 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  



Hilarious - a man who sweeps stage and changes lightbulbs in the west end criticising Trump...... your lack of self awareness astounds me

You may of been born in Boro but you are not from here anymore London soy boy
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 568


View Profile
« Reply #34 on: Today at 04:58:18 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:40:46 PM
What is really going on is the likes of Bannon and Cummings are using Populism as part of a formula that includes Social Media manipulation to persuade the non-rich to vote in the best interests of the super-wealthy

It is financed by Russian Oligarchs and Putin and involves many of the same people moving from campaign to campaign in the US, Brazil, Australia and the UK. Cambridge Analytica has also been heavily involved in Social Media manipulation in many of these countries. They have developed a formula for persuading enough relatively poor people to vote in the best interests of the super-rich via lies and deception and it is working!

Cummings is now recruiting many more data-scientists to shake up the Civil Service and Westminster via increasing use of AI to make critical decisions

Interesting times...

 :like:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #35 on: Today at 05:01:51 PM »
Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:40:46 PM
What is really going on is the likes of Bannon and Cummings are using Populism as part of a formula that includes Social Media manipulation to persuade the non-rich to vote in the best interests of the super-wealthy

It is financed by Russian Oligarchs and Putin and involves many of the same people moving from campaign to campaign in the US, Brazil, Australia and the UK. Cambridge Analytica has also been heavily involved in Social Media manipulation in many of these countries. They have developed a formula for persuading enough relatively poor people to vote in the best interests of the super-rich via lies and deception and it is working!

Cummings is now recruiting many more data-scientists to shake up the Civil Service and Westminster via increasing use of AI to make critical decisions

Interesting times...

The very definition of a sore loser. Its everyone else's fault but Labours, The Democrats and the EU / remainers.

It's all one big Jewish conspiracy isn't it?
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 024


View Profile
« Reply #36 on: Today at 05:37:05 PM »
Utterly risible.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« Reply #37 on: Today at 06:12:44 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  



Hilarious - a man who sweeps stage and changes lightbulbs in the west end criticising Trump...... your lack of self awareness astounds me

You may of been born in Boro but you are not from here anymore London soy boy


Whatever I do for a living doesn't bar me from having reasoned opinions, and face it, most sensible people recognise what a dangerous unhinged loon Trump is!
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 096



View Profile
« Reply #38 on: Today at 06:19:36 PM »
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  



Hilarious - a man who sweeps stage and changes lightbulbs in the west end criticising Trump...... your lack of self awareness astounds me

You may of been born in Boro but you are not from here anymore London soy boy
How long have you had your broom  :pd:
Logged
Squarewheelbike
*****
Online Online

Posts: 6 696


View Profile
« Reply #39 on: Today at 06:27:20 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:19:36 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  



Hilarious - a man who sweeps stage and changes lightbulbs in the west end criticising Trump...... your lack of self awareness astounds me

You may of been born in Boro but you are not from here anymore London soy boy
How long have you had your broom  :pd:

Picked my first one up about 4 decades ago, nice relaxing way to end a long hard shift!
Logged
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 096



View Profile
« Reply #40 on: Today at 06:32:23 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:27:20 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 06:19:36 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  



Hilarious - a man who sweeps stage and changes lightbulbs in the west end criticising Trump...... your lack of self awareness astounds me

You may of been born in Boro but you are not from here anymore London soy boy
How long have you had your broom  :pd:

Picked my first one up about 4 decades ago, nice relaxing way to end a long hard shift!
https://www.google.com/url?sa=t&source=web&rct=j&url=https://m.youtube.com/watch%3Fv%3D56yN2zHtofM&ved=2ahUKEwi-nemkwO_mAhUQiFwKHfzcBmIQwqsBMAB6BAgIEAU&usg=AOvVaw3lkhHpKQ96VmML0-XCE6FX

 
Logged
Micksgrill
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 886


View Profile
« Reply #41 on: Today at 06:55:37 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 11:04:50 AM
Trump appears to be that rare entity.A politician who does what he promises.He had a massive swamp to drain in the US,but he is getting there.Im convinced he will win a second term. Boris had at least ten years in power, maybe more if he wants it.I agree with the poster above about Le Pen getting in in France.Politics has definitely shifted.The identity politics crap of the Labour Party will see them become no more than a protest group.Its going to be a very interesting and exciting ten years.Starting with January 31st.


Cant see le pen ever getting in.  Half of France is communist so theres 50% of vote gone.  Add another 10% immigrants and they are going to continue living in some socialist utopia
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #42 on: Today at 07:21:10 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 06:12:44 PM
Quote from: Oldfield on Today at 04:43:58 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  



Hilarious - a man who sweeps stage and changes lightbulbs in the west end criticising Trump...... your lack of self awareness astounds me

You may of been born in Boro but you are not from here anymore London soy boy


Whatever I do for a living doesn't bar me from having reasoned opinions, and face it, most sensible people recognise what a dangerous unhinged loon Trump is!

The same sensible people who said Brexit could never happen, that Trump would never be elected and that Corbyn would lead a British socialist revolution?

Or shitehouse soyboys as everyone else calls them?
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 935


View Profile
« Reply #43 on: Today at 07:47:18 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:50:30 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:35:34 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM
Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.

1110 posts.

You can click on my username and it tells you.


Its taken almost 4 years to reach 1110 posts?

Quote
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016

Bob?
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 120


View Profile
« Reply #44 on: Today at 10:12:07 PM »
I signed up in July but I've been reading this site since about 2014.

Actually I signed up in 2016 and 2018 but my accounts were never approved by admin so I never signed in/posted.

Not that it matters.
Logged
CapsDave
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 935


View Profile
« Reply #45 on: Today at 11:13:38 PM »
 mcl
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 