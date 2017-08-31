Squarewheelbike

Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 696 Trump « on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM » Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!

mingebag
Posts: 4 094 Re: Trump « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 PM »

Another snowflake shitting his knickers
Grow a pair

Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 115 Re: Trump « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!



He drops 1 bomb in Iraq and its "bringing the world to the brink of war" but Obama dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 separate countries in a single year and he wins the Nobel peace prize.



Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



Posts: 1 115 Re: Trump « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM



Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.







If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.

Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.



Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.



Robbso
Posts: 14 187 Re: Trump « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:36:50 PM » I thought you were a relative newbie. Once those temper tantrums start all sorts of bull shit is revealed. Chill out and have a

Posts: 6 696 Re: Trump « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:40:22 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM



Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.







No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.

Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.



Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.



The ace face.





Posts: 23 913 Re: Trump « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:42:35 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!

trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this.

trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Powers_Resolution Wouldn't trust any religious based authority who worship death over life, trump is not a politician he is a business man, that could work in his favour because he doesn't have any coherent policies he does things off the cuff.

Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 696 Re: Trump « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM » Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 958 Re: Trump « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:56:46 PM » Its a clear message that the left dont like Trump. Time to move on....

plazmuh
Posts: 13 601 Re: Trump « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:57:11 PM » Trump is Fcuking Awesome..

Much Love
Plazmuh



CapsDave
Posts: 3 933 Re: Trump « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 PM » Lets clear this up, is Bob new on here or not?



Erimus44
Posts: 269 Re: Trump « Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 PM » Well I suppose if the Twitter cranks are saying we're on the brink of war then we must be. Not like them to be out-of-touch and wrong, is it?

CapsDave
Posts: 3 933 Re: Trump « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM » Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.



Posts: 3 982 Re: Trump « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM



Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.







No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.

Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.



Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.



Nail on head. The Truth is often brutal.



dixieland
Posts: 1 235 Re: Trump « Reply #23 on: Today at 08:14:43 AM » For me, Trump is definitely flawed as most successful people are, but after visiting the states twice last year, for what he's doing for the economy, the majority of the people who I spoke to about him only sing his praises.

For myself, I do like him & agree with the other posts on here where he will easily win a second term in office.



For myself, I do like him & agree with the other posts on here where he will easily win a second term in office. Logged

Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 023 Re: Trump « Reply #24 on: Today at 11:04:50 AM » Trump appears to be that rare entity.A politician who does what he promises.He had a massive swamp to drain in the US,but he is getting there.Im convinced he will win a second term. Boris had at least ten years in power, maybe more if he wants it.I agree with the poster above about Le Pen getting in in France.Politics has definitely shifted.The identity politics crap of the Labour Party will see them become no more than a protest group.Its going to be a very interesting and exciting ten years.Starting with January 31st.

Posts: 7 998 Re: Trump « Reply #25 on: Today at 11:38:11 AM » As with everything people go to far; the EU, Labour, the Democrats, Macron, the unions back in the 80s. Power is abused by all, and it is time the "elite" stopped dreaming up these mandates and listen to the people who put them in power. Both sides.



Surprisingly enough it has taken the likes of Farage, Trump and Boris to prove this and I would imagine a decade ago, nobody would ever have thought those 3 would best capture and represent the wants of the working class man. Logged

Posts: 14 020 Re: Trump « Reply #26 on: Today at 12:52:04 PM » Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:38:11 AM As with everything people go to far; the EU, Labour, the Democrats, Macron, the unions back in the 80s. Power is abused by all, and it is time the "elite" stopped dreaming up these mandates and listen to the people who put them in power. Both sides.



Surprisingly enough it has taken the likes of Farage, Trump and Boris to prove this and I would imagine a decade ago, nobody would ever have thought those 3 would best capture and represent the wants of the working class man.



Are you saying they do?! Are you saying they?! Logged

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 394 Re: Trump « Reply #27 on: Today at 12:56:16 PM » I WOULD CHECK YA DIAPER LAD.... IT PROBS NEEDS CHANGING

Posts: 7 998 Re: Trump « Reply #28 on: Today at 01:02:20 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 12:52:04 PM Quote from: calamity on Today at 11:38:11 AM As with everything people go to far; the EU, Labour, the Democrats, Macron, the unions back in the 80s. Power is abused by all, and it is time the "elite" stopped dreaming up these mandates and listen to the people who put them in power. Both sides.



Surprisingly enough it has taken the likes of Farage, Trump and Boris to prove this and I would imagine a decade ago, nobody would ever have thought those 3 would best capture and represent the wants of the working class man.



Are you saying they do?!

Compared to Labour, yes. Notice I said wants and not needs. The current Labour party are shite. Saddens me to say, but they are miles away from what the modern "working man" wants. As evidenced in the polls. The Labour response after the election, and the leadership race, is highlighting this.



I am not one of the RWNJ trolls that inhabit this place either. This is sad times. Compared to Labour, yes. Notice I said wants and not needs. The current Labour party are shite. Saddens me to say, but they are miles away from what the modern "working man" wants. As evidenced in the polls. The Labour response after the election, and the leadership race, is highlighting this.I am not one of the RWNJ trolls that inhabit this place either. This is sad times. Logged

Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 023 Re: Trump « Reply #29 on: Today at 03:30:38 PM » Working class to me means people who work and pay taxes.Labour's core vote appears to either be Islington socialists,benefit scrounges or Public Sector non jobs.Oh I forgot they also have 3 million Muzzies and their postal votes.

Pack o cunts





Posts: 6 184 Re: Trump « Reply #30 on: Today at 04:18:38 PM » Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 03:30:38 PM Working class to me means people who work and pay taxes.Labour's core vote appears to either be Islington socialists,benefit scrounges or Public Sector non jobs.Oh I forgot they also have 3 million Muzzies and their postal votes.

Don't forget charity workers and NGO's funded by Mayor Khan



Don't forget charity workers and NGO's funded by Mayor Khan



Don't forget charity workers and NGO's funded by Mayor Khan Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

Posts: 166 Re: Trump « Reply #32 on: Today at 04:40:46 PM » What is really going on is the likes of Bannon and Cummings are using Populism as part of a formula that includes Social Media manipulation to persuade the non-rich to vote in the best interests of the super-wealthy



It is financed by Russian Oligarchs and Putin and involves many of the same people moving from campaign to campaign in the US, Brazil, Australia and the UK. Cambridge Analytica has also been heavily involved in Social Media manipulation in many of these countries. They have developed a formula for persuading enough relatively poor people to vote in the best interests of the super-rich via lies and deception and it is working!



Cummings is now recruiting many more data-scientists to shake up the Civil Service and Westminster via increasing use of AI to make critical decisions



Interesting times... Logged "The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"

Posts: 7 568 Re: Trump « Reply #34 on: Today at 04:58:18 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:40:46 PM What is really going on is the likes of Bannon and Cummings are using Populism as part of a formula that includes Social Media manipulation to persuade the non-rich to vote in the best interests of the super-wealthy



It is financed by Russian Oligarchs and Putin and involves many of the same people moving from campaign to campaign in the US, Brazil, Australia and the UK. Cambridge Analytica has also been heavily involved in Social Media manipulation in many of these countries. They have developed a formula for persuading enough relatively poor people to vote in the best interests of the super-rich via lies and deception and it is working!



Cummings is now recruiting many more data-scientists to shake up the Civil Service and Westminster via increasing use of AI to make critical decisions



Interesting times...



Posts: 1 115 Re: Trump « Reply #35 on: Today at 05:01:51 PM » Quote from: DowningAlbion on Today at 04:40:46 PM What is really going on is the likes of Bannon and Cummings are using Populism as part of a formula that includes Social Media manipulation to persuade the non-rich to vote in the best interests of the super-wealthy



It is financed by Russian Oligarchs and Putin and involves many of the same people moving from campaign to campaign in the US, Brazil, Australia and the UK. Cambridge Analytica has also been heavily involved in Social Media manipulation in many of these countries. They have developed a formula for persuading enough relatively poor people to vote in the best interests of the super-rich via lies and deception and it is working!



Cummings is now recruiting many more data-scientists to shake up the Civil Service and Westminster via increasing use of AI to make critical decisions



Interesting times...



The very definition of a sore loser. Its everyone else's fault but Labours, The Democrats and the EU / remainers.



It's all one big Jewish conspiracy isn't it?

The very definition of a sore loser. Its everyone else's fault but Labours, The Democrats and the EU / remainers.It's all one big Jewish conspiracy isn't it? Logged