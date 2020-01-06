Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Trump  (Read 350 times)
Squarewheelbike
« on: Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM »
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:18:44 PM »
Another snowflake shitting his knickers  souey
Grow a pair 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!

He drops 1 bomb in Iraq and its "bringing the world to the brink of war" but Obama dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 separate countries in a single year and he wins the Nobel peace prize.

Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:36:50 PM »
I thought you were a relative newbie. Once those temper tantrums start all sorts of bull shit is revealed. Chill out and have a  :beer:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:34:16 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.

Odd that you call me "snowflake" when so easily get your knickers in a twist.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:42:35 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:11:40 PM
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!
trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Powers_Resolution
Wouldn't trust any religious based authority who worship death over life, trump is not a politician he is a business man, that could work in his favour because he doesn't have any coherent policies he does things off the cuff.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM »
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:56:46 PM »
Its a clear message that the left dont like Trump. Time to move on....
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:57:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!
plazmuh
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:57:11 PM »
Trump is Fcuking Awesome..

Much Love
Plazmuh
mingebag
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 08:58:03 PM »
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 PM »
Lets clear this up, is Bob new on here or not? 
Logged
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:00:34 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:58:03 PM
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:

Thr?
Erimus44
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:15:12 PM »
Well I suppose if the Twitter cranks are saying we're on the brink of war then we must be. Not like them to be out-of-touch and wrong, is it? 
mingebag
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 09:17:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 09:00:34 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Yesterday at 08:58:03 PM
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:

Thr?

Fucking truly tragic  souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 09:33:40 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  
CapsDave
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM »
Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:35:34 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM
Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.

1110 posts.

You can click on my username and it tells you.
ccole
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 10:42:25 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Yesterday at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.

Nail on head. The Truth is often brutal.

CapsDave
« Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 10:00:03 PM
Bob are you relatively new on here? Im getting mixed messages.

1110 posts.

You can click on my username and it tells you.


Its taken almost 4 years to reach 1110 posts?

Quote
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016
dixieland
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:14:43 AM »
For me, Trump is definitely flawed as most successful people are, but after visiting the states twice last year, for what he's doing for the economy, the majority of the people who I spoke to about him only sing his praises.

For myself, I do like him & agree with the other posts on here where he will easily win a second term in office.
Bill Buxton
« Reply #24 on: Today at 11:04:50 AM »
Trump appears to be that rare entity.A politician who does what he promises.He had a massive swamp to drain in the US,but he is getting there.Im convinced he will win a second term. Boris had at least ten years in power, maybe more if he wants it.I agree with the poster above about Le Pen getting in in France.Politics has definitely shifted.The identity politics crap of the Labour Party will see them become no more than a protest group.Its going to be a very interesting and exciting ten years.Starting with January 31st.
