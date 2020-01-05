|
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:16 PM »
Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.
No, he'll be in prison by then.
If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.
Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.
Enjoy, snowflake.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:40:22 PM »
Odd that you call me "snowflake" when so easily get your knickers in a twist.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:42:35 PM »
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!
trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Powers_Resolution
Wouldn't trust any religious based authority who worship death over life, trump is not a politician he is a business man, that could work in his favour because he doesn't have any coherent policies he does things off the cuff.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:33:40 PM »
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.
Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.
Sure you're not from Newcastle?
No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!
"Proven fact"
"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"
"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."
Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.
"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool
