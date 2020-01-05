Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2020
Topic: Trump
Squarewheelbike
« on: Today at 08:11:40 PM »
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:18:44 PM »
Another snowflake shitting his knickers  souey
Grow a pair 
Bobupanddown
« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:19:56 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:11:40 PM
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!

He drops 1 bomb in Iraq and its "bringing the world to the brink of war" but Obama dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 separate countries in a single year and he wins the Nobel peace prize.

Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:27:03 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:16 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.
Robbso
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:36:50 PM »
I thought you were a relative newbie. Once those temper tantrums start all sorts of bull shit is revealed. Chill out and have a  :beer:
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:40:22 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:34:16 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:27:03 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:19:56 PM


Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



No, he'll be in prison by then.

If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.
Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.

Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.

Enjoy, snowflake.

Odd that you call me "snowflake" when so easily get your knickers in a twist.
Jimmy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Today at 08:42:35 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:11:40 PM
Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!
trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Powers_Resolution
Wouldn't trust any religious based authority who worship death over life, trump is not a politician he is a business man, that could work in his favour because he doesn't have any coherent policies he does things off the cuff.
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #8 on: Today at 08:46:05 PM »
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 08:52:32 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?
Wee_Willie
« Reply #10 on: Today at 08:56:46 PM »
Its a clear message that the left dont like Trump. Time to move on....
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #11 on: Today at 08:57:00 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!
plazmuh
« Reply #12 on: Today at 08:57:11 PM »
Trump is Fcuking Awesome..

Much Love
Plazmuh
mingebag
« Reply #13 on: Today at 08:58:03 PM »
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:
Logged
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: Today at 09:00:26 PM »
Lets clear this up, is Bob new on here or not? 
Logged
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Squarewheelbike
« Reply #15 on: Today at 09:00:34 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 08:58:03 PM
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:

Thr?
Erimus44
« Reply #16 on: Today at 09:15:12 PM »
Well I suppose if the Twitter cranks are saying we're on the brink of war then we must be. Not like them to be out-of-touch and wrong, is it? 
mingebag
« Reply #17 on: Today at 09:17:03 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 09:00:34 PM
Quote from: mingebag on Today at 08:58:03 PM
Thr Redcar Rifle  :wanker:

Thr?

Fucking truly tragic  souey
Bobupanddown
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:33:40 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:57:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:52:32 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:46:05 PM
Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth.

Did CNN tell you that? Fucking deluded.

Sure you're not from Newcastle?


No, it's out there as proven fact. And I'm from Redcar!

"Proven fact"  

"Much of Donald Trump's wealth flows from his father, Fred Trump, a real-estate developer[citation needed]. Over his lifetime, the younger Trump received at least $1 million from his father's business"

"In its 2018 billionaires ranking, Forbes estimated Trump's net worth at $3.1 billion (766th in the world, 248th in the U.S.)."

Turning $1m into $3b makes you a failed businessman if you're a deluded dumb cunt.

"Proven fact" you utter fucking tool  
