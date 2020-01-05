Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 692 Trump « on: Today at 08:11:40 PM » Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it! Logged

mingebag

Posts: 4 073 Re: Trump « Reply #1 on: Today at 08:18:44 PM »

Grow a pair Another snowflake shitting his knickersGrow a pair Logged

Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 108 Re: Trump « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:19:56 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:11:40 PM Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!



He drops 1 bomb in Iraq and its "bringing the world to the brink of war" but Obama dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 separate countries in a single year and he wins the Nobel peace prize.



Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.



Bobupanddown

Posts: 1 108 Re: Trump « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:34:16 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:27:03 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 08:19:56 PM



Trump is going to be the leader of the free world until November 2024, enjoy it snowflake.







If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.

Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.



Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.



Enjoy, snowflake. If you're looking for deluded cunts to agree with that bullshit you need to be on bore-me.Folk on this site called Brexit, they called Trump in 2016 and they called Corbyns complete humiliation.Here is something else for you to contemplate, Trump will win in November and Le Pen will win in France in 2022 and with Boris PM until 2029 your politics is being rejected by the western world wholesale.Enjoy, snowflake. Logged

Robbso

Posts: 14 185 Re: Trump « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:36:50 PM » I thought you were a relative newbie. Once those temper tantrums start all sorts of bull shit is revealed. Chill out and have a Logged

Squarewheelbike

Odd that you call me "snowflake" when so easily get your knickers in a twist. Odd that you call me "snowflake" when so easily get your knickers in a twist. Logged

Jimmy Cooper

Posts: 23 907The ace face. Re: Trump « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:42:35 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 08:11:40 PM Seems odd that a senile madman is bringing the world to the brink of war, but no one on here seems to have an opinion on it!

trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this.

trump can't declare war just because he wants to, after Vietnam and the gulf of Tonkin resolution congress passed this. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/War_Powers_Resolution Wouldn't trust any religious based authority who worship death over life, trump is not a politician he is a business man, that could work in his favour because he doesn't have any coherent policies he does things off the cuff.

Squarewheelbike

Posts: 6 692 Re: Trump « Reply #8 on: Today at 08:46:05 PM » Trump is a failed business man with inherited wealth. Logged

Wee_Willie

Posts: 7 955 Re: Trump « Reply #10 on: Today at 08:56:46 PM » Its a clear message that the left dont like Trump. Time to move on.... Logged

plazmuh

Posts: 13 601 Re: Trump « Reply #12 on: Today at 08:57:11 PM » Trump is Fcuking Awesome..



Much Love

Plazmuh Logged

mingebag

Posts: 4 073 Re: Trump « Reply #13 on: Today at 08:58:03 PM » Thr Redcar Rifle Logged

CapsDave

Lets clear this up, is Bob new on here or not?


