January 06, 2020, 04:05:06 AM
PERONI
Author
Topic: PERONI (Read 337 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 185
PERONI
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:02:10 PM »
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 692
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 06:11:50 PM »
It's piss, get an ale or craft beer instead!
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 079
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 06:17:42 PM »
£11 in Dubai airport
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:22:53 PM »
Birra Moretti is better, so is San Miguel.
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:43:43 PM »
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint,
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 07:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint,
Have you got a bar? At two Euros a pint, I'm there!
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:32 PM »
I have indeed, if your ever on the costa blanca your very welcome,
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 943
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:48:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:02:10 PM
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS
UNDERCRACKER WORTHY?
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 185
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:05:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:48:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:02:10 PM
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS
UNDERCRACKER WORTHY?
FUCK OFF YER FAT BALDY CUNT
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 110
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on
Yesterday
at 06:22:53 PM
Birra Moretti is better
My beer of choice, I fucking love that stuff.
Shame i cant have one until Feb 1st
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 943
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:26:59 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 08:05:14 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on
Yesterday
at 07:48:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 06:02:10 PM
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS
UNDERCRACKER WORTHY?
FUCK OFF YER FAT BALDY CUNT
I. AM. NOT. FUCKING. FAT.
I might be a baldy cunt though.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:49:24 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 07:44:32 PM
I have indeed, if your ever on the costa blanca your very welcome,
Nice one Tommy! Muchas gracias. Last time I was near there was when we played Villareal, 14 years ago.
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 908
The ace face.
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:04:00 PM »
can't go wrong with a stella or ten.
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 186
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 09:10:39 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 09:04:00 PM
can't go wrong with a stella or ten.
Over a year!!
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 185
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 09:34:51 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 09:04:00 PM
can't go wrong with a stella or ten.
FUCKING SHITE BEER
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 185
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 09:35:33 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint,
WHERE IS YER BAR TOMMY LAD
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 908
The ace face.
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:10:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 09:04:00 PM
can't go wrong with a stella or ten.
Over a year!!
had one new years eve, 9 to go.
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #17 on:
Today
at 02:34:15 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on
Yesterday
at 09:35:33 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint,
WHERE IS YER BAR TOMMY LAD
Its in Benidorm monkey,
Loading...