January 06, 2020, 04:05:06 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: PERONI  (Read 337 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 185


« on: Yesterday at 06:02:10 PM »
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS  lost
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 6 692


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 06:11:50 PM »
It's piss, get an ale or craft beer instead!
mingebag
Posts: 4 079



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 06:17:42 PM »
£11 in Dubai airport  lost
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 338



« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:22:53 PM »
Birra Moretti is better, so is San Miguel.
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 166


« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:43:43 PM »
 San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint, :beer:
just like that
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 338



« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 07:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint, :beer:

Have you got a bar? At two Euros a pint, I'm there! 
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 166


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:44:32 PM »
I have indeed, if your ever on the costa blanca your very welcome,
just like that
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 943



« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:48:49 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:02:10 PM
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS  lost

UNDERCRACKER WORTHY?

 :pd:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 185


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:05:14 PM »
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:48:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:02:10 PM
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS  lost

UNDERCRACKER WORTHY?

 :pd:
FUCK OFF YER FAT BALDY CUNT 
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 110


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:09:48 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on Yesterday at 06:22:53 PM
Birra Moretti is better

My beer of choice, I fucking love that stuff.

Shame i cant have one until Feb 1st  :gaz:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 943



« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:26:59 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:05:14 PM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on Yesterday at 07:48:49 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 06:02:10 PM
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS  lost

UNDERCRACKER WORTHY?

 :pd:
FUCK OFF YER FAT BALDY CUNT 

I. AM. NOT. FUCKING. FAT.

 :meltdown:






I might be a baldy cunt though.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 338



« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:49:24 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 07:44:32 PM
I have indeed, if your ever on the costa blanca your very welcome,

Nice one Tommy! Muchas gracias. Last time I was near there was when we played Villareal, 14 years ago.
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 908


The ace face.


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:04:00 PM »
can't go wrong with a stella or ten. :beer: :beer:
Robbso
Posts: 14 186


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:10:39 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:04:00 PM
can't go wrong with a stella or ten. :beer: :beer:

Over a year!! monkey
monkeyman
Posts: 8 185


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:34:51 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:04:00 PM
can't go wrong with a stella or ten. :beer: :beer:
FUCKING SHITE BEER  klins
monkeyman
Posts: 8 185


« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 09:35:33 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint, :beer:
WHERE IS YER BAR TOMMY LAD 
Jimmy Cooper
Posts: 23 908


The ace face.


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 09:52:41 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:10:39 PM
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 09:04:00 PM
can't go wrong with a stella or ten. :beer: :beer:

Over a year!! monkey
had one new years eve, 9 to go. mcl
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 166


« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:34:15 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 09:35:33 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint, :beer:
WHERE IS YER BAR TOMMY LAD 
Its in Benidorm monkey,
