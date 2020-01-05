monkeyman

monkeyman
« on: Today at 06:02:10 PM » FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS

Squarewheelbike

Squarewheelbike
Re: PERONI « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:11:50 PM » It's piss, get an ale or craft beer instead!

mingebag

mingebag
Re: PERONI « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:17:42 PM » £11 in Dubai airport

Steve Göldby



Steve Göldby
Re: PERONI « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:22:53 PM » Birra Moretti is better, so is San Miguel.