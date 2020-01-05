Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: PERONI  (Read 126 times)
« on: Today at 06:02:10 PM »
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS  lost
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:11:50 PM »
It's piss, get an ale or craft beer instead!
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:17:42 PM »
£11 in Dubai airport  lost
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:22:53 PM »
Birra Moretti is better, so is San Miguel.
« Reply #4 on: Today at 06:43:43 PM »
 San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint, :beer:
just like that
« Reply #5 on: Today at 07:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Today at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint, :beer:

Have you got a bar? At two Euros a pint, I'm there! 
