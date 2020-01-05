Welcome,
PERONI
Author
Topic: PERONI (Read 126 times)
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 176
PERONI
«
on:
Today
at 06:02:10 PM »
FIRST TIME I TASTED IT TODAY FUCKING LOVELY CRISP REFRESHING PINT BUT IT COST ME 6 FUCKING EUROS
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 6 686
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:11:50 PM »
It's piss, get an ale or craft beer instead!
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 070
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:17:42 PM »
£11 in Dubai airport
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 333
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:22:53 PM »
Birra Moretti is better, so is San Miguel.
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 164
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:43:43 PM »
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint,
Logged
just like that
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Online
Posts: 9 333
Re: PERONI
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 07:13:11 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Today
at 06:43:43 PM
San Miguel is my best seller at two euros a pint,
Have you got a bar? At two Euros a pint, I'm there!
Logged
