Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2020, 11:15:33 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: My Official Take & Player Ratings On Our FA Cup Sunday Game Versus Tottenham  (Read 239 times)
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 321



View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 05:22:27 PM »
Brilliant performance from our own. Loved that. We held our own against some top players. Looking forward to the night out at the replay.


:mido:    :mido:    :mido:


:like:    :like:    :like:


:jowo2:    :jowo2:    :jowo2:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 321



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:27:18 PM »
Spanish Plonker Meijas - Very nervy start. His distribution is as awful as ever. He grew into the game. Kept us in the tie once or twice. Right decision to play him.  7/10


Spence - He will come off the pitch disappointed with himself. Which is a compliment to how well he's done so far. Opportunities were there to be taken down his side. Really loose in possession. Should have been in a better position to prevent Moura's free header. Can't be too critical considering where he was only a month or so ago.  6/10


Howson - Our best Player today, for me. Read the play throughout. Knew when he had to come out to contest the ball. Knew when he had to be patient & watch the defensive line. Not afraid to win the ball & dribble out of trouble.  9/10


McNair - Similar to above. Defended set pieces excellently. Put in some lovely dead balls himself.  9/10



Fry - I'm probably his biggest critic. No arguing he fucking looked the part today. Didn't look at all out of place against quality opposition.  8/10


Coulson - Shouldn't have found himself out of position & should have sprinted back to prevent Aurier having time to get in that perfect cross. Apart from that he had a very good go at dealing with the constant threats down his side.  7/10
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM by Jake Andrews » Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 731



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:30:47 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:27:18 PM


Fry - I'm probably his biggest critic. No arguing he fucking looked the part today. Didn't look at all out of place against quality opposition.  8/10




Shop window shithouse c*nt  :wanker:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 111


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:27:18 PM
Spanish Plonker Meijas - Very nervy start. His distribution is as awful as ever. He grew into the game. Kept us in the tie once or twice. Right decision to play him.  7/10


Spence - He will come off the pitch disappointed with himself. Which is a compliment to how well he's done so far. Opportunities were there to be taken down his side. Really loose in possession. Should have been in a better position to prevent Moura's free header. Can't be too critical considering where he was only a month or so ago.  6/10


Howson - Our best Player today, for me. Read the play throughout. Knew when he had to come out to contest the ball. Knew when he had to be patient & watch the defensive line. Not afraid to win the ball & dribble out of trouble.  9/10


McNair - Similar to above. Defended set pieces excellently. Put in some lovely dead balls himself.  9/10



Fry - I'm probably his biggest critic. No arguing he fucking looked the part today. Didn't look at all out of place against quality opposition.  8/10


Coulson - Should have sprinted back to prevent Aurier having time to get in that perfect cross. Apart from that he had a very good go at dealing with the constant threats down his side.  7/10

We must have been good with only 6 players 
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 321



View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 05:44:38 PM »
Clayton - Gets so much unnecessary stick. At times, it's ridiculous. We don't come out of this only conceding the one goal if he's not playing. He stops the opposition playing the killer ball. Clayton didn't give away any pointless fouls too. He got himself all over the pitch upsetting the Spurs' Players.  9/10


Saville - Lovely Assist lifting it over to Fletch. Got his foot in when required. Ran a lot more than usual it seemed.  8/10


Tav - Caught the eye of the neutrals. He'll be getting looked at with more performances like that. So composed on the ball. Has the ability to start a quick attack while also having the ability to slow the game down. Can be argued he should have tracked back to prevent the equaliser.   9/10



Roberts - Not impressed with what I saw today. Early days of course. Reminds me of one of them Players who get overly used to the Scottish game & then struggle to step it up from there. Again I can't be too critical. He's only just arrived.  6/10




Fletcher - What a fucking shift this fucker put in. Didn't stop giving the Spurs Defenders hassle. He was on his own for large spells. Got his Goal. Lovely timed run & managed to compose himself for the finish. Best I've seen him play as a lone frontman.  9/10
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 321



View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 05:45:13 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Yesterday at 05:30:47 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:27:18 PM


Fry - I'm probably his biggest critic. No arguing he fucking looked the part today. Didn't look at all out of place against quality opposition.  8/10




Shop window shithouse c*nt  :wanker:


    charles    monkey
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 321



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:54:24 PM »
SUBS:



Marvin - Didn't really do what I'm sure he was sent on to do. 5/10

Gestede - Almost a lovely assist with his first touch. He was unfortunate that we didn't get that many set pieces after he came on.  6/10

Nmecha - N/A
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 567


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:54:34 PM »
I am Clayton's biggest critic. I will hold my hands up and say he was fantastic today
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 321



View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:56:33 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:54:34 PM
I am Clayton's biggest critic. I will hold my hands up and say he was fantastic today


:like:    :like:    :beer:
Logged
towz
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 567


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 05:57:18 PM »
Just wish he would do it more often, obviously
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 731



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:35:21 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:44:38 PM
Clayton - Gets so much unnecessary stick. At times, it's ridiculous. We don't come out of this only conceding the one goal if he's not playing. He stops the opposition playing the killer ball. Clayton didn't give away any pointless fouls too. He got himself all over the pitch upsetting the Spurs' Players.  9/10



Shop window shithouse c*nt  :alf:
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 943



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:56:16 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:54:24 PM

Marvin - Didn't really do what I'm sure he was sent on to do. 5/10


Shop window shithouse c*nt    :wanker:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 185


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:07:29 PM »
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:54:34 PM
I am Clayton's biggest critic. I will hold my hands up and say he was fantastic today
ME ALSO HE WAS OUTSTANDING  :like:
Logged
Jake Andrews
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 10 321



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:44:03 AM »
Quote from: monkeyman on Yesterday at 08:07:29 PM
Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:54:34 PM
I am Clayton's biggest critic. I will hold my hands up and say he was fantastic today
ME ALSO HE WAS OUTSTANDING  :like:


:like:    :like:    :beer:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 