Jake Andrews

Offline



Posts: 10 321







Posts: 10 321 Re: My Official Take & Player Ratings On Our FA Cup Sunday Game Versus Tottenham « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:27:18 PM » Spanish Plonker Meijas - Very nervy start. His distribution is as awful as ever. He grew into the game. Kept us in the tie once or twice. Right decision to play him. 7/10





Spence - He will come off the pitch disappointed with himself. Which is a compliment to how well he's done so far. Opportunities were there to be taken down his side. Really loose in possession. Should have been in a better position to prevent Moura's free header. Can't be too critical considering where he was only a month or so ago. 6/10





Howson - Our best Player today, for me. Read the play throughout. Knew when he had to come out to contest the ball. Knew when he had to be patient & watch the defensive line. Not afraid to win the ball & dribble out of trouble. 9/10





McNair - Similar to above. Defended set pieces excellently. Put in some lovely dead balls himself. 9/10







Fry - I'm probably his biggest critic. No arguing he fucking looked the part today. Didn't look at all out of place against quality opposition. 8/10





Coulson - Shouldn't have found himself out of position & should have sprinted back to prevent Aurier having time to get in that perfect cross. Apart from that he had a very good go at dealing with the constant threats down his side. 7/10 « Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:50:18 PM by Jake Andrews » Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 111





Posts: 1 111 Re: My Official Take & Player Ratings On Our FA Cup Sunday Game Versus Tottenham « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 05:35:11 PM » Quote from: Jake Andrews on Yesterday at 05:27:18 PM Spanish Plonker Meijas - Very nervy start. His distribution is as awful as ever. He grew into the game. Kept us in the tie once or twice. Right decision to play him. 7/10





Spence - He will come off the pitch disappointed with himself. Which is a compliment to how well he's done so far. Opportunities were there to be taken down his side. Really loose in possession. Should have been in a better position to prevent Moura's free header. Can't be too critical considering where he was only a month or so ago. 6/10





Howson - Our best Player today, for me. Read the play throughout. Knew when he had to come out to contest the ball. Knew when he had to be patient & watch the defensive line. Not afraid to win the ball & dribble out of trouble. 9/10





McNair - Similar to above. Defended set pieces excellently. Put in some lovely dead balls himself. 9/10







Fry - I'm probably his biggest critic. No arguing he fucking looked the part today. Didn't look at all out of place against quality opposition. 8/10





Coulson - Should have sprinted back to prevent Aurier having time to get in that perfect cross. Apart from that he had a very good go at dealing with the constant threats down his side. 7/10



We must have been good with only 6 players We must have been good with only 6 players Logged