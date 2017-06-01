Spanish Plonker Meijas - Very nervy start. His distribution is as awful as ever. He grew into the game. Kept us in the tie once or twice. Right decision to play him. 7/10
Spence - He will come off the pitch disappointed with himself. Which is a compliment to how well he's done so far. Opportunities were there to be taken down his side. Really loose in possession. Should have been in a better position to prevent Moura's free header. Can't be too critical considering where he was only a month or so ago. 6/10
Howson - Our best Player today, for me. Read the play throughout. Knew when he had to come out to contest the ball. Knew when he had to be patient & watch the defensive line. Not afraid to win the ball & dribble out of trouble. 9/10
McNair - Similar to above. Defended set pieces excellently. Put in some lovely dead balls himself. 9/10
Fry - I'm probably his biggest critic. No arguing he fucking looked the part today. Didn't look at all out of place against quality opposition. 8/10
Coulson - Should have sprinted back to prevent Aurier having time to get in that perfect cross. Apart from that he had a very good go at dealing with the constant threats down his side. 7/10
We must have been good with only 6 players