January 06, 2020, 02:06:35 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Anyone up for the replay?
Author
Topic: Anyone up for the replay? (Read 543 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Anyone up for the replay?
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:58:54 PM »
I fancy it - let's have a day out at their new stadium!
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 110
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:00:27 PM »
I am, just phoning my mate to see about tickets now.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:07:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Yesterday
at 05:00:27 PM
I am, just phoning my mate to see about tickets now.
Keep us posted on that.
Tuesday 14th or Wednesday 15th I reckon.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 385
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 05:38:27 PM »
IM COMING DOWN 👍 CAN YOU PUT ME UP FOR THE NIGHT 👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 473
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 05:57:11 PM »
Instead of buying half&half scarfs before the match, save your money for Fulham tickets - a far more important game.
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 186
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:04:28 PM »
I think a shiny new stadium might be the attraction.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 385
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 06:09:06 PM »
ANSWER ME YOU IGNORANT LONG HAIRED CUNT 👍😠👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 079
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 06:18:59 PM »
He has by not answering you
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 06:21:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:09:06 PM
ANSWER ME YOU IGNORANT LONG HAIRED CUNT 👍😠👍
U OK hun? xx
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 690
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 06:22:58 PM »
I was going to ring you about this.
I can grab tickets for free on ticketsfortroops so Im down.
Tory Cunt
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 06:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 06:22:58 PM
I was going to ring you about this.
I can grab tickets for free on ticketsfortroops so Im down.
Let's do it. That big audition I told you about is on 14th at 9am so I could be up for a big, big day...
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 690
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 06:30:11 PM »
Ill whack a days leave in and try to get into as much trouble as last time.
Tory Cunt
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 338
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 06:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on
Yesterday
at 06:30:11 PM
Ill whack a days leave in and try to get into as much trouble as last time.
I'll help you as miuch as I can
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 180
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #13 on:
Yesterday
at 06:44:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 05:38:27 PM
IM COMING DOWN 👍 CAN YOU PUT ME UP FOR THE NIGHT 👍
You won't get a ticket - you don't have enough points and I'll be telling Woody what you said about him
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 690
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #14 on:
Yesterday
at 06:46:27 PM »
I should be able to get up to four tickets based on previous Spurs home games.
Ill hand out the other three for beer vouchers.
Tory Cunt
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 399
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #15 on:
Yesterday
at 06:53:09 PM »
I'll be going
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 180
Pack o cunts
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #16 on:
Yesterday
at 06:54:15 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 06:53:09 PM
I'll be going
So you and Liddle might meet up at last?
If he gets a ticket... .
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
Offline
Posts: 879
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #17 on:
Yesterday
at 06:55:24 PM »
Yep Im going, be great- even if we lose!
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 399
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #18 on:
Yesterday
at 07:06:56 PM »
Liddle doesn't deserve to go, how many games has he been to this season
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 098
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 07:44:02 PM »
Im going.
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 110
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 08:11:28 PM »
Must be Tuesday 14th as we're at Fulham on the Friday.
TeesvilleMonsoon
Offline
Posts: 530
Fuck the pope
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:29:41 PM »
Ill be there Goldilocks
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 186
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:28 PM »
The fucking woodwork is going to be empty that night
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 017
UTB
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:52:30 PM »
Nice fixture is that. Probably the best stadium in the world currently
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 186
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 09:55:27 PM »
Arent you in Lanzarote? Posting on here, poor form
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 185
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #25 on:
Yesterday
at 10:00:19 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 06:09:06 PM
ANSWER ME YOU IGNORANT LONG HAIRED CUNT 👍😠👍
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 079
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #26 on:
Yesterday
at 10:55:36 PM »
Hotel booked
Chingford North Circular
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 017
UTB
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #27 on:
Yesterday
at 10:58:58 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:55:27 PM
Arent you in Lanzarote? Posting on here, poor form
I am mate, watched the game in the sun with a few cold ones. I will always have time to post on here
Snoozy
Offline
Posts: 200
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 11:24:24 PM »
Quote from: RedSteel on
Yesterday
at 10:58:58 PM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:55:27 PM
Arent you in Lanzarote? Posting on here, poor form
I am mate, watched the game in the sun with a few cold ones. I will always have time to post on here
Ill be there
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 943
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #29 on:
Today
at 12:06:17 AM »
I'LL BE THERE*
I CAN'T WAIT!
* I'll be watching on TV.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 079
Re: Anyone up for the replay?
«
Reply #30 on:
Today
at 12:17:39 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Yesterday
at 07:06:56 PM
Liddle doesn't deserve to go, how many games has he been to this season
He deserves to bump into you though
Are you still thinking of going
