Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2020, 07:30:32 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Anyone up for the replay?  (Read 275 times)
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 333



View Profile WWW
« on: Today at 04:58:54 PM »
I fancy it - let's have a day out at their new stadium!

 :jowo1: :jowo6:
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 101


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:00:27 PM »
I am, just phoning my mate to see about tickets now.
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 333



View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:07:04 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 05:00:27 PM
I am, just phoning my mate to see about tickets now.

Keep us posted on that.

Tuesday 14th or Wednesday 15th I reckon.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 385

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:38:27 PM »
IM COMING DOWN 👍 CAN YOU PUT ME UP FOR THE NIGHT 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bud Wiser
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 473

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:57:11 PM »
Instead of buying half&half scarfs before the match, save your money for Fulham tickets - a far more important game.
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Robbso
*****
Online Online

Posts: 14 182


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 06:04:28 PM »
I think a shiny new stadium might be the attraction.
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 71 385

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:09:06 PM »
ANSWER ME YOU IGNORANT LONG HAIRED CUNT  👍😠👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
mingebag
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 070



View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:18:59 PM »
He has by not answering you  :lids:
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 333



View Profile WWW
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:21:39 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 06:09:06 PM
ANSWER ME YOU IGNORANT LONG HAIRED CUNT  👍😠👍

U OK hun? xx
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 690


View Profile WWW
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:22:58 PM »
I was going to ring you about this.

I can grab tickets for free on ticketsfortroops so Im down.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 333



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:24:33 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:22:58 PM
I was going to ring you about this.

I can grab tickets for free on ticketsfortroops so Im down.

Let's do it. That big audition I told you about is on 14th at 9am so I could be up for a big, big day...
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 690


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:30:11 PM »
Ill whack a days leave in and try to get into as much trouble as last time.

Logged
Tory Cunt
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Online Online

Posts: 9 333



View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:34:49 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Today at 06:30:11 PM
Ill whack a days leave in and try to get into as much trouble as last time.



I'll help you as miuch as I can  :basil:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 180

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 06:44:31 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Today at 05:38:27 PM
IM COMING DOWN 👍 CAN YOU PUT ME UP FOR THE NIGHT 👍

You won't get a ticket - you don't have enough points and I'll be telling Woody what you said about him

 :wanker:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 690


View Profile WWW
« Reply #14 on: Today at 06:46:27 PM »
I should be able to get up to four tickets based on previous Spurs home games.

Ill hand out the other three for beer vouchers.


Logged
Tory Cunt
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 399


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 06:53:09 PM »
I'll be going  :ponce:
Logged
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 180

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 06:54:15 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on Today at 06:53:09 PM
I'll be going  :ponce:

So you and Liddle might meet up at last?

If he gets a ticket....

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Holgateoldskool
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 878


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 06:55:24 PM »
Yep Im going, be great- even if we lose!
Logged
RobShrugNichols
*****
Online Online

Posts: 399


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:06:56 PM »
Liddle doesn't deserve to go, how many games has he been to this season  :ponce:
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 