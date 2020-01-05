Welcome,
January 05, 2020, 07:30:20 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
Enjoyed that!
Author
Enjoyed that! (Read 212 times)
towz
Enjoyed that!


Today
at 04:55:05 PM
Up the Fucking Boro
mingebag
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #1 on:
Today
at 04:55:43 PM
Steve Göldby
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:57:45 PM
Did brilliantly well and got a good result!
Anyone still want Woodgate out?
Bill Buxton
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #3 on:
Today
at 04:58:50 PM
That was a very strong Spurs side.Boro were able to give some new signings a run out.It will be a confidence booster.Well done.
dixieland
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #4 on:
Today
at 05:04:23 PM
Yep, boys played well & did North East proud.
Steve Göldby
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:08:11 PM
Quote from: Bill Buxton on
Today
at 04:58:50 PM
That was a very strong Spurs side.Boro were able to give some new signings a run out.It will be a confidence booster.Well done.
It's good being a Boro fan right now and I reckon we'll keep this good run going.
Bobupanddown
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #6 on:
Today
at 05:10:40 PM
How good were our back 3?
Only towards the end of the game did they start to get dragged around, considering Luca Moura cost more than our entire squad.
plazmuh
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #7 on:
Today
at 05:14:37 PM
I got slated for saying the playoff was still open to us..
Doesnt seem that far fetched today
Jethro Tull
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #8 on:
Today
at 05:27:47 PM
Quote from: plazmuh on
Today
at 05:14:37 PM
I got slated for saying the playoff was still open to us..
Doesnt seem that far fetched today
And you'll get slated again if we fall short
towz
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:02:06 PM
Its a fucking nice feeling to actually enjoy watching them again. Keep it up please lads
MF(c) DOOM
Re: Enjoyed that!

Reply #10 on:
Today
at 07:24:37 PM
Great that, really enjoyed it. Got to meet ashley fletcher after the game, what a lovely young man!
