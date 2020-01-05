Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2020, 07:30:20 PM
Topic: Enjoyed that!  (Read 212 times)
towz
« on: Today at 04:55:05 PM »
Up the Fucking Boro
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:55:43 PM »
 :like:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:57:45 PM »
Did brilliantly well and got a good result! 

Anyone still want Woodgate out?
Bill Buxton
« Reply #3 on: Today at 04:58:50 PM »
That was a very strong Spurs side.Boro were able to give some new signings a run out.It will be a confidence booster.Well done.
dixieland
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:04:23 PM »
Yep, boys played well & did North East proud.
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:08:11 PM »
Quote from: Bill Buxton on Today at 04:58:50 PM
That was a very strong Spurs side.Boro were able to give some new signings a run out.It will be a confidence booster.Well done.

It's good being a Boro fan right now and I reckon we'll keep this good run going.  :like:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:10:40 PM »
How good were our back 3?

Only towards the end of the game did they start to get dragged around, considering Luca Moura cost more than our entire squad.
plazmuh
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:14:37 PM »
I got slated for saying the playoff was still open to us..

Doesnt seem that far fetched today

 :basil:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #8 on: Today at 05:27:47 PM »
Quote from: plazmuh on Today at 05:14:37 PM
I got slated for saying the playoff was still open to us..

Doesnt seem that far fetched today

 :basil:
And you'll get slated again if we fall short 
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
towz
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:02:06 PM »
Its a fucking nice feeling to actually enjoy watching them again. Keep it up please lads
MF(c) DOOM
« Reply #10 on: Today at 07:24:37 PM »
Great that, really enjoyed it. Got to meet ashley fletcher after the game, what a lovely young man!
