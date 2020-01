Gramsci

Online



Posts: 7 734







Posts: 7 734

Re: The Cricket « Reply #11 on: Today at 04:25:12 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 02:46:06 PM Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:25:12 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 01:37:40 PM Quote from: ZombieTits on January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.



71-1 lead of 117







How many you reckon we need to win?

How many you reckon we need to win?

Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)



90-1 (lead of 136)





Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)90-1 (lead of 136)

250 - if they had to they would have knocked that off after 80 overs easily....pitch has got better not worse

250 - if they had to they would have knocked that off after 80 overs easily....pitch has got better not worse

Oh look Dr Gobshyte is also Mr Hindsight

Oh look Dr Gobshyte is also Mr Hindsight

what the fuck are you on about you tit - I said they would need 300+ you were pissing the bed claiming they would struggle to get 250 "on that pitch" when they would have easily knocked em off if they were chasing that score - is that cos you have heard commentators once state that generally pitches deteriorate for the fourth innings....not the case in SA if the sun don't crack the flags for the first four days lad.......no hindsight needed when you know your onions....next time we chat cricket, make sure you don't chat shit...thanks in advance what the fuck are you on about you tit - I said they would need 300+ you were pissing the bed claiming they would struggle to get 250 "on that pitch" when they would have easily knocked em off if they were chasing that score - is that cos you have heard commentators once state that generally pitches deteriorate for the fourth innings....not the case in SA if the sun don't crack the flags for the first four days lad.......no hindsight needed when you know your onions....next time we chat cricket, make sure you don't chat shit...thanks in advance