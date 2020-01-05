Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 07, 2020, 03:01:36 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Cricket
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: The Cricket (Read 198 times)
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 124
The Cricket
«
on:
January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM »
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.
71-1 lead of 117
Logged
ZombieTits
Offline
Posts: 505
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #1 on:
January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.
71-1 lead of 117
How many you reckon we need to win?
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 520
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #2 on:
January 05, 2020, 01:07:49 PM »
Batting collapse will commence presently.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 124
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #3 on:
January 05, 2020, 01:37:40 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.
71-1 lead of 117
How many you reckon we need to win?
Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)
90-1 (lead of 136)
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 732
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #4 on:
January 05, 2020, 02:35:32 PM »
The pitch hasn't deteriorated as much as was expected. Reckon we need 300+ lead
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 000
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 10:21:26 AM »
Wonder if Stokes will catch Sibley here
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 124
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:28 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on January 05, 2020, 02:35:32 PM
The pitch hasn't deteriorated as much as was expected. Reckon we need 300+ lead
418 and counting....
Logged
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Offline
Posts: 14 022
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 12:50:38 PM »
Run-a-minute from Stokes. He's quite good at cricket
Logged
Gramsci
Online
Posts: 7 732
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 02:25:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 01:37:40 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.
71-1 lead of 117
How many you reckon we need to win?
Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)
90-1 (lead of 136)
250 - if they had to they would have knocked that off after 80 overs easily....pitch has got better not worse
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 124
Re: The Cricket
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 02:46:06 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on
Today
at 02:25:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 01:37:40 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.
71-1 lead of 117
How many you reckon we need to win?
Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)
90-1 (lead of 136)
250 - if they had to they would have knocked that off after 80 overs easily....pitch has got better not worse
Oh look Dr Gobshyte is also Mr Hindsight
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...