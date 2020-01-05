Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 07, 2020, 03:01:36 PM
Author Topic: The Cricket  (Read 198 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM »
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117

ZombieTits
« Reply #1 on: January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117

71-1 lead of 117



How many you reckon we need to win?
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #2 on: January 05, 2020, 01:07:49 PM »
Batting collapse will commence presently.





Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: January 05, 2020, 01:37:40 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117

71-1 lead of 117



How many you reckon we need to win?

Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)

90-1 (lead of 136)

Gramsci
« Reply #4 on: January 05, 2020, 02:35:32 PM »
The pitch hasn't deteriorated as much as was expected. Reckon we need 300+ lead
calamity
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:21:26 AM »
Wonder if Stokes will catch Sibley here  :alf:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:27:28 AM »
Quote from: Gramsci on January 05, 2020, 02:35:32 PM
The pitch hasn't deteriorated as much as was expected. Reckon we need 300+ lead

418 and counting....
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 12:50:38 PM »
Run-a-minute from Stokes. He's quite good at cricket
Gramsci
« Reply #8 on: Today at 02:25:12 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 01:37:40 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117

71-1 lead of 117



How many you reckon we need to win?

Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)

90-1 (lead of 136)



250 - if they had to they would have knocked that off after 80 overs easily....pitch has got better not worse  :meltdown:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: Today at 02:46:06 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:25:12 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 01:37:40 PM
Quote from: ZombieTits on January 05, 2020, 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 05, 2020, 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117

71-1 lead of 117



How many you reckon we need to win?

Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)

90-1 (lead of 136)



250 - if they had to they would have knocked that off after 80 overs easily....pitch has got better not worse  :meltdown:

Oh look Dr Gobshyte is also Mr Hindsight  :wanker:
