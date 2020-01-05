Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: The Cricket  (Read 42 times)
Bobupanddown
« on: Today at 12:50:52 PM »
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117

ZombieTits
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:53:47 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117



How many you reckon we need to win?
Johnny Thunder
Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:07:49 PM »
Batting collapse will commence presently.





 rava


 lost
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Bobupanddown
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:37:40 PM »
Quote from: ZombieTits on Today at 12:53:47 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:50:52 PM
In a good position here England, the pitch is turning and the odd one staying low which points to a difficult 2nd innings for the Saffers.

71-1 lead of 117



How many you reckon we need to win?

Anything over 250 will be difficult for them to chase down. We're in pole position here (2/11 on skybet)

90-1 (lead of 136)

