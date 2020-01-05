Welcome,
January 05, 2020, 01:57:00 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Villa.
Author
Topic: Villa. (Read 114 times)
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 503
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Villa.
«
on:
Today
at 12:10:59 PM
https://www.teamtalk.com/aston-villa
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 171
Re: Villa.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 12:33:54 PM
GET AS MUCH AS WE CAN OFF THE BRUMMY CUNTS THEY ARE FUCKING DESPERATE AT THE MINUTE WITH INJURIES
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 503
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Villa.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 12:34:58 PM
If they do go, I can't see us getting anything more than about 8 for the pair.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 171
Re: Villa.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 12:35:55 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 12:34:58 PM
If they do go, I can't see us getting anything more than about 8 for the pair.
THAT WILL DO
Logged
Bobupanddown
Online
Posts: 1 098
Re: Villa.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:52:50 PM
£22m for them both
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 503
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Villa.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 01:08:24 PM
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 171
Re: Villa.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:40:27 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on
Today
at 12:52:50 PM
£22m for them both
Logged
