Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 05, 2020, 01:57:00 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Villa.  (Read 114 times)
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 503


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« on: Today at 12:10:59 PM »
https://www.teamtalk.com/aston-villa





 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 171


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:33:54 PM »
GET AS MUCH AS WE CAN OFF THE BRUMMY CUNTS THEY ARE FUCKING DESPERATE AT THE MINUTE WITH INJURIES
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 503


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:34:58 PM »
If they do go, I can't see us getting anything more than about 8 for the pair.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 171


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:35:55 PM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Today at 12:34:58 PM
If they do go, I can't see us getting anything more than about 8 for the pair.
THAT WILL DO  lost
Logged
Bobupanddown
*****
Online Online

Posts: 1 098


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:52:50 PM »
£22m for them both  :like:
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 503


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 01:08:24 PM »
 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
*****
Online Online

Posts: 8 171


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 01:40:27 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 12:52:50 PM
£22m for them both  :like:
   mick rava
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 