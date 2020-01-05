Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: I CAN SEE JACK CLARKE  (Read 220 times)
monkeyman
« on: Today at 11:57:57 AM »
SIGNING TODAY ALL WILL BE REVEALED TOMORRA  :like:
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: Today at 04:08:10 PM »
Hope your right Mr Monkey  :like:
The team has taken a whole new dimension with a bit of pace  :jowo8:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:56:12 PM »
Can you still see him - thought I saw him getting on the bus

 :jowo1:
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
