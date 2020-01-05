Welcome,
January 05, 2020, 07:30:15 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
I CAN SEE JACK CLARKE
Author
Topic: I CAN SEE JACK CLARKE
monkeyman
Posts: 8 176
I CAN SEE JACK CLARKE
Today
at 11:57:57 AM »
SIGNING TODAY ALL WILL BE REVEALED TOMORRA
mingebag
Posts: 4 070
Re: I CAN SEE JACK CLARKE
Today
at 04:08:10 PM »
Hope your right Mr Monkey
The team has taken a whole new dimension with a bit of pace
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Posts: 6 180
Pack o cunts
Re: I CAN SEE JACK CLARKE
Today
at 06:56:12 PM »
Can you still see him - thought I saw him getting on the bus
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
