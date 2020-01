Robbso

Strange life « on: Yesterday at 10:16:44 PM »



Happy new year lads, mines been eventful. Iím now having a The wifeís younger sister suddenly and unexpectedly passed away yesterday morning, the daughter in law then goes into hospital in Brum this morning and has a Caesarian 3 weeks earlier than planned giving the missus her first grandchild. Swings and roundabouts in the space of 24 hours. A lot of this and loads of this Happy new year lads, mines been eventful.

RobShrugNichols

Re: Strange life « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:27:07 PM » Condolences and congratulations to you robbso

Robbso

Re: Strange life « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:30:16 PM » Thank you, very mixed emotions in the Robbo household just now.

El Capitan

Re: Strange life « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:34:57 PM » Very sorry to hear that mate. Had a Christmas bereavement here also

nekder365

Re: Strange life « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:35:26 PM » Your thread title sums it up perfectly.

Thoughts to you and yours Robbso.

Robbso

Re: Strange life « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:37:46 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 10:34:57 PM

Very sorry to hear that mate. Had a Christmas bereavement here also

Sorry to hear that, never a good time but it always seems especially hard this time of the year. Take care.

Robbso

Re: Strange life « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 10:42:08 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 10:35:26 PM Your thread title sums it up perfectly.

Thoughts to you and yours Robbso.

Thoughts to you and yours Robbso.



Ta Ned, gutted for her, dad died at 42,mam 60, elder sister three years back 51, my hiccup last year and now her youngest sister just turned 50.

Iíve asked for a divorce, sheís fecking cursed

Ta Ned, gutted for her, dad died at 42,mam 60, elder sister three years back 51, my hiccup last year and now her youngest sister just turned 50.

Iíve asked for a divorce, sheís fecking cursed

Joking aside, lifeís too short. Got to enjoy it.

nekder365

Re: Strange life « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:50:43 PM » Hmmm i think we might have mutual friends Robbso. Do you use the Tute in Eston?

Robbso

Re: Strange life « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:55:01 PM » No but one of my old friends runs it.

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: Strange life « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 10:57:15 PM »







RIP & welcome That makes for a very weird time - bouncing between tears of sadness and happiness. RIP & welcome

Robbso

Re: Strange life « Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 10:59:47 PM » Married life summed up there clem

Robbso

Re: Strange life « Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:05:22 PM » You do sleep dont you

Teamboro

Re: Strange life « Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:19:02 PM » Lifes a bitch at times congratulations on one hand and condolences on the other

monkeyman

Re: Strange life « Reply #14 on: Today at 12:04:43 AM » CONDOLENCES AND CONGRATS ROBBSO

AND MY CONDOLENCES ALSO MATTY

AND MY CONDOLENCES ALSO MATTY Logged

Robbso

Re: Strange life « Reply #15 on: Today at 12:15:21 AM » Cheers monkey, let you and your undercrackers have many a happy night