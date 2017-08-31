Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 085





Posts: 1 085 Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍 « Reply #1 on: Today at 07:44:48 PM » Let's just bomb the fucking shit out of Iran, we dont need no boots on the ground.



Just park HMS Queen Elizabeth along with a few yank carriers in the Persian Gulf and give them free reign to level every single military and government structure to the ground.



MOAB the fuck out of the dirty goat fucking bastards.

Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 085





Posts: 1 085 Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍 « Reply #3 on: Today at 07:51:01 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 07:48:50 PM Be a lot easier to escort that moron out of the White House and into Prison where he be!ongs.



But not you beloved Blair or Campbell who sentenced a million Iraqi civilians (250,000 children) to death for the heinous crime of not having WMDs?



Or Obama who dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 countries alone in 2016?



Hypocritical shitbag. But not you beloved Blair or Campbell who sentenced a million Iraqi civilians (250,000 children) to death for the heinous crime of not having WMDs?Or Obama who dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 countries alone in 2016?Hypocritical shitbag. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 085





Posts: 1 085 Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍 « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:02:58 PM »



Back on the subject, isn't it about time we had a little regime change in Iran?

We need to dump bucked lod democracy on them



And by democracy I mean high yield munitions. I don't need to have a lie down to highlight your hypocrisy.Back on the subject, isn't it about time we had a little regime change in Iran?We need to dump bucked lod democracy on themAnd by democracy I mean high yield munitions. Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 085





Posts: 1 085 Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍 « Reply #7 on: Today at 08:21:11 PM »



Aren't you all about female empowerment and equal rights?

Do you know what they do to gays in Iran?



Is that who's side your on? I'm sorry do you support the dictatorship and hardline islamic law of Iran?Aren't you all about female empowerment and equal rights?Do you know what they do to gays in Iran?Is that who's side your on? Logged