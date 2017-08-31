Welcome,
January 04, 2020, 09:47:39 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Topic: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍 (Read 264 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 378
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 07:04:34 PM »
https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/world-news/breaking-world-war-3-rocket-21214000?utm_source=facebook.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=mirror_main
👍🇺🇸👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 085
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 07:44:48 PM »
Let's just bomb the fucking shit out of Iran, we dont need no boots on the ground.
Just park HMS Queen Elizabeth along with a few yank carriers in the Persian Gulf and give them free reign to level every single military and government structure to the ground.
MOAB the fuck out of the dirty goat fucking bastards.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 685
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 07:48:50 PM »
Be a lot easier to escort that moron out of the White House and into Prison where he be!ongs.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 085
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 07:51:01 PM »
Be a lot easier to escort that moron out of the White House and into Prison where he be!ongs.
But not you beloved Blair or Campbell who sentenced a million Iraqi civilians (250,000 children) to death for the heinous crime of not having WMDs?
Or Obama who dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 countries alone in 2016?
Hypocritical shitbag.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 685
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 07:55:55 PM »
Be a lot easier to escort that moron out of the White House and into Prison where he be!ongs.
But not you beloved Blair or Campbell who sentenced a million Iraqi civilians (250,000 children) to death for the heinous crime of not having WMDs?
Or Obama who dropped 27,000 bombs on 7 countries alone in 2016?
Hypocritical shitbag.
Still not had that lie down?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 085
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 08:02:58 PM »
I don't need to have a lie down to highlight your hypocrisy.
Back on the subject, isn't it about time we had a little regime change in Iran?
We need to dump bucked lod democracy on them
And by democracy I mean high yield munitions.
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Offline
Posts: 6 685
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 08:10:24 PM »
Back on the subject, isn't it about time we had a little regime change in Iran?
We need to dump bucked lod democracy on them
You mean like back in the 50's when us and the US overthrew the democratically elected government?
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 085
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 08:21:11 PM »
I'm sorry do you support the dictatorship and hardline islamic law of Iran?
Aren't you all about female empowerment and equal rights?
Do you know what they do to gays in Iran?
Is that who's side your on?
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 378
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 08:22:25 PM »
Be a lot easier to escort that moron out of the White House and into Prison where he be!ongs.
SHUT UP YOU FUCKING TART 😂
HE IS THE ONLY CUNT WITH ANY GALL OR BALLS ABOUT HIM..... 👍🇺🇸👍
WE SHOULD HAVE PUT THIS MUSLIM SHIT TO BED YEARS AGO YOU SNOWFLAKE CUNT 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 732
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 08:25:08 PM »
TROTSKY'S STARTING TO GET SCARED !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 948
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 08:46:19 PM »
Moderate, liberal and socialist Iranians welcome the death of a murdering dictator.
Do snowflakes advocate mass murder by a hardline dictator who runs a country like N Korea?
Logged
Robbso
Online
Posts: 14 164
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 09:36:07 PM »
Let's just bomb the fucking shit out of Iran, we dont need no boots on the ground.
Just park HMS Queen Elizabeth along with a few yank carriers in the Persian Gulf and give them free reign to level every single military and government structure to the ground.
MOAB the fuck out of the dirty goat fucking bastards.
Absolutely fucking bonkers. How many innocents do you think would be slaughtered then?
Logged
Oldfield
Online
Posts: 582
Re: HERE WE GO PUT YA TIN HATS ON 👍
Today
at 09:44:42 PM »
No war required. Iran isn't going to war in a conventional way.
If you wouldn't send your own kid to war stop demanding others do
Logged
