monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 153





Posts: 8 153 MARVIN JOHNSON « on: Yesterday at 08:16:29 PM »

I CAN SEE US CASHING IN BOURNEMOUTH AND A NUMBER OF CLUBS WANT HIMI CAN SEE US CASHING IN Logged

Wee_Willie

Offline



Posts: 7 941







Posts: 7 941 Re: MARVIN JOHNSON « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:42:42 PM » Is there a new marketing team at Boro, Gibbo should think about selling sand to the Arabs with this team if true Logged

Bobupanddown

Offline



Posts: 1 068





Posts: 1 068 Re: MARVIN JOHNSON « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 10:49:56 PM » If we could get money for Marvin it would represent fantastic business for us as he's fucking shyte. Logged

monkeyman

Offline



Posts: 8 153





Posts: 8 153 Re: MARVIN JOHNSON « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 10:59:36 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 10:49:56 PM If we could get money for Marvin it would represent fantastic business for us as he's fucking shyte.

HE AS NOT BEEN THAT BAD SINCE HE CAME BACK BUT IF THE BORO COULD GET THERE MONEY BACK THATS GREAT BUSINESS

STRANGE HOW SIGNINGS HAVE HAPPENED AND OUR BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS LINKED TO OTHER CLUBS SINCE BEVINGTON GOT FUCKED OFF HE AS NOT BEEN THAT BAD SINCE HE CAME BACK BUT IF THE BORO COULD GET THERE MONEY BACK THATS GREAT BUSINESSSTRANGE HOW SIGNINGS HAVE HAPPENED AND OUR BANG AVERAGE PLAYERS LINKED TO OTHER CLUBS SINCE BEVINGTON GOT FUCKED OFF Logged

El Capitan

Offline



Posts: 40 125





Posts: 40 125 Re: MARVIN JOHNSON « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM » Have we got a link with Man City now? Getting another loan off them apparently. Young centre back.





Isnít there a limit to the number of loans you can have from one club? Logged Rob Nichols ruined my life.

CLEM FANDANGO

Offline



Posts: 12 923







Posts: 12 923 Re: MARVIN JOHNSON « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 11:53:35 PM » Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 11:25:39 PM Have we got a link with Man City now? Getting another loan off them apparently. Young centre back.





Isnít there a limit to the number of loans you can have from one club?



Yes



Only four players from a single club can be brought in, of which no more than two are allowed to be over the age of 23. YesOnly four players from a single club can be brought in, of which no more than two are allowed to be over the age of 23. Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19