January 05, 2020, 06:59:59 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: I see Crocket  (Read 478 times)
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 161


« on: January 03, 2020, 07:19:54 PM »
I see Crocket  is posting over the road,
decent poster on here most of the time,
just like that
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 472

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: January 03, 2020, 07:24:41 PM »
Didn't take him long to get his card marked.

https://www.fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6096338
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Tommy Cooper
Posts: 161


« Reply #2 on: January 03, 2020, 07:28:50 PM »
Rancid Rob in like a flash,
just like that
DowningAlbion
Posts: 165


« Reply #3 on: January 03, 2020, 07:40:03 PM »
Any new account name you see on FMTTM imitating a COB poster like Crocket, BobUpnDown, Liddle, LEON etc...

It's all RIFLE, because he is a fucking disturbed individual who craves negative attention like a jealous toddler.


The guy's a fruit-loop :dftt:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:41:38 AM by DowningAlbion » Logged
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
38red
Posts: 233


« Reply #4 on: January 03, 2020, 08:02:56 PM »
It is a very poor facsimile of the real Crocket. Also, no giant milf pix.
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 933



« Reply #5 on: January 03, 2020, 08:35:55 PM »
No where near as mental/intense/funny as the real Crocket.

 oleary
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CapsDave
Posts: 3 925


« Reply #6 on: January 03, 2020, 08:47:12 PM »
Nice lad Crocket, salt of the earth
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 948



« Reply #7 on: January 03, 2020, 10:38:03 PM »
What naughty word upset Westy?
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 850


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: January 03, 2020, 11:59:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on January 03, 2020, 08:47:12 PM
Nice lad Crocket, salt of the earth

And even though he doesn't post on here any more, he still has more input than you.
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Posts: 8 162


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 12:12:03 AM »
I DONT BELIEVE THATS CROCKET
ROB JUMPED ON IS FIRST POST ITS ANOTHER IMPOSTER PROBABLY RIFLE  rava
CapsDave
Posts: 3 925


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 01:06:19 AM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on January 03, 2020, 11:59:10 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on January 03, 2020, 08:47:12 PM
Nice lad Crocket, salt of the earth

And even though he doesn't post on here any more, he still has more input than you.

Put your picture back up you shit haired fat cunt  souey
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 396


« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 01:09:51 AM »
I can confirm that isn't rifle  :ponce: rifle is still on there though to name but one

Edis_pilf
Logged
headset
Posts: 125


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:46:07 AM »
Its good to see a few of the regular "football know it all's" taking it up the arse on the Adi thread. Himself included. Now Coluka has fled town after his latest beasting.
It only leaves Adi and Indeedio left try to climb out of the pile of shite that often comes  spewing out
the own mouths after Boro get beat

 monkey monkey The pair of  :wanker: the towns laughing at you Adi  monkey monkey

JOHNNY WOODGATE IS A RED HE HATES GEORDIES !!
CapsDave
Posts: 3 925


« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:02:25 AM »
The town is laughing? Nobody gives a shit, just a handful of mad cunts who are obsessed by fmttm
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
tunstall
Posts: 2 901


« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:46:18 AM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 09:02:25 AM
The town is laughing? Nobody gives a shit, just a handful of mad cunts who are obsessed by fmttm

:like:
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 948



« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:11:04 AM »
We are still shite ... just mid table shite  :like:
38red
Posts: 233


« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 11:58:14 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on January 03, 2020, 10:38:03 PM
What naughty word upset Westy?
Mong
headset
Posts: 125


« Reply #17 on: Today at 05:17:14 AM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 10:11:04 AM
We are still shite ... just mid table shite  :like:

Maybe so maybe not. Certainly not relegation fodder as "lord" Adi seems to claim.
Lets not forget he has form for busting his load early on. Remember Millwall away
When he was quick to come out with a scathing attack only for that egg to land back on his face.
The bloke is an intelligent "prat" who like the sound of his own voice too much. monkey and a cunt with it
