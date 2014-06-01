Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 04, 2020, 12:54:06 AM
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Author Topic: I see Crocket  (Read 226 times)
Tommy Cooper
« on: Yesterday at 07:19:54 PM »
I see Crocket  is posting over the road,
decent poster on here most of the time,
just like that
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:24:41 PM »
Didn't take him long to get his card marked.

https://www.fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6096338
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:28:50 PM »
Rancid Rob in like a flash,
just like that
DowningAlbion
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:40:03 PM »
Any new account name you see on FMTTM imitating a COB poster like Crocket, BobUpnDown, Liddle, LEON etc...

It's all RIFLE, because he is a fucking disturbed individual who likes negative attention like a jealous toddler.


The guy's a fruit-loop :dftt:
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:41:54 PM by DowningAlbion »
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
38red
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:02:56 PM »
It is a very poor facsimile of the real Crocket. Also, no giant milf pix.
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:35:55 PM »
No where near as mental/intense/funny as the real Crocket.

 oleary
CapsDave
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:47:12 PM »
Nice lad Crocket, salt of the earth
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 10:38:03 PM »
What naughty word upset Westy?
RIK MAYALL
Once in every lifetime


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:59:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on Yesterday at 08:47:12 PM
Nice lad Crocket, salt of the earth

And even though he doesn't post on here any more, he still has more input than you.
monkeyman
« Reply #9 on: Today at 12:12:03 AM »
I DONT BELIEVE THATS CROCKET
ROB JUMPED ON IS FIRST POST ITS ANOTHER IMPOSTER PROBABLY RIFLE  rava
