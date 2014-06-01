Welcome,
January 04, 2020, 12:54:06 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
I see Crocket
Topic: I see Crocket (Read 226 times)
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 160
I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 07:19:54 PM »
I see Crocket is posting over the road,
decent poster on here most of the time,
just like that
Bud Wiser
Online
Posts: 9 470
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 07:24:41 PM »
Didn't take him long to get his card marked.
https://www.fansonline.net/middlesbrough/mb/view.php?id=6096338
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 160
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 07:28:50 PM »
Rancid Rob in like a flash,
just like that
DowningAlbion
Offline
Posts: 163
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 07:40:03 PM »
Any new account name you see on FMTTM imitating a COB poster like Crocket, BobUpnDown, Liddle, LEON etc...
It's all RIFLE, because he is a fucking disturbed individual who likes negative attention like a jealous toddler.
The guy's a fruit-loop
Yesterday
at 07:41:54 PM by DowningAlbion
"The funniest/thickest poster on there is a Tommy Robinson fan boy called T_Bone, some of the stuff he puts on there is so dumb you'd think it was satire but I highly doubt he knows what that is"
38red
Offline
Posts: 232
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 08:02:56 PM »
It is a very poor facsimile of the real Crocket. Also, no giant milf pix.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 923
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 08:35:55 PM »
No where near as mental/intense/funny as the real Crocket.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 919
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 08:47:12 PM »
Nice lad Crocket, salt of the earth
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
Wee_Willie
Offline
Posts: 7 941
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 10:38:03 PM »
What naughty word upset Westy?
RIK MAYALL
Offline
Posts: 10 849
Once in every lifetime
Re: I see Crocket
Yesterday
at 11:59:10 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 08:47:12 PM
Nice lad Crocket, salt of the earth
And even though he doesn't post on here any more, he still has more input than you.
Glory Glory Man United
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 153
Re: I see Crocket
Today
at 12:12:03 AM »
I DONT BELIEVE THATS CROCKET
ROB JUMPED ON IS FIRST POST ITS ANOTHER IMPOSTER PROBABLY RIFLE
Loading...