January 04, 2020, 09:47:34 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Pansexual
Author
Topic: Pansexual (Read 207 times)
Ben G
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 3 687
Pansexual
«
on:
Yesterday
at 06:40:18 PM »
How exactly do you have sex with a wok?
Asking for a friend
Logged
Tory Cunt
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 085
Re: Pansexual
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:57:02 PM »
All the Lib Dems are wrong uns.
The party of the deranged lunatic.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Online
Posts: 12 930
Re: Pansexual
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:34:51 PM »
BUMCAT reckons you could:
- stick the handle up yer harris
- spunk in the main pan bit
- whack your balls with it
Just a few suggestions. I hope they help!
Logged
nekder365
Online
Posts: 256
Re: Pansexual
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 09:43:41 PM »
Practice/carefully...........................
Logged
