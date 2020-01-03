Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 06, 2020, 03:44:52 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
FAO DOWNINGALBION
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: FAO DOWNINGALBION (Read 830 times)
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
on:
January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM »
I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 744
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #1 on:
January 03, 2020, 05:56:04 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #2 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:01:21 PM »
Thanks TM mate you've always been there for the lads
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #3 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:09:57 PM »
Disgusting post,
Logged
just like that
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #4 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:13:59 PM »
Tommy cooper must be DowningAlbion, you fucking snowflake cunt
yours can have it aswell if she can fit me in around the other lads
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #5 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:19:01 PM »
I see there is a lot of this mental health on here today,
PRICK,
Logged
just like that
RedSteel
Offline
Posts: 9 017
UTB
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #6 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:28:47 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #7 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:31:51 PM »
I think Tommy cooper has had enough
fucking pussy
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #8 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:52:05 PM »
You idiotic prick are one sad fucker,
Logged
just like that
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #9 on:
January 03, 2020, 06:55:33 PM »
That's laughable
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 166
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #10 on:
January 03, 2020, 07:08:42 PM »
Yes thats why everyone laughs at you,
now take your face for a shit, good lad,
Logged
just like that
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 112
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #11 on:
January 03, 2020, 07:55:38 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there
Albion has the status of a plum.
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #12 on:
January 04, 2020, 01:50:29 PM »
Rifle your a prick of the highest order,fuck off over the road pleb where you can pretend to be someone else from here...MUPPET....
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 13 744
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #13 on:
January 04, 2020, 01:54:52 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 321
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #14 on:
January 04, 2020, 03:37:22 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 321
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #15 on:
January 04, 2020, 03:49:31 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 03, 2020, 07:55:38 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there
Albion has the status of a plum.
Logged
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 112
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #16 on:
January 04, 2020, 06:46:00 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on January 04, 2020, 03:49:31 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 03, 2020, 07:55:38 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there
Albion has the status of a plum.
Bought my mate a Ty Booth "be safe" t-shirt for Christmas.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #17 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:23:45 PM »
:lips:Nekder what the fuck are you on about
if you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #18 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:35:12 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 04, 2020, 09:23:45 PM
:lips:Nekder what the fuck are you on about
if you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin
She would batter you.......But mention her again and she will be the least of your worries....................
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 187
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #19 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:42:03 PM »
Do you know who he is Ned, or are you going to type him to death. :charles:Fucking place gets dafter. Silly cunts all over the board with multiple usernames pretending they could fight sleep.
If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.
There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden.
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 080
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #20 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:44:37 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2020, 09:42:03 PM
Do you know who he is Ned, or are you going to type him to death. :charles:Fucking place gets dafter. Silly cunts all over the board with multiple usernames pretending they could fight sleep.
If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.
There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden.
[/quot
This ^
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #21 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:48:49 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2020, 09:42:03 PM
Do you know who he is Ned, or are you going to type him to death. :charles:Fucking place gets dafter. Silly cunts all over the board with multiple usernames pretending they could fight sleep.
If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.
There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden.
No other usernames,no other boards.Just a normal Eston/Gtown bloke........
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 187
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #22 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:50:46 PM »
Ok.
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #23 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:57:28 PM »
Nekder I bet even lidds could fit his space hopper napper up your Mrs growler
she's well know in grangetown for squatting on parking cones kid
she's know as the parking cone cunt
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #24 on:
January 04, 2020, 09:59:54 PM »
Thats nearly 1/2 funny............5/10.....
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #25 on:
January 04, 2020, 10:01:01 PM »
Go on then i kept talking about your old splitarse of a Mrs what you gonna do fishlips
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #26 on:
January 04, 2020, 10:03:39 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 04, 2020, 10:01:01 PM
Go on then i kept talking about your old splitarse of a Mrs what you gonna do fishlips
YAWN.......See your point Robbso....
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #27 on:
January 04, 2020, 10:15:02 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on January 04, 2020, 09:35:12 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 04, 2020, 09:23:45 PM
:lips:Nekder what the fuck are you on about
if you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin
She would batter you.......But mention her again and she will be the least of your worries....................
You're the one giving it large kid
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 731
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #28 on:
Yesterday
at 12:08:24 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on January 04, 2020, 09:35:12 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 04, 2020, 09:23:45 PM
:lips:Nekder what the fuck are you on about
if you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin
She would batter you.......But mention her again and she will be the least of your worries....................
He did mention her a few times after in quick succession.
What's the plan now?
Could turn ugly this
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 02:36:26 PM by Gramsci
»
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #29 on:
Yesterday
at 01:15:38 PM »
He'll do fuck all
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #30 on:
Yesterday
at 01:20:30 PM »
Anonymous wanker.......You dont turn up for Lidds so no fucking chance you will for me inbox me your address faggot ill come to you.
Logged
CapsDave
Offline
Posts: 3 933
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #31 on:
Yesterday
at 01:28:59 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 01:20:30 PM
Anonymous wanker.......You dont turn up for Lidds so no fucking chance you will for me inbox me your address faggot ill come to you.
Sounds a bit fruity that
Logged
Quote from: Crocket on September 10, 2018, 06:33:37 PM
Tell you straight how it is now . I am a real nut case you got that right . I am not Liddle who will wait to bump into you after all I do not know who you are do I. I will never find out from this site either. But here's the thing. the police will. And I will put a report in to them.
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #32 on:
Yesterday
at 01:30:33 PM »
Quote from: CapsDave on
Yesterday
at 01:28:59 PM
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 01:20:30 PM
Anonymous wanker.......You dont turn up for Lidds so no fucking chance you will for me inbox me your address faggot ill come to you.
Sounds a bit fruity that
Theres always 1 Caps..............
Logged
Gramsci
Offline
Posts: 7 731
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #33 on:
Yesterday
at 02:39:03 PM »
Quote from: nekder365 on
Yesterday
at 01:20:30 PM
Anonymous wanker.......You dont turn up for Lidds so no fucking chance you will for me inbox me your address faggot ill come to you.
If he did inbox you his address what would you do? Would you seriously go and pay him a visit? Perhaps have a roll around, perhaps then get arrested, pasted or do some damage to him....because of an exchange with a stranger on a football message board. Admittedly his comments were rather unsavoury but to instigate violence and possible arrest and/or other consequences seems a bit daft to me like.
Vote love not hate
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 321
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #34 on:
Today
at 10:38:56 AM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 04, 2020, 06:46:00 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on January 04, 2020, 03:49:31 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 03, 2020, 07:55:38 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM
I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there
Albion has the status of a plum.
Bought my mate a Ty Booth "be safe" t-shirt for Christmas.
I got given one for Christmas.
Did you get it me?
Logged
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 321
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #35 on:
Today
at 10:40:41 AM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 04, 2020, 09:57:28 PM
Nekder I bet even lidds could fit his space hopper napper up your Mrs growler
she's well know in grangetown for squatting on parking cones kid
she's know as the parking cone cunt
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #36 on:
Today
at 10:45:06 AM »
265 colinton road, Edinburgh, eh13 0pp
See you later kid
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #37 on:
Today
at 01:19:02 PM »
No? Nothing? Fucking shithouse your Mrs is getting the pumpkin up her
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 1 932
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
at 01:36:10 PM »
The fuckin Cavalry?
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #39 on:
Today
at 01:57:24 PM »
How uneducated of you, it's redford infantry and cavalry barracks, there's no cavalry there anymore kid
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 02:44:13 PM »
You must be the cleaner there...... Im calling bullshit SON......
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 02:46:36 PM »
I'm there right now shittyarse, Rifle is ready for you
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 02:51:39 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 02:46:36 PM
I'm there right now shittyarse, Rifle is ready for you
Cocked and loaded i bet......Bullshit (again)........
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 02:54:00 PM »
Fucking shithouse, I posted my address and youve done nothing you fucking bitch
no wonder your lass likes getting blasted from other men
she's with a fucking ponce
Logged
nekder365
Offline
Posts: 271
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 02:56:34 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on
Today
at 02:54:00 PM
Fucking shithouse, I posted my address and youve done nothing you fucking bitch
no wonder your lass likes getting blasted from other men
she's with a fucking ponce
Ohh the troll getting a boo boo? Knobhead..............
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Online
Posts: 407
Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 03:30:17 PM »
Only one cunt looking dafter here kid, and it isn't me
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...