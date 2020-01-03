RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 400





Posts: 400 FAO DOWNINGALBION « on: January 03, 2020, 05:49:48 PM » I'm gonna finger your Mrs till I can fit a honeydew up there Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 739







TMPosts: 13 739 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #1 on: January 03, 2020, 05:56:04 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 400





Posts: 400 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #2 on: January 03, 2020, 06:01:21 PM »





Thanks TM mate you've always been there for the lads Thanks TM mate you've always been there for the lads Logged

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 400





Posts: 400 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #4 on: January 03, 2020, 06:13:59 PM » yours can have it aswell if she can fit me in around the other lads Tommy cooper must be DowningAlbion, you fucking snowflake cuntyours can have it aswell if she can fit me in around the other lads Logged

Tommy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 166





Posts: 166 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #5 on: January 03, 2020, 06:19:01 PM » I see there is a lot of this mental health on here today,

PRICK, Logged just like that

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 400





Posts: 400 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #7 on: January 03, 2020, 06:31:51 PM » fucking pussy I think Tommy cooper has had enoughfucking pussy Logged

Tommy Cooper

Offline



Posts: 166





Posts: 166 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #10 on: January 03, 2020, 07:08:42 PM » Yes thats why everyone laughs at you,

now take your face for a shit, good lad, Logged just like that

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 267





Posts: 267 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #12 on: January 04, 2020, 01:50:29 PM » Rifle your a prick of the highest order,fuck off over the road pleb where you can pretend to be someone else from here...MUPPET.... Logged

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 739







TMPosts: 13 739 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #13 on: January 04, 2020, 01:54:52 PM » Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 400





Posts: 400 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #17 on: January 04, 2020, 09:23:45 PM » if you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin :lips:Nekder what the fuck are you on aboutif you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 267





Posts: 267 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #18 on: January 04, 2020, 09:35:12 PM » Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 04, 2020, 09:23:45 PM if you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin

:lips:Nekder what the fuck are you on aboutif you're not careful I'll make your Mrs one a pumpkin

She would batter you.......But mention her again and she will be the least of your worries.................... She would batter you.......But mention her again and she will be the least of your worries.................... Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 186





Posts: 14 186 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #19 on: January 04, 2020, 09:42:03 PM »

If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.

There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden. Do you know who he is Ned, or are you going to type him to death. :charles:Fucking place gets dafter. Silly cunts all over the board with multiple usernames pretending they could fight sleep.If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden. Logged

mingebag

Offline



Posts: 4 080







Posts: 4 080 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #20 on: January 04, 2020, 09:44:37 PM » Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2020, 09:42:03 PM

If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.

There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden.

[/quot



This ^ Do you know who he is Ned, or are you going to type him to death. :charles:Fucking place gets dafter. Silly cunts all over the board with multiple usernames pretending they could fight sleep.If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden.[/quotThis ^ Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 267





Posts: 267 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #21 on: January 04, 2020, 09:48:49 PM » Quote from: Robbso on January 04, 2020, 09:42:03 PM

If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.

There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden.

Do you know who he is Ned, or are you going to type him to death. :charles:Fucking place gets dafter. Silly cunts all over the board with multiple usernames pretending they could fight sleep.If any of you were serious and I mean any of you, you would stop being anonymous and stop acting like kids.There will never be a COB meet because the loudest are always the ones who stay hidden.

No other usernames,no other boards.Just a normal Eston/Gtown bloke........ No other usernames,no other boards.Just a normal Eston/Gtown bloke........ Logged

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 400





Posts: 400 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #23 on: January 04, 2020, 09:57:28 PM » she's well know in grangetown for squatting on parking cones kid she's know as the parking cone cunt Nekder I bet even lidds could fit his space hopper napper up your Mrs growlershe's well know in grangetown for squatting on parking cones kidshe's know as the parking cone cunt Logged

RobShrugNichols

Online



Posts: 400





Posts: 400 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #25 on: January 04, 2020, 10:01:01 PM » Go on then i kept talking about your old splitarse of a Mrs what you gonna do fishlips Logged

nekder365

Offline



Posts: 267





Posts: 267 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM » Anonymous wanker.......You dont turn up for Lidds so no fucking chance you will for me inbox me your address faggot ill come to you. Logged

Gramsci

Offline



Posts: 7 731







Posts: 7 731 Re: FAO DOWNINGALBION « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 02:39:03 PM » Quote from: nekder365 on Yesterday at 01:20:30 PM Anonymous wanker.......You dont turn up for Lidds so no fucking chance you will for me inbox me your address faggot ill come to you.



If he did inbox you his address what would you do? Would you seriously go and pay him a visit? Perhaps have a roll around, perhaps then get arrested, pasted or do some damage to him....because of an exchange with a stranger on a football message board. Admittedly his comments were rather unsavoury but to instigate violence and possible arrest and/or other consequences seems a bit daft to me like.



Vote love not hate If he did inbox you his address what would you do? Would you seriously go and pay him a visit? Perhaps have a roll around, perhaps then get arrested, pasted or do some damage to him....because of an exchange with a stranger on a football message board. Admittedly his comments were rather unsavoury but to instigate violence and possible arrest and/or other consequences seems a bit daft to me like.Vote love not hate Logged