January 04, 2020
Author Topic: Lukas Nmecha.  (Read 326 times)
Johnny Thunder
« on: Yesterday at 12:42:35 PM »
Who?



 
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:46:27 PM »
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-complete-loan-deal-for-lukas-nmecha
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:48:50 PM »
hasn't scored a goal yet. :homer:
LEON TROTSKY
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:49:49 PM »
SCORED 4 FOR PRESTON... HE IS A BRUSSEL SPROUT  👍
Johnny Thunder
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 PM »
A quick look at Preston fan comments, they think he is a crap striker but a right handful on the wing.



Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:53:04 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 12:49:49 PM
SCORED 4 FOR PRESTON... HE IS A BRUSSEL SPROUT  👍
Apologies' I stand corrected. :jowo2:
Teamboro
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:08:30 PM »
21 year old born in Hamburg Germany another Man city loanee
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:55:49 PM »
The new Alex Nimely  :homer:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:26:26 PM »
4 in 38.

Sounds like a Boro player  oleary
Wee_Willie
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:00:23 PM »
He should be OK as he's only played in stadiums full of empty seats...
Jake Andrews
« Reply #10 on: Today at 03:40:23 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 02:55:49 PM
The new Alex Nimely  :homer:


klins    klins    klins
