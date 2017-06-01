Johnny Thunder

Lukas Nmecha. « on: Yesterday at 12:42:35 PM »







Who?

Johnny Thunder

Re: Lukas Nmecha. « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:46:27 PM » https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-complete-loan-deal-for-lukas-nmecha

Jethro Tull



Re: Lukas Nmecha. « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:48:50 PM » hasn't scored a goal yet.

LEON TROTSKY

Re: Lukas Nmecha. « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:49:49 PM » SCORED 4 FOR PRESTON... HE IS A BRUSSEL SPROUT 👍

Johnny Thunder

Re: Lukas Nmecha. « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:52:25 PM »







A quick look at Preston fan comments, they think he is a crap striker but a right handful on the wing.

Teamboro

Re: Lukas Nmecha. « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:08:30 PM » 21 year old born in Hamburg Germany another Man city loanee

El Capitan

Re: Lukas Nmecha. « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:55:49 PM » The new Alex Nimely

Bobupanddown

Re: Lukas Nmecha. « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 04:26:26 PM »



Sounds like a Boro player 4 in 38.