January 04, 2020, 04:00:21 PM
Lukas Nmecha.
Author
Topic: Lukas Nmecha.
Johnny Thunder
Lukas Nmecha.
Who?
Johnny Thunder
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
https://www.mfc.co.uk/news/boro-complete-loan-deal-for-lukas-nmecha
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
hasn't scored a goal yet.
LEON TROTSKY
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
SCORED 4 FOR PRESTON... HE IS A BRUSSEL SPROUT 👍
Johnny Thunder
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
A quick look at Preston fan comments, they think he is a crap striker but a right handful on the wing.
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
SCORED 4 FOR PRESTON... HE IS A BRUSSEL SPROUT 👍
Apologies' I stand corrected.
Teamboro
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
21 year old born in Hamburg Germany another Man city loanee
El Capitan
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
The new Alex Nimely
Bobupanddown
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
4 in 38.
Sounds like a Boro player
Wee_Willie
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
He should be OK as he's only played in stadiums full of empty seats...
Jake Andrews
Re: Lukas Nmecha.
The new Alex Nimely
