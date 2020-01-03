|
Bernie
All part of the dumbing down of society - it's OK to be weak and soft and all that. Making me go crazy too.
This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.
GET AT 'EM!
That's your considered response to the dramatic increase in male suicide is it?
Has there really been a dramatic increase? Do you have any stats to back up that claim?
16 year highhttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/suicide-uk-rise-deaths-mental-health-office-national-statistics-a9089631.html
I'm no snowflake, and I think there is far too much self indulgence and navel gazing, especially amongst the young. But if a 1 minute video at the match enables someone to reach out to their GP or whoever and ask for help then i'm all for it.
A lad my Mrs worked with chucked himself off Huntcliff a couple of years back. The devastation caused to his family, friends and colleagues was unreal. One suicide can affect literally hundreds of people.
TerryCochranesSocks
He wont have because the trend is generally down since 1982 and is significantly lower than it was in 1988.
Stats - https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/suicidesintheunitedkingdom/2018registrations
Full English
My daughter took her own life six years ago. Eighteen months later I found myself in a mental health ward for two weeks. Id never spent a night in any hospital before in my life. I know some people play on it sometimes (especially scrotes in front of the judge and a small number of benefit claimants) but unless you know different probably best to give them the benefit of the doubt. Ill let this board go I think.
