All this mental health awareness « on: January 03, 2020, 10:32:56 AM »



.is driving me nuts!

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #1 on: January 03, 2020, 11:24:38 AM »



This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.



GET AT 'EM!



All part of the dumbing down of society - it's OK to be weak and soft and all that. Making me go crazy too.This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.GET AT 'EM!

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #2 on: January 03, 2020, 11:28:44 AM »



This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.



GET AT 'EM!





All part of the dumbing down of society - it's OK to be weak and soft and all that. Making me go crazy too.This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.GET AT 'EM!

Fucking exactly!

Fucking exactly! Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #3 on: January 03, 2020, 11:55:50 AM »



This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.



GET AT 'EM!





All part of the dumbing down of society - it's OK to be weak and soft and all that. Making me go crazy too.This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.GET AT 'EM!

That's your considered response to the dramatic increase in male suicide is it?

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #4 on: January 03, 2020, 12:10:45 PM » Mental health is real but stupid cunts rather bury there heads in the Sand till its hits them or there family and no it's not dumbing down Male suicide is high because men aren't suppose to cry get real

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #6 on: January 03, 2020, 12:58:21 PM » I thought there were just mitigating circumstances to robbing someone's house, kicking fuck out of someone, murdering and knifing a stranger.



It is good that developments are made (Alzhiemer's etc) and attention is drawn to it, but not when used as a fcking excuse to be a criminal cunt or play another fucking card for personal gain.

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #8 on: January 03, 2020, 01:22:28 PM »



This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.



GET AT 'EM!





All part of the dumbing down of society - it's OK to be weak and soft and all that. Making me go crazy too.This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.GET AT 'EM!

That's your considered response to the dramatic increase in male suicide is it?

That's your considered response to the dramatic increase in male suicide is it?

Has there really been a dramatic increase? Do you have any stats to back up that claim?

Has there really been a dramatic increase? Do you have any stats to back up that claim?

16 year high

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/suicide-uk-rise-deaths-mental-health-office-national-statistics-a9089631.html



I'm no snowflake, and I think there is far too much self indulgence and navel gazing, especially amongst the young. But if a 1 minute video at the match enables someone to reach out to their GP or whoever and ask for help then i'm all for it.



A lad my Mrs worked with chucked himself off Huntcliff a couple of years back. The devastation caused to his family, friends and colleagues was unreal. One suicide can affect literally hundreds of people.

16 year highI'm no snowflake, and I think there is far too much self indulgence and navel gazing, especially amongst the young. But if a 1 minute video at the match enables someone to reach out to their GP or whoever and ask for help then i'm all for it.A lad my Mrs worked with chucked himself off Huntcliff a couple of years back. The devastation caused to his family, friends and colleagues was unreal. One suicide can affect literally hundreds of people. Logged Join The Campaign To Get LITTLEJOHN a Knighthood.

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #11 on: January 03, 2020, 03:06:15 PM » I was referring to the trend of increased suicidal rates in the young which matches the dramatic increase in drug abuse. How many of those committing suicide are on drugs? I was not referring to your specific example

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #12 on: January 03, 2020, 03:32:21 PM » This site and it's owner are a fucking disgrace

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #13 on: January 03, 2020, 04:07:29 PM » Why? Is it because he has a different viewpoint to you?You are the disgrace.You can't seem to handle anything that doesn't confirm your bias.There are a few like you on here,and a hell of a lot more on Boreme.

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #19 on: Today at 12:21:24 AM »

This site and it's owner are a fucking disgrace

every fucking time i read a post of yours you're whining and crying



like some thin-skinned twitter gender bender who has just been deadnamed.



if i buy your missus a gas oven will you stick you fucking head in it



and rid this world of another shrieking soy-scoffing sjw?



every fucking time i read a post of yours you're whining and cryinglike some thin-skinned twitter gender bender who has just been deadnamed.if i buy your missus a gas oven will you stick you fucking head in itand rid this world of another shrieking soy-scoffing sjw? Logged

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #22 on: Today at 01:36:55 AM » My daughter took her own life six years ago. Eighteen months later I found myself in a mental health ward for two weeks. Id never spent a night in any hospital before in my life. I know some people play on it sometimes (especially scrotes in front of the judge and a small number of benefit claimants) but unless you know different probably best to give them the benefit of the doubt. Ill let this board go I think.

Re: All this mental health awareness « Reply #23 on: Today at 01:40:AM » SOME HORRIBLE CUNTS ON HERE

SOME HORRIBLE CUNTS ON HERE SOME HORRIBLE CUNTS ON HERE Logged