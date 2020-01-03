Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: All this mental health awareness  (Read 495 times)
Ural Quntz
Pack o cunts


« on: January 03, 2020, 10:32:56 AM »
.is driving me nuts!

Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 318



« Reply #1 on: January 03, 2020, 11:24:38 AM »
All part of the dumbing down of society - it's OK to be weak and soft and all that. Making me go crazy too.

This country's got big challenges coming up with Brexit about to go down and we might need some Dunkirk spirit, not a bunch of pansies with mental health issues.

GET AT 'EM! 

TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 698


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #2 on: January 03, 2020, 11:28:44 AM »
Fucking exactly!
Bernie
Posts: 4 995


« Reply #3 on: January 03, 2020, 11:55:50 AM »
That's your considered response to the dramatic increase in male suicide is it?
Teamboro
Posts: 1 095



« Reply #4 on: January 03, 2020, 12:10:45 PM »
Mental health is real but stupid cunts rather bury there heads in the Sand till its hits them or there family and no it's not dumbing down Male suicide is high because men aren't suppose to cry get real :lenin:
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 318



« Reply #5 on: January 03, 2020, 12:54:35 PM »
Has there really been a dramatic increase? Do you have any stats to back up that claim?
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 948



« Reply #6 on: January 03, 2020, 12:58:21 PM »
I thought there were just mitigating circumstances to robbing someone's house, kicking fuck out of someone, murdering and knifing a stranger.

It is good that developments are made (Alzhiemer's etc) and attention is drawn to it, but not when used as a fcking excuse to be a criminal cunt or play another fucking card for personal gain.
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 318



« Reply #7 on: January 03, 2020, 12:59:43 PM »
That's the point I was trying to get at...  :like:
Bernie
Posts: 4 995


« Reply #8 on: January 03, 2020, 01:22:28 PM »
Has there really been a dramatic increase? Do you have any stats to back up that claim?

16 year high
https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/home-news/suicide-uk-rise-deaths-mental-health-office-national-statistics-a9089631.html

I'm no snowflake, and I think there is far too much self indulgence and navel gazing, especially amongst the young. But if a 1 minute video at the match enables someone to reach out to their GP or whoever and ask for help then i'm all for it.

A lad my Mrs worked with chucked himself off Huntcliff a couple of years back. The devastation caused to his family, friends and colleagues was unreal. One suicide can affect literally hundreds of people.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 948



« Reply #9 on: January 03, 2020, 01:39:06 PM »
Drugs related?  ...
Bernie
Posts: 4 995


« Reply #10 on: January 03, 2020, 03:02:20 PM »
No....depression. Had been at work as normal on the Friday but topped himself at the weekend. He had been getting treatment for depression but nobody knew.....at least non of his work colleagues.
Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 948



« Reply #11 on: January 03, 2020, 03:06:15 PM »
I was referring to the trend of increased suicidal rates in the young which matches the dramatic increase in drug abuse. How many of those committing suicide are on drugs? I was not referring to your specific example
DowningAlbion
Posts: 165


« Reply #12 on: January 03, 2020, 03:32:21 PM »
This site and it's owner are a fucking disgrace :lenin:
Bill Buxton
Posts: 4 018


« Reply #13 on: January 03, 2020, 04:07:29 PM »
Why? Is it because he has a different viewpoint to you?You are the disgrace.You can't seem to handle anything that doesn't confirm your bias.There are a few like you on here,and a hell of a lot more on Boreme.
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 698


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #14 on: January 03, 2020, 04:27:54 PM »
Has there really been a dramatic increase? Do you have any stats to back up that claim?


He wont have because the trend is generally down since 1982 and is significantly lower than it was in 1988.

Stats -

https://www.ons.gov.uk/peoplepopulationandcommunity/birthsdeathsandmarriages/deaths/bulletins/suicidesintheunitedkingdom/2018registrations

Wee_Willie
Posts: 7 948



« Reply #15 on: January 03, 2020, 05:35:53 PM »
Steve is a naughty boy for not being brainwashed ... by the cult
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 396


« Reply #16 on: January 03, 2020, 05:47:25 PM »
DowningAlbion you fucking wettuce, why don't you fuck off you soft cunt  :ponce:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 162


« Reply #17 on: January 03, 2020, 05:49:49 PM »
A MATE OF MINE HUNG HIMSELF LAST YEAR A WEEK AFTER IS MOTHER DIED  :unlike:
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 698


Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #18 on: January 03, 2020, 06:06:44 PM »
Hanged

(sorry)
stampyboro
Posts: 1 463


« Reply #19 on: Today at 12:21:24 AM »
every fucking time i read a post of yours you're whining and crying

like some thin-skinned twitter gender bender who has just been deadnamed.

if i buy your missus a gas oven will you stick you fucking head in it

and rid this world of another shrieking soy-scoffing sjw?

 :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:
El Capitan
Posts: 40 127


« Reply #20 on: Today at 12:27:53 AM »
Brighthouse dont open til Monday so keep your £2.37 a week
In your pocket for now  :ponce:
MF(c) DOOM
Posts: 3 925



« Reply #21 on: Today at 12:50:44 AM »
Why would we need Dunkirk spirit. Brexit is going to be all "sunlit uplands" and a tidal wave of new investment  :ukfist:

Full English

Posts: 1


« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:36:55 AM »
My daughter took her own life six years ago. Eighteen months later I found myself in a mental health ward for two weeks. Id never spent a night in any hospital before in my life. I know some people play on it sometimes (especially scrotes in front of the judge and a small number of benefit claimants) but unless you know different probably best to give them the benefit of the doubt. Ill let this board go I think.
monkeyman
Posts: 8 162


« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:40:40 AM »
  :like: SOME HORRIBLE CUNTS ON HERE  :unlike:
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 850


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:59:31 AM »
Pardon my ignorance but who the fuck are you and which Rock did you crawl from under?
Skinz
Posts: 1 930


« Reply #25 on: Today at 02:36:37 AM »
When I see me Mam we have the same conversation about 3 times same day. Got used to it. The tabs for me Mam are doin wonders. She's back to earth when she takes em
