Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 03, 2020, 02:54:58 PM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual. (Read 190 times)
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 095
Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
on:
Today
at 09:40:43 AM »
WTF.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-50978997
Logged
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 957
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 09:56:09 AM »
Now she is an MP , she feels she has to be honest with the electorate.
Not before though...oh no.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 814
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 10:25:19 AM »
Just another fucking freak.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 177
Pack o cunts
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 10:35:29 AM »
Just means she'll take it up the shitter doesn't it?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 695
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 10:42:19 AM »
It means you need to keep an eye on her if she does the washing up.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 177
Pack o cunts
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 10:44:19 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on
Today
at 10:42:19 AM
It means you need to keep an eye on her if she does the washing up.
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
Offline
Posts: 1 055
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 11:01:54 AM »
Just another attention seeking faggot.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 893
The ace face.
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 11:18:39 AM »
Some of your responses are worthy of Islamic teachings, how ironic.
Anyway me and Johnny would.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Rutters
Offline
Posts: 78
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 11:19:19 AM »
She also has a Police Caution for Domestic Violence.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
Offline
Posts: 6 695
Pull your socks up Tel.
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 11:27:00 AM »
Proper oddball.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 315
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #10 on:
Today
at 11:27:54 AM »
Lib Dems are irrelevant. They don't matter.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Online
Posts: 10 468
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #11 on:
Today
at 02:11:49 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on
Today
at 11:18:39 AM
Anyway me and Johnny would.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 918
Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.
«
Reply #12 on:
Today
at 02:42:40 PM »
PP: "LEAVE ME
RIIIIIIGHT
OUT OF THAT!!"
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...