Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 03, 2020, 02:54:58 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual.  (Read 190 times)
BoroPE
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 2 095


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:40:43 AM »
WTF. 

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-50978997
Logged
kippers
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 957


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:09 AM »
Now she is an MP , she feels she has to be honest with the electorate.

Not before though...oh no.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 814



View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:25:19 AM »
Just another fucking freak. klins
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 177

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 10:35:29 AM »
Just means she'll take it up the shitter doesn't it?

 klins
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 695


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 10:42:19 AM »
It means you need to keep an eye on her if she does the washing up.
 klins
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 177

Pack o cunts


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 10:44:19 AM »
Quote from: TerryCochranesSocks on Today at 10:42:19 AM
It means you need to keep an eye on her if she does the washing up.
 klins

 :alf:
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 055


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 11:01:54 AM »
Just another attention seeking faggot.
Logged
Jimmy Cooper
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 23 893


The ace face.


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: Today at 11:18:39 AM »
 Some of your responses are worthy of  Islamic teachings,  how ironic.
Anyway me and Johnny would.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Rutters
**
Offline Offline

Posts: 78


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 11:19:19 AM »
She also has a Police Caution for Domestic Violence.
Logged
TerryCochranesSocks
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 6 695


Pull your socks up Tel.


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 11:27:00 AM »
Proper oddball.
Logged
I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 315



View Profile WWW
« Reply #10 on: Today at 11:27:54 AM »
Lib Dems are irrelevant. They don't matter.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 468


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 02:11:49 PM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Today at 11:18:39 AM

Anyway me and Johnny would.




 jc
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 918



View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:42:40 PM »
PP: "LEAVE ME RIIIIIIGHT OUT OF THAT!!"
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 