kippers

Offline



Posts: 1 957





Posts: 1 957 Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual. « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:56:09 AM » Now she is an MP , she feels she has to be honest with the electorate.



Not before though...oh no. Logged

Ural Quntz



Offline



Posts: 6 177



Pack o cunts





Phew thats betterPosts: 6 177Pack o cunts Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual. « Reply #3 on: Today at 10:35:29 AM »



Just means she'll take it up the shitter doesn't it? Logged "football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018

TerryCochranesSocks

Offline



Posts: 6 695





Pull your socks up Tel.





Posts: 6 695Pull your socks up Tel. Re: Lib Dems MP is Pansexual. « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:42:19 AM »

It means you need to keep an eye on her if she does the washing up. Logged I fuckin' hate smart-arsed signatures