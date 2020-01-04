Remember about a decade ago when the ptb told us that the oil would run out in 30 years, just to huke the price of fuel...



That's one reason why I don't believe anything that's said about climate change.







Fear tax. It's the same with the arms industry. Like now, the west spend billions on arms with the header of 'terrorism' to shit everyone up. Your Mams got a zillion more chances of dying by falling down some steps because of lack of meds than some Jihad cunt jogging past with a suicide vest, yet we are struggling for tablets and stuff - and happy to see them spend billions because we might get a mad Muzzer?