January 08, 2020
News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Topic: BBC and the bush fires in Australia
Bobupanddown
Reply #50 on: January 04, 2020, 11:11:28 AM
Quote from: CLEM FANDANGO on January 04, 2020, 03:53:24 AM
The issue is that we have too many people for the planet to sustain.

We need a massive cull/epidemic/WWIII.

See this is one of the biggest lies the climate lunatics push, the earth could comfortably support 12 billion humans and that's with today's agricultural technology.
It comes from the start of the environmental/climate hysteria movement and a book by Professor Paul R. Ehrlich called Population Bomb.
It said billions would die of starvation by the 1990s. It was wrong about just about everything just as the climate hysterical lunatics are now.
Archie Stevens
Reply #51 on: January 04, 2020, 12:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 04, 2020, 11:01:59 AM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 03, 2020, 11:29:43 PM
Yet another Bob/bill/Willie circle jerk.
Who's eating the biscuit afterwards?

You?  rava

Angry for a change Bob?
Repressed?
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Reply #52 on: January 04, 2020, 12:40:21 PM
Remember about a decade ago when the ptb told us that the oil would run out in 30 years, just to huke the price of fuel...

That's one reason why I don't believe anything that's said about climate change.
Bobupanddown
Reply #53 on: January 04, 2020, 02:25:25 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 04, 2020, 12:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 04, 2020, 11:01:59 AM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 03, 2020, 11:29:43 PM
Yet another Bob/bill/Willie circle jerk.
Who's eating the biscuit afterwards?

You?  rava

Angry for a change Bob?
Repressed?


Yeah, I'm frothing at the mouth pal  :homer:
Archie Stevens
Reply #54 on: January 04, 2020, 08:43:33 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 04, 2020, 02:25:25 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 04, 2020, 12:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 04, 2020, 11:01:59 AM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 03, 2020, 11:29:43 PM
Yet another Bob/bill/Willie circle jerk.
Who's eating the biscuit afterwards?

You?  rava

Angry for a change Bob?
Repressed?


Yeah, I'm frothing at the mouth pal  :homer:

Nah that's just spaff from you sitting in the middle of Bill's shed based RWNJ bukkake.
Bobupanddown
Reply #55 on: January 04, 2020, 10:55:23 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 04, 2020, 08:43:33 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 04, 2020, 02:25:25 PM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 04, 2020, 12:31:00 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on January 04, 2020, 11:01:59 AM
Quote from: Archie Stevens on January 03, 2020, 11:29:43 PM
Yet another Bob/bill/Willie circle jerk.
Who's eating the biscuit afterwards?

You?  rava

Angry for a change Bob?
Repressed?


Yeah, I'm frothing at the mouth pal  :homer:

Nah that's just spaff from you sitting in the middle of Bill's shed based RWNJ bukkake.

You've got some strange homo fantasies going on there, repressed much?
Skinz
Reply #56 on: January 04, 2020, 11:09:36 PM
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 04, 2020, 12:40:21 PM
Remember about a decade ago when the ptb told us that the oil would run out in 30 years, just to huke the price of fuel...

That's one reason why I don't believe anything that's said about climate change.



Fear tax. It's the same with the arms industry. Like now, the west spend billions on arms with the header of 'terrorism' to shit everyone up. Your Mams got a zillion more chances of dying by falling down some steps because of lack of meds than some Jihad cunt jogging past with a suicide vest, yet we are struggling for tablets and stuff - and happy to see them spend billions because we might get a mad Muzzer?
Bobupanddown
Reply #57 on: January 05, 2020, 11:20:39 AM
"UNPRECEDENTED"

1939: Burned 2M hectares destroyed 700 homes
killed 71

1967: Burned 260K hectares destroyed 1400
homes killed 62

1983: Burned 520K hectares destroyed 2400
homes killed 75

2009: Burned 450K hectares destroyed 2000
homes killed 173

But 2019: cLIMaTe cHaNGe

The real reason for the issue is that the green party in Australia banned fire breaks and back burning.
CapsDave
Reply #58 on: January 05, 2020, 11:29:34 AM
Give it a rest Bob, its Sunday.
monkeyman
Reply #59 on: January 05, 2020, 11:42:41 AM
Quote from: CapsDave on January 05, 2020, 11:29:34 AM
Give it a rest Bob, its Sunday.
Bobupanddown
Reply #60 on: January 05, 2020, 12:44:39 PM
Quote from: CapsDave on January 05, 2020, 11:29:34 AM
Give it a rest Bob, its Sunday.

Its dry January and I have to do something to keep myself entertained.
Bobupanddown
Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 06:51:00 PM
The truth about the bush fires.

https://youtu.be/B_tn8f0uaB4


Climate change? Fuck off  :wanker:
Wee_Willie
Reply #62 on: Today at 10:47:26 AM
Westys claiming doomsday will arrive in 2050 so it must be true
Bobupanddown
Reply #63 on: Today at 02:16:44 PM
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 10:47:26 AM
Westys claiming doomsday will arrive in 2050 so it must be true

That big nosed ugly cunt believes everything he reads in the guardian and the independent.

Using his platform to push fake climate hysteria, pathetic.
