|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Wee_Willie
|
So he was awarded damages because of clauses in his contract, not because the court ruled that his hypotheses were correct, which they would be in no position to make a judgement on in any case, assuming none of them have a climate science background
Try again Willie
He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked). He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked. Dr. Peter Ridd sends this update via email:
The court just announced that we have been awarded around $1.2 million (provisional on submissions).
This case was always about academic freedom.
It was a fight that should never have started in the first place.
I have worked for 35 years on the Great Barrier Reef, and my genuinely held belief is that there are systemic quality assurance problems at GBR science institutions. I had a right, a duty, to say this. JCU have still not accepted this fundamental right despite the importance of the debate to the North Queensland region.
The case shows the importance of strong clauses in Enterprise Agreements that were negotiated by the union, and relied upon in court. It also shows the importance of the federal governments initiatives, such as the French Review, to require universities to behave like universities. If JCU appeals it casts doubt that academic freedom is part of their DNA as they often insist.
An appeal will continue the huge and pointless legal costs. JCU admit to spending well over $600K, although we suspect their true costs are far higher. The legal costs to my wife and I is around $200K. This is on top of the $260K that was donated to us in the crowd funding campaign. Our intention is to re-donate the $260K to assist with science quality and academic freedom initiatives but this will have to wait until any appeal is finished. I should add that under the Fair Work Act each side usually pays their own legal fees.
As ever I am very grateful to those who supported this cause. JCU has three weeks to appeal. If they appeal, regrettably I will likely have to call upon this support again. Until any prospective appeal is finalised, we will not be in a position to access the court payout. My lawyers say it is a landmark case so it is imperative that we continue the fight if necessary.
Id like to thank my excellent legal team Stuart Wood AM QC, Ben Jellis, Ben Kidston, Mitchell Downes and Amelia Hasson. Also, without the support of the IPA especially Jennifer Marohasy, John Roskam, Gideon Roezner and Matthew Lesh, this would not have been possible
Lastly and most importantly Id like to thank my wife Cheryl. She suffered most but was always rock-solid in support.
The link to the Judges reason is below.
https://platogbr.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/ridd-v-james-cook-university-no.2-2019-fcca-2489.pdf
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:44:49 PM by Wee_Willie »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
towz
|
He has his own learned opinion, many other climatologists, marine biologists, meteorologists and so on have other learned opinions. This is science. The difficulty comes when trying to predict what's going to happen in the future, because, as you rightly point out, models can be flawed.
However, if you look at the body of scientific work being done, on a global level, across various fields of study it all seems to be pointing in the direction of worrying trends and changes in climates and ecosystems, on a global scale. If you don't accept that, that is your call, but don't be so quick to dismiss alternative views to your own
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Bjorn Lomborg posted about this very subject this morning, the UN had made that claim before a dozen scientists jumped all over them for their bullshit.
The fact they all ignore is that there is not and never has been a correlation between human output of CO2 and global temperature fluctuations.
None. Nada. Ziltch. Zero.
Climate is changing, of course, it has been for 6 billion years but are humans responsible? Inconclusive.
And what to do about it?
Well, first of all it's not apparent that a moderate rise in global temperatures is actually a bad thing.
Secondly we're talking about climate stabilization, we have no idea as to the pandora's box we're opening.
Finally, not a single solution proposed thus far would do more good than harm and what is certain is that taxation is not the answer.
So as the taxpayer funded state ran broadcasters keeps pushing its climate hysteria propaganda it is also clear that an ulterior motive is at play.
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Its clear what needs to be done to reduce fossil fuel consumption and shift to lower impact activities. Banning plastic bags, reducing plastic consumption, more effective recycling and waste disposal, engineer re-cyclability into product lifecycles, incentivize greener forms of production. I can't see anything wrong with any of that
It's clear how we reduce the use of fossil fuels? Err no it's not. In fact it's one of the most difficult points of the whole debate.
We *could* stop using fossil fuels tomorrow but billions would die and our species would essentially be cast back 150 years in our development. So in reality it's a none option.
I totally agree about plastic bags and more efficient and effective recycling, this is an environmental issue though and absolutely fuck all to do with climate change. In fact recycling puts MORE CO2 into the atmosphere.
The climate lunatics love to deliberately conflate the two entirely separate issues.
Oh and of course 90% of the plastic in the oceans comes from 10 rivers in Africa and Asia. So banning plastic straws and cutlery in the West will do a grand total of fuck all about that.
|
|
|
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:49:55 PM by Bobupanddown »
|
Logged
|
|
|
|
|
|
Bobupanddown
|
Where or when have I ever said that global warming wasn't happening? The climate has been constantly changing for 6 billion years.
It's the cause and then the response to it and the complete media hysteria that I am challenging.
Again I'll repeat as you are hard of thinking.
There is no correlation between human output of CO2 and the rise in global temperatures. Never has been. There never will be as humans only account for between 8 to 12% of the total CO2 in the earth's atmosphere.
So what to do about it?
Cut all human CO2 to zero tomorrow? Murdering 2 billion of the world's poorest people, throwing billions more into starvation and real poverty. Costing western governments $64 TRILLION.
And for what? By 2100 it will reduce global temperatures by less than 1 degree centigrade.
You have no argument, you just repeat the lines your leftist media masters drill into that thick skull of yours.
HOW DARE YOU. YOU HAVE STOLEN MY CHILDHOOD
|
|
|
|
Logged
|
|