BBC and the bush fires in Australia



Rain in Jakarta ... Climate change



The spunk is spurting out of the radio.



Linking it to climate change
Rain in Jakarta ... Climate change
The spunk is spurting out of the radio.

Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia



The 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decade



10 heat records broken this decade, only 1 cold record broken
The 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decade
But if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening

Posts: 7 941 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 12:49:41 PM » When there's a simple lack of academic freedom of speech to question the ludicrous assertions these environmental scientists with their dubious models and lobbying politicians have made over the last few decades that have not materialised there is obviously going to be a lot of suspicion and lack of credibility. When an engineer fucks up a plane crashes and people die, and companies are sued. When an environmental scientist fucks up it gets forgotten about and no only are they not held accountable they're allowed to make even more stupid predictions from another model. It is a fucking joke and the BBC and all the other hypocrites latch on to it for political reasons. Academia receives a lot of funding from governments. Logged

How can you slag off Fake Media News at the same time



free thinking one.. Logged

The fucking climate is changing we've put enough co2 into atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution to delay the Ice Age we've been due for, read up about milankovitch cycles

Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia
And the impact on the coral reef which was pooh poohed by a leading academic in Oz for which he was sacked

So he was awarded damages because of clauses in his contract, not because the court ruled that his hypotheses were correct, which they would be in no position to make a judgement on in any case, assuming none of them have a climate science background

Try again Willie



Try again Willie

Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 02:11:00 PM
So he was awarded damages because of clauses in his contract, not because the court ruled that his hypotheses were correct, which they would be in no position to make a judgement on in any case, assuming none of them have a climate science background

Try again Willie



Try again Willie



He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked). He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked.



Dr. Peter Ridd sends this update via email:



The court just announced that we have been awarded around $1.2 million (provisional on submissions).



This case was always about academic freedom.

It was a fight that should never have started in the first place.



I have worked for 35 years on the Great Barrier Reef, and my genuinely held belief is that there are systemic quality assurance problems at GBR science institutions. I had a right, a duty, to say this. JCU have still not accepted this fundamental right despite the importance of the debate to the North Queensland region.



The case shows the importance of strong clauses in Enterprise Agreements that were negotiated by the union, and relied upon in court. It also shows the importance of the federal governments initiatives, such as the French Review, to require universities to behave like universities. If JCU appeals it casts doubt that academic freedom is part of their DNA as they often insist.



An appeal will continue the huge and pointless legal costs. JCU admit to spending well over $600K, although we suspect their true costs are far higher. The legal costs to my wife and I is around $200K. This is on top of the $260K that was donated to us in the crowd funding campaign. Our intention is to re-donate the $260K to assist with science quality and academic freedom initiatives but this will have to wait until any appeal is finished. I should add that under the Fair Work Act each side usually pays their own legal fees.



As ever I am very grateful to those who supported this cause. JCU has three weeks to appeal. If they appeal, regrettably I will likely have to call upon this support again. Until any prospective appeal is finalised, we will not be in a position to access the court payout. My lawyers say it is a landmark case so it is imperative that we continue the fight if necessary.



Id like to thank my excellent legal team Stuart Wood AM QC, Ben Jellis, Ben Kidston, Mitchell Downes and Amelia Hasson. Also, without the support of the IPA especially Jennifer Marohasy, John Roskam, Gideon Roezner and Matthew Lesh, this would not have been possible



Lastly and most importantly Id like to thank my wife Cheryl. She suffered most but was always rock-solid in support.



The link to the Judges reason is below.



https://platogbr.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/ridd-v-james-cook-university-no.2-2019-fcca-2489.pdf He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked). He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:44:49 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:38:25 PM
He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked). He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked.

So his hypothesis was that scientific data which conclusions were being drawn from was flawed?



So his hypothesis was that scientific data which conclusions were being drawn from was flawed?

Given his position as a head of the relevant academic institution with access to all data and meta data from which conclusions were drawn it is not a hypothesis but based on factual evidence. A hypothesis is based on limited evidence. He won too! Always like to see any form of Nazism defeated. Keep trying Towz

Quote from: Wee_Willie on Yesterday at 02:38:25 PM



I have worked for 35 years on the Great Barrier Reef, and my genuinely held belief is that there are systemic quality assurance problems at GBR science institutions. I had a right, a duty, to say this. JCU have still not accepted this fundamental right despite the importance of the debate to the North Queensland region.

Sorry Willie, you have clearly misunderstood the nature of the dispute. Challenging hypotheses is the very essence of science so i applaud the guy





Sorry Willie, you have clearly misunderstood the nature of the dispute. Challenging hypotheses is the very essence of science so i applaud the guy

I don't misunderstand the case at all. He is an honest person in a commercially minded academic institution and given his background very knowledgeable and once was respected. He went against the grain. He does not think there are problems with the reef - you will see that if you do more research rather than cherry pick from what I've spoon fed you. You'd make a good environmental scientist matey.

Posts: 7 560 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 03:19:04 PM » He has his own learned opinion, many other climatologists, marine biologists, meteorologists and so on have other learned opinions. This is science. The difficulty comes when trying to predict what's going to happen in the future, because, as you rightly point out, models can be flawed.



However, if you look at the body of scientific work being done, on a global level, across various fields of study it all seems to be pointing in the direction of worrying trends and changes in climates and ecosystems, on a global scale. If you don't accept that, that is your call, but don't be so quick to dismiss alternative views to your own Logged

I would tend to believe a genuine, qualified and upstanding academic who has resorted to whistleblowing over a closed shop academic institution run by accountants. Academia globally is a closed shop in this area which makes it all very suspicious. Research Dr Susan Crockford - she was sacked for going against the grain in Canada. Where there is money and a lot of funding there is a lot marketing, doctoring of data and saying the right thing. Data is subsequently tailored to fit the agenda.

Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:55:59 AM



The 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decade



But if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening

10 heat records broken this decade, only 1 cold record brokenThe 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decadeBut if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening

After the pasting I gave you on this subject before I'm surprised your jumping back in again, gonna make that bullshit claim about 97% of scientists agreeing again?

After the pasting I gave you on this subject before I'm surprised your jumping back in again, gonna make that bullshit claim about 97% of scientists agreeing again?

Posts: 1 068 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 04:24:24 PM » Quote from: Oldfield on Yesterday at 03:48:37 PM Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 02:00:36 PM Glaciers melting, increase in severe weather events globally, sea level rises?



Increase in severe weather events? Not true. Data shows quite the opposite. We have the lowest number of extreme weather events ever..



https://www.longdom.org/open-access/trends-in-extreme-weather-events-since-1900--an-enduring-conundrum-for-wise-policy-advice-2167-0587-1000155.pdf

Increase in severe weather events? Not true. Data shows quite the opposite. We have the lowest number of extreme weather events ever..

Bjorn Lomborg posted about this very subject this morning, the UN had made that claim before a dozen scientists jumped all over them for their bullshit.



The fact they all ignore is that there is not and never has been a correlation between human output of CO2 and global temperature fluctuations.



None. Nada. Ziltch. Zero.



Climate is changing, of course, it has been for 6 billion years but are humans responsible? Inconclusive.



And what to do about it?



Well, first of all it's not apparent that a moderate rise in global temperatures is actually a bad thing.

Secondly we're talking about climate stabilization, we have no idea as to the pandora's box we're opening.

Finally, not a single solution proposed thus far would do more good than harm and what is certain is that taxation is not the answer.



So as the taxpayer funded state ran broadcasters keeps pushing its climate hysteria propaganda it is also clear that an ulterior motive is at play.









Bjorn Lomborg posted about this very subject this morning, the UN had made that claim before a dozen scientists jumped all over them for their bullshit.

The fact they all ignore is that there is not and never has been a correlation between human output of CO2 and global temperature fluctuations.

None. Nada. Ziltch. Zero.

Climate is changing, of course, it has been for 6 billion years but are humans responsible? Inconclusive.

And what to do about it?

Well, first of all it's not apparent that a moderate rise in global temperatures is actually a bad thing.

Secondly we're talking about climate stabilization, we have no idea as to the pandora's box we're opening.

Finally, not a single solution proposed thus far would do more good than harm and what is certain is that taxation is not the answer.

So as the taxpayer funded state ran broadcasters keeps pushing its climate hysteria propaganda it is also clear that an ulterior motive is at play.

Its clear what needs to be done to reduce fossil fuel consumption and shift to lower impact activities. Banning plastic bags, reducing plastic consumption, more effective recycling and waste disposal, engineer re-cyclability into product lifecycles, incentivize greener forms of production. I can't see anything wrong with any of that

Quote from: towz on Yesterday at 05:55:48 PM
Its clear what needs to be done to reduce fossil fuel consumption and shift to lower impact activities. Banning plastic bags, reducing plastic consumption, more effective recycling and waste disposal, engineer re-cyclability into product lifecycles, incentivize greener forms of production. I can't see anything wrong with any of that

It's clear how we reduce the use of fossil fuels? Err no it's not. In fact it's one of the most difficult points of the whole



It's clear how we reduce the use of fossil fuels? Err no it's not. In fact it's one of the most difficult points of the whole debate.



We *could* stop using fossil fuels tomorrow but billions would die and our species would essentially be cast back 150 years in our development. So in reality it's a none option.



I totally agree about plastic bags and more efficient and effective recycling, this is an environmental issue though and absolutely fuck all to do with climate change. In fact recycling puts MORE CO2 into the atmosphere.

The climate lunatics love to deliberately conflate the two entirely separate issues.



Oh and of course 90% of the plastic in the oceans comes from 10 rivers in Africa and Asia. So banning plastic straws and cutlery in the West will do a grand total of fuck all about that.



It's clear how we reduce the use of fossil fuels? Err no it's not. In fact it's one of the most difficult points of the whole debate.We *could* stop using fossil fuels tomorrow but billions would die and our species would essentially be cast back 150 years in our development. So in reality it's a none option.I totally agree about plastic bags and more efficient and effective recycling, this is an environmental issue though and absolutely fuck all to do with climate change. In fact recycling puts MORE CO2 into the atmosphere.The climate lunatics love to deliberately conflate the two entirely separate issues.Oh and of course 90% of the plastic in the oceans comes from 10 rivers in Africa and Asia. So banning plastic straws and cutlery in the West will do a grand total of fuck all about that. « Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:49:55 PM by Bobupanddown » Logged

Posts: 1 926 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #37 on: Yesterday at 10:03:14 PM » Quote Experts estimate about 85% of bushfires are caused by humans. A person may accidentally or carelessly start a fire, such as leaving a campfire unattended or using machinery which creates sparks. Or a person could maliciously light a fire. Logged

Posts: 7 941 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #38 on: Yesterday at 10:35:15 PM »



For instance on the BBC, when they've been over a flood in Venice or bush fire in Sydney they'll immediately link it to man-made climate change and the impending disaster on the world (including how Trump is a cunt and Greta is a demi-god) - in the next breadth they'll change subject and switch to talk with some other BBC woke who has just flown 8000 miles to watch and commentate on cricket, rugby, athletics or football with a plethora of pundits and backroom team without any mention of the same impending disaster. All of them will have flown First Class and in doing so create a massive, unnecessary and avoidable carbon footprint (not to mention the financial burden on tax payers). The hypocrisy is simply unreal.



If death for us all was so nigh like the BBC spout then not citing climate change in relation to enormous sporting events and the large BBC presence is akin to the Emperor's new clothes. They could set an example by at least advocating that commentary and punditry be done remotely. How about a bit of some consistency in the reporting style and taking some responsibility for their own actions? The problem is, as they so completely elitist, wealthy and self-absorbed - they're totally blind to their own hypocrisy.



The BBC and lefty woke virtue signallers love to sensationalise. Assuming there is a grain of truth in the climate change cult why can't the focus be on intelligent and pragmatic measures to counter it. And how about its woke proponents taking some responsibility and practising what they preach? For credibility purposes, and as a starting point, the BBC could start changing their reporting methods and make their message more consistent.For instance on the BBC, when they've beenover a flood in Venice or bush fire in Sydney they'll immediately link it to man-made climate change and the impending disaster on the world (including how Trump is a cunt and Greta is a demi-god) - in the next breadth they'll change subject and switch to talk with some other BBC woke who has just flown 8000 miles to watch and commentate on cricket, rugby, athletics or football with a plethora of pundits and backroom team without any mention of the same impending disaster. All of them will have flown First Class and in doing so create a massive, unnecessary and avoidable carbon footprint (not to mention the financial burden on tax payers). The hypocrisy is simply unreal.If death for us all was so nigh like the BBC spout then not citing climate change in relation to enormous sporting events and the large BBC presence is akin to the Emperor's new clothes. They could set an example by at least advocating that commentary and punditry be done remotely. How about a bit of some consistency in the reporting style and taking some responsibility for their own actions? The problem is, as they so completely elitist, wealthy and self-absorbed - they're totally blind to their own hypocrisy. Logged

Posts: 3 924 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #39 on: Yesterday at 11:03:10 PM » Quote from: Bobupanddown on Yesterday at 03:49:30 PM Quote from: MF(c) DOOM on Yesterday at 11:55:59 AM



The 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decade



But if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening

10 heat records broken this decade, only 1 cold record brokenThe 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decadeBut if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening

After the pasting I gave you on this subject before I'm surprised your jumping back in again, gonna make that bullshit claim about 97% of scientists agreeing again?



After the pasting I gave you on this subject before I'm surprised your jumping back in again, gonna make that bullshit claim about 97% of scientists agreeing again?

Is that what happened in your mind i recall you making an argument based on a widely discredited and shoddy report. When challenged you couldn't defend your paper and resorted to straw man tactics.



You will always win arguments if you are satisfied that a cold winter in Delhi is evidence enough that global warming isnt happening Is that what happened in your mindi recall you making an argument based on a widely discredited and shoddy report. When challenged you couldn't defend your paper and resorted to straw man tactics.You will always win arguments if you are satisfied that a cold winter in Delhi is evidence enough that global warming isnt happening Logged