Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 03, 2020, 02:54:53 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: BBC and the bush fires in Australia  (Read 282 times)
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 929



View Profile
« on: Today at 08:46:53 AM »
Linking it to climate change  :wanker: :wanker: :wanker:

Rain in Jakarta ... Climate change

The spunk is spurting out of the radio.
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 9 814



View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 09:36:31 AM »
Fuck-all to do with climate change the daft cunts  oleary
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Bobupanddown
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 055


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:33 AM »
Coldest winter in years in India......climate change?

Oh no sorry this doesn't fit the narrative.
Logged
MF(c) DOOM
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 923



View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 11:55:59 AM »
10 heat records broken this decade, only 1 cold record broken

The 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decade

But if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening  :alf:
Logged
Tintin
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 347


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:04:35 PM »
I think the media should hilight more, the fact that half of these fires are either suspicious or deliberately lit.
In some instances involving the firefighters themselves.
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 014


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:22:46 PM »
They will be blaming Trumpy's latest action on Brexit next.
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 929



View Profile
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:49:41 PM »
When there's a simple lack of academic freedom of speech to question the ludicrous assertions these environmental scientists with their dubious models and lobbying politicians have made over the last few decades that have not materialised there is obviously going to be a lot of suspicion and lack of credibility. When an engineer fucks up a plane crashes and people die, and companies are sued. When an environmental scientist fucks up it gets forgotten about and no only are they not held accountable they're allowed to make even more stupid predictions from another model. It is a fucking joke and the BBC and all the other hypocrites latch on to it for political reasons. Academia receives a lot of funding from governments.
Logged
plazmuh
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 13 598


View Profile WWW
« Reply #7 on: Today at 01:05:42 PM »
How can you slag off Fake Media News at the same time

as promoting it..

That makes no sense..

Anything that causes worry or hate will always be used by

the BBC to steal what little joy there is in the World..

A scared captive audience is far easier to control than a

free thinking one..
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 557


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: Today at 01:16:36 PM »
The fucking climate is changing we've put enough co2 into atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution to delay the Ice Age we've been due for, read up about milankovitch cycles
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 929



View Profile
« Reply #9 on: Today at 01:37:10 PM »
Milankovitch Cycles is a hypothesis...
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 557


View Profile
« Reply #10 on: Today at 01:48:39 PM »
Also read about acidification of the oceans
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 929



View Profile
« Reply #11 on: Today at 01:58:15 PM »
And the impact on the coral reef    which was pooh poohed by a leading academic in Oz for which he was sacked
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 557


View Profile
« Reply #12 on: Today at 02:00:36 PM »
Glaciers melting, increase in severe weather events globally, sea level rises?
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 929



View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Today at 02:06:30 PM »
https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/sep/06/peter-ridd-awarded-12m-in-unfair-dismissal-case-against-james-cook-university
Logged
Johnny Thunder
*****
Online Online

Posts: 10 468


Shit Stirring Cunt.


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:06:53 PM »
Shut up Towz lad ye fuckin daft cunt.



 
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 557


View Profile
« Reply #15 on: Today at 02:11:00 PM »
So he was awarded damages because of clauses in his contract, not because the court ruled that his hypotheses were correct, which they would be in no position to make a judgement on in any case, assuming none of them have a climate science background

Try again Willie
Logged
Gramsci
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 7 723



View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Today at 02:13:49 PM »
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:04:33 AM
Coldest winter in years in India......climate change?

Oh no sorry this doesn't fit the narrative.



Yes the coldest winter in years means climate change is not happening  :alf:

Give the man a professorship, he has really proven it aint happening  
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 557


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Today at 02:27:15 PM »
Quote from: Gramsci on Today at 02:13:49 PM
Quote from: Bobupanddown on Today at 11:04:33 AM
Coldest winter in years in India......climate change?

Oh no sorry this doesn't fit the narrative.



Yes the coldest winter in years means climate change is not happening  :alf:

Give the man a professorship, he has really proven it aint happening  

Bob is a disaster
Logged
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 929



View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 02:38:25 PM »
Quote from: towz on Today at 02:11:00 PM
So he was awarded damages because of clauses in his contract, not because the court ruled that his hypotheses were correct, which they would be in no position to make a judgement on in any case, assuming none of them have a climate science background

Try again Willie

He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked).  He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked.

Dr. Peter Ridd sends this update via email:

The court just announced that we have been awarded around $1.2 million (provisional on submissions).

This case was always about academic freedom.
It was a fight that should never have started in the first place.

I have worked for 35 years on the Great Barrier Reef, and my genuinely held belief is that there are systemic quality assurance problems at GBR science institutions. I had a right, a duty, to say this. JCU have still not accepted this fundamental right despite the importance of the debate to the North Queensland region.

The case shows the importance of strong clauses in Enterprise Agreements that were negotiated by the union, and relied upon in court. It also shows the importance of the federal governments initiatives, such as the French Review, to require universities to behave like universities. If JCU appeals it casts doubt that academic freedom is part of their DNA as they often insist.

An appeal will continue the huge and pointless legal costs. JCU admit to spending well over $600K, although we suspect their true costs are far higher. The legal costs to my wife and I is around $200K. This is on top of the $260K that was donated to us in the crowd funding campaign. Our intention is to re-donate the $260K to assist with science quality and academic freedom initiatives but this will have to wait until any appeal is finished. I should add that under the Fair Work Act each side usually pays their own legal fees.

As ever I am very grateful to those who supported this cause. JCU has three weeks to appeal. If they appeal, regrettably I will likely have to call upon this support again. Until any prospective appeal is finalised, we will not be in a position to access the court payout. My lawyers say it is a landmark case so it is imperative that we continue the fight if necessary.

Id like to thank my excellent legal team Stuart Wood AM QC, Ben Jellis, Ben Kidston, Mitchell Downes and Amelia Hasson. Also, without the support of the IPA especially Jennifer Marohasy, John Roskam, Gideon Roezner and Matthew Lesh, this would not have been possible

Lastly and most importantly Id like to thank my wife Cheryl. She suffered most but was always rock-solid in support.

The link to the Judges reason is below.

https://platogbr.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/ridd-v-james-cook-university-no.2-2019-fcca-2489.pdf
« Last Edit: Today at 02:44:49 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 4 014


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 02:44:42 PM »
Eco Loons,Remainiacs,Vegans and the PC Brigade,what a bunch of infantile tossers they are.
Logged
towz
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 557


View Profile
« Reply #20 on: Today at 02:46:17 PM »
Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 02:38:25 PM
He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked).  He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked.

So his hypothesis was that scientific data which conclusions were being drawn from was flawed?
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 12 918



View Profile
« Reply #21 on: Today at 02:49:49 PM »
Any photos of Cheryl?

 :pd:
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Wee_Willie
*****
Online Online

Posts: 7 929



View Profile
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:54:16 PM »
Given his position as a head of the relevant academic institution with access to all data and meta data from which conclusions were drawn it is not a hypothesis but based on factual evidence. A hypothesis is based on limited evidence.  He won too! Always like to see any form of Nazism defeated. Keep trying Towz
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 