Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 7 929







Posts: 7 929 BBC and the bush fires in Australia « on: Today at 08:46:53 AM »



Rain in Jakarta ... Climate change



The spunk is spurting out of the radio.



Linking it to climate changeRain in Jakarta ... Climate changeThe spunk is spurting out of the radio. Logged

MF(c) DOOM

Offline



Posts: 3 923







Posts: 3 923 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:55:59 AM »



The 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decade



But if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening 10 heat records broken this decade, only 1 cold record brokenThe 8 hottest years ever recorded have all been from the last decadeBut if you look at the winter weather for one year North India in isolation it proves climate change isn't happening Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 7 929







Posts: 7 929 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #6 on: Today at 12:49:41 PM » When there's a simple lack of academic freedom of speech to question the ludicrous assertions these environmental scientists with their dubious models and lobbying politicians have made over the last few decades that have not materialised there is obviously going to be a lot of suspicion and lack of credibility. When an engineer fucks up a plane crashes and people die, and companies are sued. When an environmental scientist fucks up it gets forgotten about and no only are they not held accountable they're allowed to make even more stupid predictions from another model. It is a fucking joke and the BBC and all the other hypocrites latch on to it for political reasons. Academia receives a lot of funding from governments. Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 598





Posts: 13 598 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #7 on: Today at 01:05:42 PM » How can you slag off Fake Media News at the same time



as promoting it..



That makes no sense..



Anything that causes worry or hate will always be used by



the BBC to steal what little joy there is in the World..



A scared captive audience is far easier to control than a



free thinking one.. Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 7 557





Posts: 7 557 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #8 on: Today at 01:16:36 PM » The fucking climate is changing we've put enough co2 into atmosphere since the Industrial Revolution to delay the Ice Age we've been due for, read up about milankovitch cycles Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 7 929







Posts: 7 929 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #11 on: Today at 01:58:15 PM » which was pooh poohed by a leading academic in Oz for which he was sacked And the impact on the coral reefwhich was pooh poohed by a leading academic in Oz for which he was sacked Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 7 557





Posts: 7 557 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #15 on: Today at 02:11:00 PM » So he was awarded damages because of clauses in his contract, not because the court ruled that his hypotheses were correct, which they would be in no position to make a judgement on in any case, assuming none of them have a climate science background



Try again Willie Logged

Wee_Willie

Online



Posts: 7 929







Posts: 7 929 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #18 on: Today at 02:38:25 PM » Quote from: towz on Today at 02:11:00 PM So he was awarded damages because of clauses in his contract, not because the court ruled that his hypotheses were correct, which they would be in no position to make a judgement on in any case, assuming none of them have a climate science background



Try again Willie



He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked). He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked.



Dr. Peter Ridd sends this update via email:



The court just announced that we have been awarded around $1.2 million (provisional on submissions).



This case was always about academic freedom.

It was a fight that should never have started in the first place.



I have worked for 35 years on the Great Barrier Reef, and my genuinely held belief is that there are systemic quality assurance problems at GBR science institutions. I had a right, a duty, to say this. JCU have still not accepted this fundamental right despite the importance of the debate to the North Queensland region.



The case shows the importance of strong clauses in Enterprise Agreements that were negotiated by the union, and relied upon in court. It also shows the importance of the federal governments initiatives, such as the French Review, to require universities to behave like universities. If JCU appeals it casts doubt that academic freedom is part of their DNA as they often insist.



An appeal will continue the huge and pointless legal costs. JCU admit to spending well over $600K, although we suspect their true costs are far higher. The legal costs to my wife and I is around $200K. This is on top of the $260K that was donated to us in the crowd funding campaign. Our intention is to re-donate the $260K to assist with science quality and academic freedom initiatives but this will have to wait until any appeal is finished. I should add that under the Fair Work Act each side usually pays their own legal fees.



As ever I am very grateful to those who supported this cause. JCU has three weeks to appeal. If they appeal, regrettably I will likely have to call upon this support again. Until any prospective appeal is finalised, we will not be in a position to access the court payout. My lawyers say it is a landmark case so it is imperative that we continue the fight if necessary.



Id like to thank my excellent legal team Stuart Wood AM QC, Ben Jellis, Ben Kidston, Mitchell Downes and Amelia Hasson. Also, without the support of the IPA especially Jennifer Marohasy, John Roskam, Gideon Roezner and Matthew Lesh, this would not have been possible



Lastly and most importantly Id like to thank my wife Cheryl. She suffered most but was always rock-solid in support.



The link to the Judges reason is below.



https://platogbr.files.wordpress.com/2019/09/ridd-v-james-cook-university-no.2-2019-fcca-2489.pdf He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked). He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked. « Last Edit: Today at 02:44:49 PM by Wee_Willie » Logged

towz

Online



Posts: 7 557





Posts: 7 557 Re: BBC and the bush fires in Australia « Reply #20 on: Today at 02:46:17 PM » Quote from: Wee_Willie on Today at 02:38:25 PM He was ostracised and struck off, and so he took them for unfair dismissal. What else should he have done when bullied by the Uni nazis? This was not just anyone he was the academic lead for physics and geophysics in a leading Australian institution. He has effectively acted as a whistleblower (which normally results in being sacked). He didn't have a hypothesis you daft cunt. He questioned the reliability of the scientific data from which quantitative conclusions were being drawn. He embarrassed the academics and consequently sacked.



So his hypothesis was that scientific data which conclusions were being drawn from was flawed? So his hypothesis was that scientific data which conclusions were being drawn from was flawed? Logged