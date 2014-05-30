Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 03, 2020, 02:56:42 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: KEEP THE FAITH...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Not allowed to walk dogs cos of muslims  (Read 104 times)
T_Bone
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 1 680


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 PM »
https://metro.co.uk/2014/05/30/do-not-walk-your-dog-here-muslims-do-not-like-dogs-police-investigate-sign-in-east-london-park-4744993/?ito=article.desktop.share.top.facebook&fbclid=IwAR0XCRlje_hggMje9smiIq9Vb5q0J6a-2V2pShYMvDbHXMmuiszHDuvyWsc

Fuck me what has this country become  lost

I'd walk my dog right into their mosque and get it to shit on their prayer mats and piss all over  :like:
Logged
You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.
38red
****
Offline Offline

Posts: 230


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 01:48:03 AM »
Have you got any more news from 2014?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 