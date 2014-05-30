T_Bone

Posts: 1 680 Not allowed to walk dogs cos of muslims « on: Yesterday at 11:34:19 PM » https://metro.co.uk/2014/05/30/do-not-walk-your-dog-here-muslims-do-not-like-dogs-police-investigate-sign-in-east-london-park-4744993/?ito=article.desktop.share.top.facebook&fbclid=IwAR0XCRlje_hggMje9smiIq9Vb5q0J6a-2V2pShYMvDbHXMmuiszHDuvyWsc



Fuck me what has this country become



I'd walk my dog right into their mosque and get it to shit on their prayer mats and piss all over Fuck me what has this country becomeI'd walk my dog right into their mosque and get it to shit on their prayer mats and piss all over Logged You're a big man, but you're in bad shape. For me it's a full time job.