Posts: 43 Spurs « on: January 02, 2020, 10:52:47 PM » Take the 8/13 fellas get your Christmas money back in one hit

Posts: 4 080 Re: Spurs « Reply #1 on: January 02, 2020, 11:13:21 PM » Spurs lads dont seem that confident either on some of there forums Logged

Posts: 43 Re: Spurs « Reply #3 on: January 03, 2020, 10:33:49 AM » Put it this way Monkeyman i will be £800 up on a Sunday afternoon 🍺🍺🍺 Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 9 339 Re: Spurs « Reply #4 on: January 03, 2020, 11:30:28 AM »



OK.



So you bet that the country's in-form team will be beaten at home by a side who just lost to Brighton and Watford.OK. Logged

Posts: 43 Re: Spurs « Reply #5 on: January 03, 2020, 12:35:42 PM » So you think we will not get beat then Logged

Mountain KingPosts: 9 339 Re: Spurs « Reply #6 on: January 03, 2020, 12:58:51 PM » Quote from: Redarmy40 on January 03, 2020, 12:35:42 PM So you think we will not get beat then



Current form says we will win - we are on the best roll we've been on for months and they seem to have big problems.



I'm not making any big claims that we're going to smash a far superior team, just saying the facts dictate you shouldn't bet against us right now.



I might also be slightly biased. Current form says we will win - we are on the best roll we've been on for months and they seem to have big problems.I'm not making any big claims that we're going to smash a far superior team, just saying the facts dictate you shouldn't bet against us right now.I might also be slightly biased. Logged

And fuckin drunk.

Posts: 43 Re: Spurs « Reply #8 on: January 03, 2020, 01:02:52 PM » Fair point mate just think they will have to much for us even there squad players.Just hope we can keep form going in the league and may be reach playoffs Logged