monkeyman

« on: January 02, 2020, 09:39:43 PM » FROM WEST HAM HALF HOUR AGO

mingebag

« Reply #1 on: January 02, 2020, 09:56:55 PM »

New manager with the backing of the owners so chances are they will have money to burn 12m or fuck off

monkeyman

« Reply #4 on: January 02, 2020, 11:40:17 PM » FUCK THE COCKNEY CUNTS WE WANT MORE THAN WE GOT HIM FOR I RECKON WEST HAM HAVE BUT A CHEEKY BID IN FOR FUCK ALL

RedSteel

UTB





« Reply #7 on: January 02, 2020, 11:56:33 PM » Let him go for less than 7mil and the club want fucking. Still has 18 month left on his contract.

Bobupanddown

« Reply #9 on: January 03, 2020, 11:06:03 AM »



Tom Heaton out for the season at Villa so they're in the market too. £10m is the price tag

Jake Andrews

« Reply #10 on: January 04, 2020, 03:59:17 PM » Unless Fabianski is going, Randolph would be crazy to go back to West Ham. I can't see it happening. He'd risk losing his place in his national side.





I don't get this feeling of we'll be fine without him. Pears has made plenty of mistakes. The run we've been on lately has been a massive boost. Even so, losing your best Player is rarely a good thing.