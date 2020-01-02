Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 06, 2020, 01:35:42 PM
Topic: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
monkeyman
« on: January 02, 2020, 09:39:43 PM »
FROM WEST HAM HALF HOUR AGO
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: January 02, 2020, 09:56:55 PM »
12m or fuck off  :like:
New manager with the backing of the owners so chances are they will have money to burn 
El Capitan
« Reply #2 on: January 02, 2020, 09:59:34 PM »
why would he want to go and be backup somewhere  :pd:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
« Reply #3 on: January 02, 2020, 10:01:17 PM »
 
Why do any of them 
monkeyman
« Reply #4 on: January 02, 2020, 11:40:17 PM »
I RECKON WEST HAM HAVE BUT A CHEEKY BID IN FOR FUCK ALL  :unlike: FUCK THE COCKNEY CUNTS WE WANT MORE THAN WE GOT HIM FOR  :wanker:
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #5 on: January 02, 2020, 11:49:17 PM »
It was £3m Boro want 5
mingebag
« Reply #6 on: January 02, 2020, 11:52:42 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 02, 2020, 11:49:17 PM
It was £3m Boro want 5

Shut up daft cunt  :wanker:
RedSteel
UTB


« Reply #7 on: January 02, 2020, 11:56:33 PM »
Let him go for less than 7mil and the club want fucking. Still has 18 month left on his contract.
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #8 on: January 02, 2020, 11:58:50 PM »
You want some kid  :ponce:
Bobupanddown
« Reply #9 on: January 03, 2020, 11:06:03 AM »
Tom Heaton out for the season at Villa so they're in the market too.

£10m is the price tag  :like:
Jake Andrews
« Reply #10 on: January 04, 2020, 03:59:17 PM »
Unless Fabianski is going, Randolph would be crazy to go back to West Ham. I can't see it happening. He'd risk losing his place in his national side.


I don't get this feeling of we'll be fine without him. Pears has made plenty of mistakes. The run we've been on lately has been a massive boost. Even so, losing your best Player is rarely a good thing.
mingebag
« Reply #11 on: January 04, 2020, 04:15:27 PM »
Quote from: Jake Andrews on January 04, 2020, 03:59:17 PM
Unless Fabianski is going, Randolph would be crazy to go back to West Ham. I can't see it happening. He'd risk losing his place in his national side.


I don't get this feeling of we'll be fine without him. Pears has made plenty of mistakes. The run we've been on lately has been a massive boost. Even so, losing your best Player is rarely a good thing.

Plenty of mistakes  :pd:
monkeyman
« Reply #12 on: January 04, 2020, 04:53:20 PM »
BORO ARE WILLING TO LET HIM GO FOR LESS THAN THEY PAYED BUT NOT FOR 2 MILLION MORE LIKE 4
RANDOLPH AS TOLD THE BORO HE WANTS THE MOVE  :like:
I RECKON HE WILL BE GONE BY NEXT WEEK
monkeyman
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:25:15 PM »
4 MILLION BID ACCEPTED OFF TO WEST HAM
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #14 on: Today at 12:57:11 PM »
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 02, 2020, 11:49:17 PM
It was £3m Boro want 5

WAS 4 MILL YOU FUCKING STUPID CRETIN  👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 01:10:54 PM »
RIFLE YOU ARE A CLOWN  🤡🤡🤡

https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/darren-randolph-west-ham-middlesbrough-17518416
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #16 on: Today at 01:20:13 PM »
Jealousy hurts  :ponce:
