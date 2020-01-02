Welcome,
January 06, 2020, 01:35:42 PM
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
Author
Topic: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID (Read 718 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 187
BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 09:39:43 PM
FROM WEST HAM HALF HOUR AGO
mingebag
Posts: 4 080
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 09:56:55 PM
12m or fuck off
New manager with the backing of the owners so chances are they will have money to burn
El Capitan
Posts: 40 127
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 09:59:34 PM
why would he want to go and be backup somewhere
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
mingebag
Posts: 4 080
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 10:01:17 PM
Why do any of them
monkeyman
Posts: 8 187
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 11:40:17 PM
I RECKON WEST HAM HAVE BUT A CHEEKY BID IN FOR FUCK ALL
FUCK THE COCKNEY CUNTS WE WANT MORE THAN WE GOT HIM FOR
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 403
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 11:49:17 PM
It was £3m Boro want 5
mingebag
Posts: 4 080
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 11:52:42 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 02, 2020, 11:49:17 PM
It was £3m Boro want 5
It was £3m Boro want 5
Shut up daft cunt
RedSteel
Posts: 9 017
UTB
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 11:56:33 PM
Let him go for less than 7mil and the club want fucking. Still has 18 month left on his contract.
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 403
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 02, 2020, 11:58:50 PM
You want some kid
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 112
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 03, 2020, 11:06:03 AM
Tom Heaton out for the season at Villa so they're in the market too.
£10m is the price tag
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 321
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 04, 2020, 03:59:17 PM
Unless Fabianski is going, Randolph would be crazy to go back to West Ham. I can't see it happening. He'd risk losing his place in his national side.
I don't get this feeling of we'll be fine without him. Pears has made plenty of mistakes. The run we've been on lately has been a massive boost. Even so, losing your best Player is rarely a good thing.
mingebag
Posts: 4 080
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 04, 2020, 04:15:27 PM
Quote from: Jake Andrews on January 04, 2020, 03:59:17 PM
Unless Fabianski is going, Randolph would be crazy to go back to West Ham. I can't see it happening. He'd risk losing his place in his national side.
I don't get this feeling of we'll be fine without him. Pears has made plenty of mistakes. The run we've been on lately has been a massive boost. Even so, losing your best Player is rarely a good thing.
Plenty of mistakes
monkeyman
Posts: 8 187
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
January 04, 2020, 04:53:20 PM
BORO ARE WILLING TO LET HIM GO FOR LESS THAN THEY PAYED BUT NOT FOR 2 MILLION MORE LIKE 4
RANDOLPH AS TOLD THE BORO HE WANTS THE MOVE
I RECKON HE WILL BE GONE BY NEXT WEEK
monkeyman
Posts: 8 187
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
Today
at 12:25:15 PM
4 MILLION BID ACCEPTED OFF TO WEST HAM
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 391
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
Today
at 12:57:11 PM
Quote from: RobShrugNichols on January 02, 2020, 11:49:17 PM
It was £3m Boro want 5
It was £3m Boro want 5
WAS 4 MILL YOU FUCKING STUPID CRETIN 👍😂😂😂👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 391
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
Today
at 01:10:54 PM
RIFLE YOU ARE A CLOWN 🤡🤡🤡
https://www.gazettelive.co.uk/sport/football/transfer-news/darren-randolph-west-ham-middlesbrough-17518416
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 403
Re: BORO REJECT RANDOLPH BID
Today
at 01:20:13 PM
Jealousy hurts
