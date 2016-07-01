Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs  (Read 237 times)
Jake Andrews
« on: January 02, 2020, 05:51:04 PM »
    :jowo1:    klins
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: January 02, 2020, 05:53:59 PM »
If Son is playing 0-3  :unlike:
If Son isnt playing 1 each  :jowo2:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: January 02, 2020, 08:28:32 PM »
3-1 to spurs

 oleary
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 472

Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: January 02, 2020, 09:02:12 PM »
Lose 2-1
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: January 02, 2020, 11:27:48 PM »
Boro 2 Spurs 1

Current form for both sides dictates that will be the outcome.

 :alastair:
calamity
Posts: 7 993


« Reply #5 on: January 03, 2020, 12:08:23 AM »
Boro 0 - 2 spuds
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #6 on: January 03, 2020, 12:20:40 AM »
Middlesbrough 1-4 Tottenham

Boro fans back down to earth  :ponce:
Dicky2006
« Reply #7 on: January 03, 2020, 10:36:40 AM »
Boro 0 v Spurs 3

 :jowo7:
Holgateoldskool
« Reply #8 on: January 03, 2020, 10:43:05 AM »
Really think we will turn them over - 2-1
TerryCochranesSocks
Pull your socks up Tel.


« Reply #9 on: January 03, 2020, 10:43:56 AM »
2-2
ccole
« Reply #10 on: January 03, 2020, 05:11:23 PM »
3-0 Spurs.  :jowo9:




we are concentrating on the play offs  :jowo4:
plazmuh
« Reply #11 on: January 03, 2020, 05:49:38 PM »
1  v 1

Replay Robbed by VAR..

2 v 1 Spurs
Tintin
« Reply #12 on: January 03, 2020, 08:04:30 PM »
Boro 1 v 2 Spurs
thicko

« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 09:47:34 AM »
Middlesbrough 1 Tottenham Hotspudulike 3...
CapsDave
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 09:48:41 AM »
Spurs 4-0
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 379

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:20:28 AM »
BORO 1 SON 3
