January 05, 2020, 10:41:23 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
Jake Andrews
Posts: 10 310
Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 02, 2020, 05:51:04 PM »
mingebag
Posts: 4 062
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 02, 2020, 05:53:59 PM »
If Son is playing 0-3
If Son isnt playing 1 each
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 933
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 02, 2020, 08:28:32 PM »
3-1 to spurs
Bud Wiser
Posts: 9 472
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 02, 2020, 09:02:12 PM »
Lose 2-1
Steve Göldby
Posts: 9 318
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 02, 2020, 11:27:48 PM »
Boro 2 Spurs 1
Current form for both sides dictates that will be the outcome.
calamity
Posts: 7 993
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 12:08:23 AM »
Boro 0 - 2 spuds
RobShrugNichols
Posts: 396
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 12:20:40 AM »
Middlesbrough 1-4 Tottenham
Boro fans back down to earth
Dicky2006
Posts: 11 977
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 10:36:40 AM »
Boro 0 v Spurs 3
Holgateoldskool
Posts: 876
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 10:43:05 AM »
Really think we will turn them over - 2-1
TerryCochranesSocks
Posts: 6 698
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 10:43:56 AM »
2-2
ccole
Posts: 3 979
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 05:11:23 PM »
3-0 Spurs.
we are concentrating on the play offs
plazmuh
Posts: 13 599
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 05:49:38 PM »
1 v 1
Replay Robbed by VAR..
2 v 1 Spurs
Tintin
Posts: 349
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
January 03, 2020, 08:04:30 PM »
Boro 1 v 2 Spurs
thicko
Posts: 46
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
Yesterday
at 09:47:34 AM »
Middlesbrough 1 Tottenham Hotspudulike 3...
CapsDave
Posts: 3 926
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
Yesterday
at 09:48:41 AM »
Spurs 4-0
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 379
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
Today
at 10:20:28 AM »
BORO 1 SON 3
