January 03, 2020, 02:56:37 AM
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
Jake Andrews
« on: Yesterday at 05:51:04 PM »
    :jowo1:    klins
mingebag
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:53:59 PM »
If Son is playing 0-3  :unlike:
If Son isnt playing 1 each  :jowo2:
CLEM FANDANGO
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 08:28:32 PM »
3-1 to spurs

 oleary
Bud Wiser
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!


« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:02:12 PM »
Lose 2-1
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 11:27:48 PM »
Boro 2 Spurs 1

Current form for both sides dictates that will be the outcome.

 :alastair:
calamity
« Reply #5 on: Today at 12:08:23 AM »
Boro 0 - 2 spuds
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #6 on: Today at 12:20:40 AM »
Middlesbrough 1-4 Tottenham

Boro fans back down to earth  :ponce:
