January 03, 2020, 02:56:37 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
Author
Topic: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs (Read 88 times)
Jake Andrews
Offline
Posts: 10 305
Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:51:04 PM »
Logged
mingebag
Offline
Posts: 4 058
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:53:59 PM »
If Son is playing 0-3
If Son isnt playing 1 each
Logged
"Its not rocket science" "The table is full of shit" Woodgate 2019
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 916
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 08:28:32 PM »
3-1 to spurs
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Bud Wiser
Offline
Posts: 9 468
Bausor & Gill OUT!!!
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:02:12 PM »
Lose 2-1
Logged
https://twitter.com/HasAhmed_/status/1198624089738563585
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 308
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 11:27:48 PM »
Boro 2 Spurs 1
Current form for both sides dictates that will be the outcome.
Logged
calamity
Offline
Posts: 7 990
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:08:23 AM »
Boro 0 - 2 spuds
Logged
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 378
Re: Your Official Prediction For Our Home FA Cup Tie Versus Spurs
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 12:20:40 AM »
Middlesbrough 1-4 Tottenham
Boro fans back down to earth
Logged
