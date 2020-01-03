Welcome,
January 03, 2020, 02:56:21 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
BIG FLETCH !!!
Author
Topic: BIG FLETCH !!! (Read 445 times)
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 368
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
BIG FLETCH !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 10:35:40 AM »
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON 👍
BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS 👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 13 713
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 10:41:58 AM »
GET BACK ON YEROLIDAYS !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Westlane_rightwinger
Offline
Posts: 463
Fred West ruined my wife
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 11:53:08 AM »
Not sure he touched it from what I have seen but his graft caused the goal. Chuffed for him.
Top Transformer. He looks worth the money we paid now and possibly a bit more.
Logged
Alberto Bongaloid
Offline
Posts: 539
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 12:21:50 PM »
Hes also a smashing lad who loves the area unlike some of the mercenaries weve had over the years.
Logged
towz
Offline
Posts: 7 551
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 12:27:34 PM »
Yes he seems like a really good lad. Well done Fletch
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 810
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 12:35:31 PM »
And I've heard he's a really nice lad' well done Fletch.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
kippers
Offline
Posts: 1 956
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 01:48:47 PM »
'penny chews'
Could have sworn it is now 2020 !!
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 154
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 02:02:00 PM »
Yesterday at 10:35:40 AM
Yesterday
at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON 👍
BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS 👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,
Logged
just like that
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 810
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:05 PM »
How the fuck can he accept that goal
If he has owt about him he'll them to fuck-off.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
LEON TROTSKY
Offline
Posts: 71 368
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #9 on:
Yesterday
at 08:12:02 PM »
Yesterday at 02:02:00 PM
Yesterday
at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON 👍
BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS 👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,
ALL THE CHELSKI FANS CALL EM THE PENNY CHEWS OR THE 4 BY 2'S 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
Jimmy Cooper
Offline
Posts: 23 892
The ace face.
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #10 on:
Yesterday
at 08:18:43 PM »
Yesterday at 08:12:02 PM
Yesterday
at 08:12:02 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON 👍
BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS 👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,
ALL THE CHELSKI FANS CALL EM THE PENNY CHEWS OR THE 4 BY 2'S 👍
front wheel skid.
Logged
"you can take the mail and the franking machine and all that other rubbish I have to go about with and you can stuff them right up your arse! "
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 810
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #11 on:
Yesterday
at 08:21:19 PM »
Tea pot lid.
Logged
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Offline
Posts: 6 173
Pack o cunts
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #12 on:
Yesterday
at 09:51:02 PM »
Shortarse Lids?
Logged
"football is an art form and I just want to sit next to the prettiest girl in the room" - Capio 2018
RobShrugNichols
Offline
Posts: 378
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #13 on:
Today
at 12:22:33 AM »
Fat gout ridden cunt Sid
Logged
Tommy Cooper
Online
Posts: 154
Re: BIG FLETCH !!!
«
Reply #14 on:
Today
at 02:21:48 AM »
Yesterday at 08:18:43 PM
Yesterday
at 08:18:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 08:12:02 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on
Yesterday
at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON 👍
BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS 👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,
ALL THE CHELSKI FANS CALL EM THE PENNY CHEWS OR THE 4 BY 2'S 👍
front wheel skid.
Well done Jimmy, thats the one,
Logged
just like that
