LEON TROTSKY

Offline



Posts: 71 368



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 368I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... BIG FLETCH !!! « on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 AM » BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON 👍



BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS 👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎 Logged NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......

Tortured_Mind



Offline



Posts: 13 713







TMPosts: 13 713 Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 AM » GET BACK ON YEROLIDAYS !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Westlane_rightwinger

Offline



Posts: 463





Fred West ruined my wife





Posts: 463Fred West ruined my wife Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 AM » Not sure he touched it from what I have seen but his graft caused the goal. Chuffed for him.



Top Transformer. He looks worth the money we paid now and possibly a bit more. Logged

Alberto Bongaloid

Offline



Posts: 539





Posts: 539 Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:21:50 PM » Hes also a smashing lad who loves the area unlike some of the mercenaries weve had over the years.

Logged

towz

Offline



Posts: 7 551





Posts: 7 551 Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:27:34 PM » Yes he seems like a really good lad. Well done Fletch Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 810







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 810 Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:35:31 PM » And I've heard he's a really nice lad' well done Fletch. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

kippers

Offline



Posts: 1 956





Posts: 1 956 Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:48:47 PM »





Could have sworn it is now 2020 !! 'penny chews'Could have sworn it is now 2020 !! Logged

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 810







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 810 Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:09:05 PM »

If he has owt about him he'll them to fuck-off. How the fuck can he accept that goalIf he has owt about him he'll them to fuck-off. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.

Jethro Tull



Offline



Posts: 9 810







We need to win football matchesPosts: 9 810 Re: BIG FLETCH !!! « Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:21:19 PM » Tea pot lid. Logged All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.