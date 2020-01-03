Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: BIG FLETCH !!!  (Read 445 times)
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« on: Yesterday at 10:35:40 AM »
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON  👍

BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS  👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Tortured_Mind
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 10:41:58 AM »
GET BACK ON YEROLIDAYS !!!   
Westlane_rightwinger
Fred West ruined my wife


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:53:08 AM »
Not sure he touched it from what I have seen but his graft caused the goal. Chuffed for him.

Top Transformer. He looks worth the money we paid now and possibly a bit more.
Alberto Bongaloid
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:21:50 PM »
Hes also a smashing lad who loves the area unlike some of the mercenaries weve had over the years.
towz
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:27:34 PM »
Yes he seems like a really good lad. Well done Fletch  :like:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:35:31 PM »
And I've heard he's a really nice lad' well done Fletch. :like:
kippers
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 01:48:47 PM »
'penny chews'   


Could have sworn it is now 2020 !!
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 02:02:00 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON  👍

BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS  👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own  rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 08:09:05 PM »
How the fuck can he accept that goal 
If he has owt about him he'll them to fuck-off. :lids:
LEON TROTSKY
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 08:12:02 PM »
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON  👍

BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS  👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own  rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,

ALL THE CHELSKI FANS CALL EM THE PENNY CHEWS OR THE 4 BY 2'S  👍
Jimmy Cooper
The ace face.


« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 08:18:43 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:12:02 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON  👍

BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS  👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own  rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,

ALL THE CHELSKI FANS CALL EM THE PENNY CHEWS OR THE 4 BY 2'S  👍
front wheel skid.  :lids:
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 08:21:19 PM »
Tea pot lid. :lids:
Ural Quntz
Phew thats better
Pack o cunts


« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 09:51:02 PM »
Shortarse Lids?

 :alf:
RobShrugNichols
« Reply #13 on: Today at 12:22:33 AM »
Fat gout ridden cunt Sid  :ponce:
Tommy Cooper
« Reply #14 on: Today at 02:21:48 AM »
Quote from: Jimmy Cooper on Yesterday at 08:18:43 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 08:12:02 PM
Quote from: Tommy Cooper on Yesterday at 02:02:00 PM
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 10:35:40 AM
BEEN GIVEN THE 2ND GOAL AT PRESTON  👍

BRING ON THE PENNY CHEWS  👍💪👍🍺🍺🍺😎
Mark, is this Boro or your own  rhyming slang,
Its certainly not Cockney,

ALL THE CHELSKI FANS CALL EM THE PENNY CHEWS OR THE 4 BY 2'S  👍
front wheel skid.  :lids:
Well done Jimmy, thats the one,
