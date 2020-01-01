monkeyman

monkeyman
Posts: 8 239 SOLSKJAER « on: January 01, 2020, 09:49:10 PM »

MAN UTD MUST REGRET GIVING HIM A CONTRACT I CANT SEE THE CLUB GIVING HIM MONEY TO SPEND IN THE JANUARY WINDOW I THINK IS DAYS ARE NUMBERED GONNA LUMP ON ANOTHER CLUELESS CLOWN

mingebag

mingebag
Posts: 4 118 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #1 on: January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM »





Pottechino waiting in the wings

Robbso

Robbso
Posts: 14 197 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #3 on: January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM » Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.

plazmuh

plazmuh
Posts: 13 601 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #7 on: January 01, 2020, 10:28:59 PM »



Woodgates going Nowhere



Sorry

Robbso

Robbso
Posts: 14 197 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #12 on: January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM » ITK indeed Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite

Robbso

Robbso
Posts: 14 197 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #15 on: January 01, 2020, 10:54:58 PM » Ok, I try to save you money go ahead and get punting

Robbso

Robbso
Posts: 14 197 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #18 on: January 01, 2020, 10:57:50 PM » Hell be sat reading it now and will tell everyone in the hotel tomorrow

monkeyman

monkeyman
Posts: 8 239 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #19 on: January 07, 2020, 07:49:22 PM » IF MAN CITY BATTER THEM TONIGHT HE WONT SEE OUT JANUARY

LEON TROTSKY

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 444 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #20 on: January 07, 2020, 07:52:54 PM » MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER 👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT 👍

monkeyman

monkeyman
Posts: 8 239 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #21 on: January 07, 2020, 08:09:59 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 07, 2020, 07:52:54 PM MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER 👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT 👍

I THINK POCH WILL BE THE ONE TO COME IN SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Robbso

Robbso
Posts: 14 197 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #22 on: January 07, 2020, 09:00:17 PM » He cant

CLEM FANDANGO

CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 960 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #23 on: January 07, 2020, 09:06:12 PM »



HE'S ALWAYS ITK.



monkeyman

monkeyman
Posts: 8 239 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #24 on: January 07, 2020, 09:45:39 PM » FUCKING SHOCKING IT COULD BE A RUGBY SCORE

Johnny Thunder

Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 566 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 AM »









Fuck off ye fuckin cunt.

























































LEON TROTSKY

LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 444 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 AM » WHATS THE BIG SECRET.... POCH CANT TAKE A PREM JOB TILL NEXT SEASON...... LIKE I SAID WHEN OLE GETS SHIPPED OUT IN MAY HE WILL COME IN 👍💷💷💷👍

Robbso

Robbso
Posts: 14 197 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:11:07 AM »



Jealousy is a terrible burden.

Johnny Thunder

RIK MAYALL

RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 858 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:48:00 PM » Someone pop down to Scunny and reset Dixieland's "Man United Thread" alert system.



nekder365

nekder365
Posts: 277 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:05:13 PM » Must be the worst kept secret ever....4/6 most bookies 2nd fav 7/1...............

nekder365

nekder365
Posts: 277 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 03:06:20 PM » Update...11/10 to be next permanent manager at Will Hill...Lump on....

dixieland

dixieland
Posts: 1 236 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #36 on: Today at 08:38:19 AM » Scunthorpe reporting in for duty here, nothing new to report as everything predicated on Man Utd & Ollie at start of season still on course for completion.