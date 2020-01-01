Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
January 09, 2020, 09:32:32 AM
Author Topic: SOLSKJAER  (Read 810 times)
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« on: January 01, 2020, 09:49:10 PM »
ANOTHER CLUELESS CLOWN
MAN UTD MUST REGRET GIVING HIM A CONTRACT I CANT SEE THE CLUB GIVING HIM MONEY TO SPEND IN THE JANUARY WINDOW I THINK IS DAYS ARE NUMBERED GONNA LUMP ON 
mingebag
Posts: 4 118



« Reply #1 on: January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM »
Pottechino waiting in the wings

 
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #2 on: January 01, 2020, 10:02:28 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings

 

YER COULD BE RIGHT  :like:
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #3 on: January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM »
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
Keef69er
Posts: 7 181

Rock n Roll


« Reply #4 on: January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings

 

Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season
Can't we all get along
mingebag
Posts: 4 118



« Reply #5 on: January 01, 2020, 10:14:15 PM »
Quote from: Keef69er on January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings

 

Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season

Dont you think Man U would pay that for a decent manager  :pd:
Petty cash these days
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #6 on: January 01, 2020, 10:28:39 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 10:14:15 PM
Quote from: Keef69er on January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings

 

Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season

Dont you think Man U would pay that for a decent manager  :pd:
Petty cash these days
ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY PAYED 100 MILL FOR POGBA  lost
plazmuh
Posts: 13 601


« Reply #7 on: January 01, 2020, 10:28:59 PM »
Sorry

Woodgates going Nowhere

 rava rava rava
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #8 on: January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US 
mingebag
Posts: 4 118



« Reply #9 on: January 01, 2020, 10:30:28 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:28:39 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 10:14:15 PM
Quote from: Keef69er on January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings

 

Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season

Dont you think Man U would pay that for a decent manager  :pd:
Petty cash these days
ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY PAYED 100 MILL FOR POGBA  lost
lost
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #10 on: January 01, 2020, 10:32:46 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US 

Just save your money for now :pope2:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 355



« Reply #11 on: January 01, 2020, 10:48:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US 

Because he's making it up to sound ITK  monkey :basil:
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #12 on: January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM »
Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite charles ITK indeed :alastair:
mingebag
Posts: 4 118



« Reply #13 on: January 01, 2020, 10:53:24 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 01, 2020, 10:48:15 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US 

Because he's making it up to sound ITK  monkey :basil:

 :pope2: nail on head   :basil:
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Posts: 9 355



« Reply #14 on: January 01, 2020, 10:53:50 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM
Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite charles ITK indeed :alastair:

I predict that tomorrow is Thursday.  monkey
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #15 on: January 01, 2020, 10:54:58 PM »
Ok, I try to save you money :basil: go ahead and get punting :alf:
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #16 on: January 01, 2020, 10:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 01, 2020, 10:53:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM
Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite charles ITK indeed :alastair:

I predict that tomorrow is Thursday.  monkey

Ill find out what my source says and get back to you monkey
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #17 on: January 01, 2020, 10:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:54:58 PM
Ok, I try to save you money :basil: go ahead and get punting :alf:
DOES LIDS KNOW ABOUT THIS AS WELL  mcl
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #18 on: January 01, 2020, 10:57:50 PM »
Hell be sat reading it now and will tell everyone in the hotel tomorrow  monkey
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #19 on: January 07, 2020, 07:49:22 PM »
IF MAN CITY BATTER THEM TONIGHT HE WONT SEE OUT JANUARY :like:
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 444

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #20 on: January 07, 2020, 07:52:54 PM »
MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER  👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT  👍
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #21 on: January 07, 2020, 08:09:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on January 07, 2020, 07:52:54 PM
MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER  👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT  👍
I THINK POCH WILL BE THE ONE TO COME IN SOONER RATHER THAN LATER
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #22 on: January 07, 2020, 09:00:17 PM »
He cant  :gaz: :meltdown:
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 960



« Reply #23 on: January 07, 2020, 09:06:12 PM »
WHAT DOES BUMCAT THINK?

HE'S ALWAYS ITK.

 :like:
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #24 on: January 07, 2020, 09:45:39 PM »
FUCKING SHOCKING IT COULD BE A RUGBY SCORE  mick
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 566


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #25 on: Yesterday at 09:43:33 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 07, 2020, 09:00:17 PM
He cant  :gaz: :meltdown:


Just fuckin tell us ye fuckin smart arsed twat.



 
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #26 on: Yesterday at 10:44:44 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 09:43:33 AM
Quote from: Robbso on January 07, 2020, 09:00:17 PM
He cant  :gaz: :meltdown:


Just fuckin tell us ye fuckin smart arsed twat.



 
HE'S JUST MAKING IT UP  oleary
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 566


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 10:49:58 AM »
Look at me, look at me. I know stuff and you don't...........




Fuck off ye fuckin cunt.



 



 :wanker:




















 
LEON TROTSKY
Posts: 71 444

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...


« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 10:56:37 AM »
WHATS THE BIG SECRET.... POCH CANT TAKE A PREM JOB TILL NEXT SEASON...... LIKE I SAID WHEN OLE GETS SHIPPED OUT IN MAY HE WILL COME IN 👍💷💷💷👍
monkeyman
Posts: 8 239


« Reply #29 on: Yesterday at 10:59:34 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on Yesterday at 10:49:58 AM
Look at me, look at me. I know stuff and you don't...........




Fuck off ye fuckin cunt.



 



 :wanker:




















 
  :nige:
Robbso
Posts: 14 197


« Reply #30 on: Yesterday at 11:11:07 AM »
 monkey

Jealousy is a terrible burden.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 566


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #31 on: Yesterday at 11:36:42 AM »
 mcl
RIK MAYALL
Posts: 10 858


Once in every lifetime


« Reply #32 on: Yesterday at 02:48:00 PM »
Someone pop down to Scunny and reset Dixieland's "Man United Thread" alert system.
nekder365
Posts: 277


« Reply #33 on: Yesterday at 03:05:13 PM »
Must be the worst kept secret ever....4/6 most bookies 2nd fav 7/1...............
nekder365
Posts: 277


« Reply #34 on: Yesterday at 03:06:20 PM »
Update...11/10 to be next permanent manager at Will Hill...Lump on....
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 566


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #35 on: Yesterday at 03:34:26 PM »
Quote from: RIK MAYALL on Yesterday at 02:48:00 PM
Someone pop down to Scunny and reset Dixieland's "Man United Thread" alert system.





 
dixieland
Posts: 1 236


« Reply #36 on: Today at 08:38:19 AM »
Scunthorpe reporting in for duty here, nothing new to report as everything predicated on Man Utd & Ollie at start of season still on course for completion.
Johnny Thunder
Posts: 10 566


Shit Stirring Cunt.


« Reply #37 on: Today at 09:21:55 AM »
 
