monkeyman

SOLSKJAER « on: January 01, 2020, 09:49:10 PM »

MAN UTD MUST REGRET GIVING HIM A CONTRACT I CANT SEE THE CLUB GIVING HIM MONEY TO SPEND IN THE JANUARY WINDOW I THINK IS DAYS ARE NUMBERED GONNA LUMP ON ANOTHER CLUELESS CLOWN

mingebag

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #1 on: January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM »





Pottechino waiting in the wings Logged

Robbso

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #3 on: January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM » Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.

plazmuh

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #7 on: January 01, 2020, 10:28:59 PM »



Woodgates going Nowhere



Woodgates going Nowhere

Robbso

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #12 on: January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM » ITK indeed Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite

Robbso

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #15 on: January 01, 2020, 10:54:58 PM » Ok, I try to save you money

Robbso

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #18 on: January 01, 2020, 10:57:50 PM » Hell be sat reading it now and will tell everyone in the hotel tomorrow

monkeyman

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 07:49:22 PM » IF MAN CITY BATTER THEM TONIGHT HE WONT SEE OUT JANUARY

LEON TROTSKY

I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 07:52:54 PM » MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER 👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT 👍

monkeyman

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 08:09:59 PM » Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on Yesterday at 07:52:54 PM MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER 👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT 👍

I THINK POCH WILL BE THE ONE TO COME IN SOONER RATHER THAN LATER

Robbso

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #22 on: Yesterday at 09:00:17 PM » He cant

CLEM FANDANGO

Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #23 on: Yesterday at 09:06:12 PM »



HE'S ALWAYS ITK.



