Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
January 08, 2020, 10:46:50 AM
News:
KEEP THE FAITH...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SOLSKJAER
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SOLSKJAER (Read 620 times)
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
SOLSKJAER
«
on:
January 01, 2020, 09:49:10 PM »
ANOTHER CLUELESS CLOWN
MAN UTD MUST REGRET GIVING HIM A CONTRACT I CANT SEE THE CLUB GIVING HIM MONEY TO SPEND IN THE JANUARY WINDOW I THINK IS DAYS ARE NUMBERED GONNA LUMP ON
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 111
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #1 on:
January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM »
Pottechino waiting in the wings
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #2 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:02:28 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings
YER COULD BE RIGHT
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 190
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #3 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM »
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
Logged
Keef69er
Offline
Posts: 7 181
Rock n Roll
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #4 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings
Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season
Logged
Can't we all get along
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 111
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #5 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:14:15 PM »
Quote from: Keef69er on January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings
Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season
Dont you think Man U would pay that for a decent manager
Petty cash these days
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #6 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:28:39 PM »
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 10:14:15 PM
Quote from: Keef69er on January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings
Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season
Dont you think Man U would pay that for a decent manager
Petty cash these days
ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY PAYED 100 MILL FOR POGBA
Logged
plazmuh
Online
Posts: 13 601
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #7 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:28:59 PM »
Sorry
Woodgates going Nowhere
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #8 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 111
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #9 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:30:28 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:28:39 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 10:14:15 PM
Quote from: Keef69er on January 01, 2020, 10:10:07 PM
Quote from: mingebag on January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM
Pottechino waiting in the wings
Doesn't he have to pay 14mill of his own cash if he signs for a Premier league club before the end of season
Dont you think Man U would pay that for a decent manager
Petty cash these days
ESPECIALLY WHEN THEY PAYED 100 MILL FOR POGBA
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 190
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #10 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:32:46 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US
Just save your money for now
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 348
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #11 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:48:15 PM »
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US
Because he's making it up to sound ITK
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 190
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #12 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM »
Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite
ITK indeed
Logged
mingebag
Online
Posts: 4 111
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #13 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:53:24 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 01, 2020, 10:48:15 PM
Quote from: monkeyman on January 01, 2020, 10:29:39 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM
Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway.
WHY CANT YER TELL US
Because he's making it up to sound ITK
nail on head
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 348
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #14 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:53:50 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM
Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite
ITK indeed
I predict that tomorrow is Thursday.
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 190
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #15 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:54:58 PM »
Ok, I try to save you money
go ahead and get punting
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 190
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #16 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:55:51 PM »
Quote from: Steve Göldby on January 01, 2020, 10:53:50 PM
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM
Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shite
ITK indeed
I predict that tomorrow is Thursday.
Ill find out what my source says and get back to you
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #17 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:56:44 PM »
Quote from: Robbso on January 01, 2020, 10:54:58 PM
Ok, I try to save you money
go ahead and get punting
DOES LIDS KNOW ABOUT THIS AS WELL
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 190
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #18 on:
January 01, 2020, 10:57:50 PM »
Hell be sat reading it now and will tell everyone in the hotel tomorrow
Logged
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #19 on:
Yesterday
at 07:49:22 PM »
IF MAN CITY BATTER THEM TONIGHT HE WONT SEE OUT JANUARY
Logged
LEON TROTSKY
Online
Posts: 71 424
I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #20 on:
Yesterday
at 07:52:54 PM »
MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER 👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT 👍
Logged
NO MORE HEROES ANYMORE......
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #21 on:
Yesterday
at 08:09:59 PM »
Quote from: LEON TROTSKY on
Yesterday
at 07:52:54 PM
MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER 👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT 👍
I THINK POCH WILL BE THE ONE TO COME IN SOONER RATHER THAN LATER
Logged
Robbso
Offline
Posts: 14 190
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #22 on:
Yesterday
at 09:00:17 PM »
He cant
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 12 952
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #23 on:
Yesterday
at 09:06:12 PM »
WHAT DOES BUMCAT THINK?
HE'S ALWAYS ITK.
Logged
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #24 on:
Yesterday
at 09:45:39 PM »
FUCKING SHOCKING IT COULD BE A RUGBY SCORE
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 541
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #25 on:
Today
at 09:43:33 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:00:17 PM
He cant
Just fuckin tell us ye fuckin smart arsed twat.
Logged
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
monkeyman
Online
Posts: 8 223
Re: SOLSKJAER
«
Reply #26 on:
Today
at 10:44:44 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on
Today
at 09:43:33 AM
Quote from: Robbso on
Yesterday
at 09:00:17 PM
He cant
Just fuckin tell us ye fuckin smart arsed twat.
HE'S JUST MAKING IT UP
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...