monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 214





Posts: 8 214 SOLSKJAER « on: January 01, 2020, 09:49:10 PM »

MAN UTD MUST REGRET GIVING HIM A CONTRACT I CANT SEE THE CLUB GIVING HIM MONEY TO SPEND IN THE JANUARY WINDOW I THINK IS DAYS ARE NUMBERED GONNA LUMP ON ANOTHER CLUELESS CLOWNMAN UTD MUST REGRET GIVING HIM A CONTRACT I CANT SEE THE CLUB GIVING HIM MONEY TO SPEND IN THE JANUARY WINDOW I THINK IS DAYS ARE NUMBERED GONNA LUMP ON Logged

mingebag

Online



Posts: 4 107







Posts: 4 107 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #1 on: January 01, 2020, 09:56:42 PM »





Pottechino waiting in the wings Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 187





Posts: 14 187 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #3 on: January 01, 2020, 10:08:28 PM » Hes not available, I cant say why but its true, for now anyway. Logged

plazmuh

Offline



Posts: 13 601





Posts: 13 601 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #7 on: January 01, 2020, 10:28:59 PM »



Woodgates going Nowhere



SorryWoodgates going Nowhere Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 187





Posts: 14 187 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #12 on: January 01, 2020, 10:51:21 PM » ITK indeed Like I made it up that Gazas would get off and the daily mirror reporting was shiteITK indeed Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 187





Posts: 14 187 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #15 on: January 01, 2020, 10:54:58 PM » go ahead and get punting Ok, I try to save you moneygo ahead and get punting Logged

Robbso

Online



Posts: 14 187





Posts: 14 187 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #18 on: January 01, 2020, 10:57:50 PM » Hell be sat reading it now and will tell everyone in the hotel tomorrow Logged

monkeyman

Online



Posts: 8 214





Posts: 8 214 Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #19 on: Today at 07:49:22 PM » IF MAN CITY BATTER THEM TONIGHT HE WONT SEE OUT JANUARY Logged

LEON TROTSKY

Online



Posts: 71 420



I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN...





Posts: 71 420I GOT AN ICE PICK... THAT MADE MY EARS BURN... Re: SOLSKJAER « Reply #20 on: Today at 07:52:54 PM » MY ITK UNITED MATES ALREADY TOLD ME.... HE WONT BE SACKED THIS SEASON BUT HE WONT BE IN CHARGE FOR NEXT.... LIKE I SAID A FEW MONTHS BACK.. POCH WILL BE THE NEXT MAN UTD MANAGER 👍 AND THAT POGBA IS A RIGHT CUNT 👍 Logged