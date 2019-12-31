Welcome,
March 10, 2020, 10:12:44 PM
🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
Author
Topic: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅 (Read 1327 times)
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
on:
December 31, 2019, 08:32:01 AM
«
Last Edit: January 20, 2020, 12:46:29 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #1 on:
December 31, 2019, 08:35:07 AM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #2 on:
December 31, 2019, 08:37:59 AM
https://youtu.be/64n7iS-P1GY
Logged
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Online
Posts: 9 942
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #3 on:
December 31, 2019, 10:21:57 AM
NO.
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 229
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #4 on:
December 31, 2019, 10:30:21 AM
The Thunders are still partying.
Going away for a couple of nights to finish off the celebrations.
Logged
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 137
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #5 on:
December 31, 2019, 03:39:42 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 31, 2019, 10:30:21 AM
The Thunders.
I.E. THUNDER, HIS RIGHT HAND AND HIS COCK.
A DELIGHTFUL FAMILY.
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #6 on:
January 12, 2020, 04:12:37 PM
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 084
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #7 on:
January 12, 2020, 04:50:53 PM
Down to the shit sweets in the sweet tubs
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #8 on:
January 12, 2020, 04:57:26 PM
ANY TOYKEY LEFT ???
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #9 on:
January 12, 2020, 05:57:40 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #10 on:
January 13, 2020, 05:30:44 PM
«
Last Edit: January 14, 2020, 04:49:37 PM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #11 on:
January 13, 2020, 06:17:07 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #12 on:
January 14, 2020, 09:24:51 AM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #13 on:
January 14, 2020, 04:40:23 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #14 on:
January 17, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
🎅
https://youtu.be/cLWrJYLmgGE
🎅
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #15 on:
January 19, 2020, 12:34:18 AM
«
Last Edit: January 19, 2020, 10:13:19 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 823
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #16 on:
January 19, 2020, 01:04:42 AM
GIVE IT A REST TM PEOPLE ARE BACK AT WORK NOW AND THAT SHITE IS OVER
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #17 on:
January 19, 2020, 01:11:34 AM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #18 on:
January 19, 2020, 10:16:03 AM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #19 on:
January 19, 2020, 10:34:07 AM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #20 on:
January 22, 2020, 12:42:37 PM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #21 on:
January 26, 2020, 01:13:43 AM
Logged
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 563
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
«
Reply #22 on:
January 26, 2020, 01:17:22 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 19, 2020, 10:16:03 AM
Your best work yet...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #23 on:
January 26, 2020, 01:30:50 AM
THANK YOU . . . THANK YOU !!! I'LL BUY YOU A HALF IF I EVER CROSS SWORDS WITH YOU.
IT WAS FOR RED STEEL !!!
NOW OFF TO BED AS IT'S GETTING LATE !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #24 on:
January 30, 2020, 08:14:04 AM
Logged
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 11 229
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #25 on:
January 30, 2020, 08:19:09 AM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #26 on:
February 03, 2020, 10:52:11 PM
https://youtu.be/_3ZC45Q82pg
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 823
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #27 on:
February 03, 2020, 10:56:32 PM
ITS ABOUT TIME YER TOOK THEM FUCKING DECORATIONS
DOWN
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #28 on:
February 03, 2020, 10:58:21 PM
I'VE JUST PUT UM BACK UP AGAIN !!!
Logged
BoroPE
Offline
Posts: 2 188
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #29 on:
February 04, 2020, 12:24:12 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 22, 2020, 12:42:37 PM
Fucking hell what bra size ?
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 384
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #30 on:
February 04, 2020, 03:47:43 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 30, 2020, 08:14:04 AM
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #31 on:
February 16, 2020, 10:52:41 PM
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 823
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #32 on:
February 16, 2020, 10:54:39 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on February 16, 2020, 10:52:41 PM
PLEASE STOP THIS THREAD NOW TM ITS NEARLY SUMMER
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #33 on:
February 16, 2020, 11:15:13 PM
AREN'T YOU IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ???
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 823
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #34 on:
February 16, 2020, 11:16:45 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on February 16, 2020, 11:15:13 PM
AREN'T YOU IN THE CHRISTMAS SPIRIT ???
NO
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #35 on:
February 23, 2020, 10:41:23 PM
SORRY TO HEAR THAT !!!
Logged
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 084
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #36 on:
February 23, 2020, 11:19:54 PM
Is that a beard?
Logged
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 823
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #37 on:
February 23, 2020, 11:23:36 PM
YER NEED TO STOP THIS NOW
Logged
Tortured_Mind
TM
Online
Posts: 14 455
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
«
Reply #38 on:
Today
Today at 09:51:05 PM
HAVE YOU BEEN HAVING SECOND THOUGHTS ???
Logged
