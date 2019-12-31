Welcome,
February 04, 2020, 01:03:55 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
Author
Topic: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
December 31, 2019, 08:32:01 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
December 31, 2019, 08:35:07 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
December 31, 2019, 08:37:59 AM
https://youtu.be/64n7iS-P1GY
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Jethro Tull
We need to win football matches
Offline
Posts: 9 871
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
December 31, 2019, 10:21:57 AM
NO.
All about fine margins.We are what we are.It is what it is.
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 925
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
December 31, 2019, 10:30:21 AM
The Thunders are still partying.
Going away for a couple of nights to finish off the celebrations.
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
CLEM FANDANGO
Offline
Posts: 13 137
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
December 31, 2019, 03:39:42 PM
Quote from: Johnny Thunder on December 31, 2019, 10:30:21 AM
The Thunders.
I.E. THUNDER, HIS RIGHT HAND AND HIS COCK.
A DELIGHTFUL FAMILY.
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18
Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19
Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 12, 2020, 04:12:37 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Skinz
Offline
Posts: 2 000
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 12, 2020, 04:50:53 PM
Down to the shit sweets in the sweet tubs
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 12, 2020, 04:57:26 PM
ANY TOYKEY LEFT ???
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 12, 2020, 05:57:40 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 13, 2020, 05:30:44 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 13, 2020, 06:17:07 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 14, 2020, 09:24:51 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 14, 2020, 04:40:23 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 17, 2020, 10:16:21 PM
🎅
https://youtu.be/cLWrJYLmgGE
🎅
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 19, 2020, 12:34:18 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 533
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 19, 2020, 01:04:42 AM
GIVE IT A REST TM PEOPLE ARE BACK AT WORK NOW AND THAT SHITE IS OVER
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 19, 2020, 01:11:34 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 19, 2020, 10:16:03 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 19, 2020, 10:34:07 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
January 22, 2020, 12:42:37 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
January 26, 2020, 01:13:43 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Steve Göldby
Mountain King
Offline
Posts: 9 414
Re: ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ???
January 26, 2020, 01:17:22 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 19, 2020, 10:16:03 AM
Your best work yet...
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
January 26, 2020, 01:30:50 AM
THANK YOU . . . THANK YOU !!! I'LL BUY YOU A HALF IF I EVER CROSS SWORDS WITH YOU.
IT WAS FOR RED STEEL !!!
NOW OFF TO BED AS IT'S GETTING LATE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
January 30, 2020, 08:14:04 AM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Johnny Thunder
Offline
Posts: 10 925
Shit Stirring Cunt.
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
January 30, 2020, 08:19:09 AM
Crocky lad is innocent. Free the COB One you admin cunts.
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
Yesterday
at 10:52:11 PM
https://youtu.be/_3ZC45Q82pg
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
monkeyman
Offline
Posts: 8 533
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
Yesterday
at 10:56:32 PM
ITS ABOUT TIME YER TOOK THEM FUCKING DECORATIONS
DOWN
Tortured_Mind
TM
Offline
Posts: 14 066
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
Yesterday
at 10:58:21 PM
I'VE JUST PUT UM BACK UP AGAIN !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
BoroPE
Online
Posts: 2 136
Re: 🎅 ARE YOU STILL *DEEP* IN THE CHRISTMAS ZONE ??? 🎅
Today
at 12:24:12 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on January 22, 2020, 12:42:37 PM
Fucking hell what bra size ?
Loading...