December 31, 2019, 01:16:38 AM
Author Topic: FAO the attention of CLEM FLAMINGO FANDANGO  (Read 68 times)
calamity
Posts: 7 967


« on: Yesterday at 11:28:51 PM »
Have you been commenting on the BBC sports section?  mcl
monkeyman
Posts: 8 107


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 11:31:49 PM »
Quote from: calamity on Yesterday at 11:28:51 PM
Have you been commenting on the BBC sports section?  mcl
WAS IT ABOUT A BUMMING COMPETITION  mcl
CLEM FANDANGO
Posts: 12 884



« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 11:40:53 PM »
What in the name of arse are you on about?

 
mingebag
Posts: 4 008



« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:09:15 AM »
What sport was it ?
Snogging knobs
Bobupanddown
Posts: 1 042


« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:43:36 AM »
Whatever, I'm #TeamClem 
