CLEM FANDANGO

Online



Posts: 12 882







Posts: 12 882 Gary ONeil « on: Today at 09:14:24 PM »







https://www.hartlepoolmail.co.uk/sport/football/middlesbrough-fc/ex-middlesbrough-and-portsmouth-star-admits-purposely-getting-booked-watch-golf-1351826 WHAT A WANKER..... « Last Edit: Today at 09:50:50 PM by CLEM FANDANGO » Logged Official COB Prediction League Winner 2017/18

Official COB Prediction League Winner 2018/19

Official CLEM vs THUNDER Winner 2016/17/18/19

RedSteel

Online



Posts: 8 985



UTB





Posts: 8 985UTB Re: Gary Neil « Reply #1 on: Today at 09:38:55 PM » The fuckin bastard Logged